Nov 7, 2026, 10:45 AM ET

The Detroit Lions defense got off to a terrible start to the 2026 season, allowing 31.8 points per game through the first four weeks. However, Detroit's defense has started to turn things around lately, holding the Green Bay Packers to 17 points in Week 7 and the Minnesota Vikings to 15 points in Week 8. In Week 9, the Lions will take on the Miami Dolphins. Miami has struggled offensively so far this year, ranking 31st in the NFL in points per game (16.7). The Lions will be without several key defensive players on Sunday, as linebacker Jack Campbell (neck), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (concussion) have all been ruled out. Still, fantasy managers could look to the Lions defense as a viable streaming option in Week 9.