Cooper Rush Reportedly Joining Buccaneers' Practice Squad
Nov 16, 2026, 12:38 PM ETQuarterback Cooper Rush is set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, with Baker Mayfield recovering from a foot injury. Rush threw for 229 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in two starts for the Atlanta Falcons to open the season. Atlanta released him on Oct. 19. Rush has made 18 career starts, including 14 with the Dallas Cowboys and two with the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Mayfield suffered an injury around his foot and ankle in the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears and used a walking boot during the bye. Mayfield's availability for Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions remains uncertain. Jalon Daniels went 1-2 as Tampa Bay's starter while Mayfield recovered from a dislocated right thumb earlier this season. Easton Stick backed up Daniels in all three games and used his final regular-season practice squad elevation in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tampa Bay could elevate Rush to back up Daniels in Detroit if Mayfield sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
More Recent News
Sam Darnold Expected to Start vs. 49ers After Bye Week
Mike Macdonald tells @BrockHuard and @TheMikeSalk that the Seahawks are "really optimistic" that Sam Darnold will be able to get enough practice reps next week after Seattle's bye to start Nov. 29 vs. the 49ers. He said Drew Lock has been great, "but Sam's our quarterback."— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 12:47 PM ET
Patriots Could Explore a Reunion With Jimmy Garoppolo
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 12:30 PM ETThe New England Patriots are expected to explore the quarterback market during their Week 11 bye, with former second-rounder Jimmy Garoppolo, who previously played for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, being an option, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Patriots fear that Drake Maye fractured his ankle in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, and if he requires surgery, he could miss the rest of the 2026 season. Tommy DeVito, who took over on Sunday, is currently expected to become the starter under center, but that does not mean New England will not search for an upgrade with Maye out for the foreseeable future. The 35-year-old Jimmy G was considering retirement earlier this year, but he also said that he was open to playing in the right situation. Returning to the organization that drafted him in 2014 from Eastern Illinois might be the right opportunity, although Garoppolo has not started a game in the NFL since 2024 with the Los Angeles Rams. In 2024 and 2025 with the Rams, Garoppolo only made one start, going 27-for-41 passing for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a 30-25 loss to the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. He has 12 years of experience in the NFL, but he has not appeared in more than seven games since 2022, which would make him more of a desperation QB2 option in superflex leagues if he is starting games in place of Maye to close out the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Dolphins Still Undecided if Malik Willis Needs Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 12:20 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that as of Monday, a decision has not been made about whether quarterback Malik Willis (groin, core) will require surgery, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. The Dolphins are hopeful that Willis can play again this year, but if the 27-year-old needs to go under the knife, he will most likely not return in 2026. The Dolphins already placed Willis on Injured Reserve, which means he is out through at least Week 13. In the meantime, the Dolphins will lean on Kyle McCord under center. In his first NFL start in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, McCord went 17-for-32 passing (53.1%) for 209 yards without a touchdown or an interception, although he did have a rushing touchdown in the two-point loss on the road. Even if Willis is able to return for Miami later this year, he will not have much time to help fantasy managers who make it to the postseason in two-QB superflex leagues. Willis was predictably inconsistent in his first eight starts in his first year with the Dolphins, completing only 58.2% of his 208 pass attempts for 1,396 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while carrying the football 38 times for 232 yards and three scores on the ground. The good news for Willis is that Hafley has already said that when he returns, Willis will reclaim the starting QB job in South Beach.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marcel Louis-Jacques
Drake Maye Not Expected to be Ready Coming Out of Bye Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 12:12 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that he does not expect quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) to be available coming out of the team's bye in Week 11, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports. Maye injured his ankle early in the first quarter of Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, and did not return. The Patriots fear that the 24-year-old former first-rounder suffered a fractured ankle, and they are currently determining if he needs surgery. The Patriots are heading into their bye in Week 11, so it is a safe assumption that Maye will not be able to play in Week 12 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. If he needs to go under the knife, there is a realistic chance that we will not see Maye again in 2026. That would be a worst-case scenario for the Patriots and Maye's fantasy managers. In addition to losing Maye in Week 10, top receiver A.J. Brown suffered a hamstring injury late in the second half and did not return. Brown has already spent time on Injured Reserve due to a high-ankle sprain and missed a few games with a knee injury. With Maye out for the foreseeable future, Tommy DeVito is set to lead the Patriots' offense, which will be a major downgrade for all the team's offensive skill players in terms of their fantasy value going forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Phil Perry
Austin Ekeler's Receiving Role Makes Him a Week 11 PPR Add
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 12:01 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler has caught six passes for 44 yards over his last two games, accounting for more than half his season totals in both categories. He's rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues and is worth a bench spot in 12-team PPR leagues. Ekeler caught all four of his targets for 26 yards against the New York Giants in Week 10 and ran nine times for another 26 yards. He scored 6.6 of his 9.2 PPR points as a receiver. Ekeler had a season-high 13 touches, one more than Rachaad White, who played 36 offensive snaps to Ekeler's 30. It was the second straight game Ekeler led Washington's backfield in touches. Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is eligible to return from injured reserve for Monday night's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ekeler had seven carries total in his first two games with Croskey-Merritt active, compared with at least eight in each of Washington's three games since its bye. That makes it hard to bank on a similar rushing workload if Croskey-Merritt is activated for Week 11.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
J.J. McCarthy Emerges as a Must-Add Waiver-Wire Target at QB
Nicho Roessler
Nov 16, 2026, 11:59 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy has emerged as a must-add player off the waiver wire in dynasty and superflex formats. In Week 10 against the Commanders, McCarthy completed 23-of-36 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. His interception came late on a 50/50 ball that Malik Nabers did not come down with. Since McCarthy took over in Week 7 and his relief numbers in Week 6, he has been fairly efficient, ranking 10th in EPA/dropback, fifth in yards per attempt, and eighth in catchable throw rate. While his fantasy production hasn't necessarily followed suit, his efficiency shows he's doing a solid job when given the opportunity to throw the ball (30th in dropbacks per game). McCarthy should keep getting the opportunity to lead the division, leading the Giants for the rest of the season, and the former tenth overall pick should feel he has something to prove after Minnesota let him go for a fifth-round pick earlier this year.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Zane Gonzalez Waived by Dolphins
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 11:50 AM ETMiami Dolphins kicker Zane Gonzalez was waived Monday, the team announced. The move came two days after he joined the active roster. Gonzalez pulled a potential go-ahead 51-yard field goal wide left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. His first-quarter attempt from 47 yards also went wide left. Gonzalez made a season-long 53-yarder and converted one of two extra points, missing after Miami's third-quarter interception return for a touchdown. He had taken over in October after the Dolphins released Riley Patterson and was elevated from the practice squad for three straight games. Head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed last Wednesday that Gonzalez would keep the job against Indianapolis. Gonzalez made six of 10 field goals and six of seven extra points in four appearances for Miami, hitting three of four field goals from at least 50 yards. He accounted for all nine of the Dolphins' points against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Gonzalez was Miami's only listed kicker before the waiver. The Dolphins have yet to name his replacement for their Week 11 visit to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 22.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Daniel Jones Continues to Struggle, Emerging as a Fantasy Drop Candidate
Nicho Roessler
Nov 16, 2026, 11:48 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones put together another stinker in Week 10, completing 11-of-22 passes (50%) for 108 yards and one touchdown, while throwing two interceptions. He added nine yards on five carries, but his rushing has been limited to a fantasy point or two each week, and none of his rushes have been worth much, as shown by his 2.9 YPC mark, the lowest of his eight-year career. Over the past two weeks, Jones had a chance to right the ship with matchups against Dallas and Miami, and in both contests he finished as the QB22 or worse, which somewhat aligns with his QB26 total on the season. It's been a lost season for the Colts and for Jones, as he's completed 59.6% of his passes, with a 7:12 TD:INT ratio and 95 yards on the ground. Fantasy managers who drafted him as their second quarterback should look elsewhere at the position. Jones remains a dynasty hold at most.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Carson Beck Only a Waiver Target in Deep Superflex Leagues
Nicho Roessler
Nov 16, 2026, 11:39 AM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck struggled mightily in his first career NFL start on Sunday, completing just 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. On the bright side, Beck looked solid in the first half, but as the Rams took over and started putting touchdowns on the board, the Cardinals found themselves in a situation where they needed to make something happen, and that's when Beck's mistakes came. One of his two interceptions was also a dropped pass by Devin Duvernay. With Jacoby Brissett traded to the Ravens and Gardner Minshew II (elbow) on Injured Reserve, Beck will have a chance to prove what he can do in the NFL over the next few weeks and provide a clearer picture of what the Cardinals might do in 2027 under center. Beck looked solid in some preseason snaps, but he is not profiled as a high-end starter, given his third-round draft capital in the 2026 NFL draft. That being said, he will certainly get his opportunities down the stretch and should remain rostered in deeper superflex and dynasty formats.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Booker Suffers High-Ankle Sprain
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 11:34 AM ETDallas Cowboys right guard Tyler Booker suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Booker played 33 offensive snaps before leaving late in the first half. T.J. Bass took over at right guard and logged 50 offensive snaps. Bass filled in when Booker missed three games with a similar injury last season and started four games at left guard this year while Tyler Smith recovered from thumb surgery. Ajani Cornelius, listed behind Booker on Dallas' unofficial depth chart, was inactive Sunday. Rapoport said the injury typically takes four to six weeks to heal and reported that there is hope Booker can return within four. Dallas hosts the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22 and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving, then visits the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 7. If Booker needs four full weeks, he would miss all three games before the Cowboys' Week 14 bye. Dallas visits the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 20, five weeks after Booker was injured.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Kyle McCord Offers Speculative Dynasty Appeal Following First Career Start
Nicho Roessler
Nov 16, 2026, 11:28 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord looked serviceable in his first career NFL start on Sunday, stepping in for Malik Willis (groin), completing 17-of-32 (53.1%) passes for 209 yards and rushing for a touchdown on two carries against the Colts. The Eagles' 2025 sixth-round pick will likely get another chance to start in Week 11 against the Bills, as Willis is on Injured Reserve and will miss at least four games. While McCord doesn't profile as a great fantasy quarterback due to his inexperience and his presumed lack of rushing upside (he had no college rushing profile), he will not be a recommended start in fantasy football in most formats, but in deeper dynasty leagues he would remain a speculative add, considering he's a 24-year-old quarterback getting a chance to prove himself.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard Falls Flat Against Cincinnati
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 11:23 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard had an apparent 23-yard catch overturned on a Cincinnati challenge in the second quarter of Sunday's 38-18 loss to the Bengals. Replay showed he landed out of bounds on Aaron Rodgers' third-and-15 throw. Bernard picked up a first down on a 10-yard run on Pittsburgh's next drive, his only touch of the night. He finished with one PPR point in his first catchless game since Week 1, when he went without a target against Atlanta. Bernard played 95% of the offensive snaps, up from 85% in Week 8, and drew three targets. Only one came after halftime, even with Pittsburgh trailing 31-3 entering the fourth quarter. Bernard belongs on the bench in 12-team PPR leagues for Week 11 at Philadelphia. He has eight catches for 57 yards in his last three games combined. Over that stretch, he drew 13 targets, just one more than the 12 he saw when he caught 11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay in Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Anthony Richardson Sr.'s Fantasy Value Remains Stagnant
Nicho Roessler
Nov 16, 2026, 11:16 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. was a loser at the trade deadline, as rumors of Daniel Jones being traded never materialized. At 24, Richardson will remain the backup quarterback after a tough 2024 season in which he was benched, threw 12 interceptions, and posted a 47.7 percent completion rate in 11 games. If Richardson gets a chance to become a starter in the NFL again, he becomes a must-add in most formats due to his rushing upside. During the 2024 season, when he started 11 games, he carried the ball 86 times for 499 yards and six rushing touchdowns. However, with no current opportunity to start in sight, it's hard to justify the roster spot outside of deep dynasty formats.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Seth McGowan Is a Week 11 Bench Stash
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 11:14 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan carried the ball on 12 of his 17 offensive snaps against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He finished with 77 yards and a touchdown after rushing for 45 yards and a score on six carries against the Dallas Cowboys. His snap share slipped from 31% to 29% across those games. Before Sunday, he'd reached double-digit carries just once, with 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. Both touchdowns came from inside the five-yard line, giving McGowan some flex appeal in 14-team half-PPR leagues on Thursday at Houston. McGowan has five catches for nine yards all season, and Jonathan Taylor drew all four backfield targets against Miami. Taylor also led Indianapolis with 16 carries and played 40 offensive snaps. Rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues, McGowan is worth a bench spot in 12-team half-PPR leagues, especially for Taylor managers. McGowan handled every other running back touch against Miami, and DJ Giddens played just two offensive snaps. That split puts McGowan first in line for more carries if Taylor misses time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Worth Deep-League Stashes Still
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:55 AM ETJacksonville running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. did not do much for his team in Week 10, but he remains one to stash in some deeper fantasy leagues in case Bhayshul Tuten ever is out or hampered by an injury. Tuten has dealt with foot and ankle ailments this season, but still has not missed a game. Rodriguez only got on the field for 10 offensive snaps in Week 10 against the Titans, and he managed just five yards on his four carries. He's factored in more and delivered a couple of decent fantasy outings before that, and that still makes him worth holding in deeper setups. He still carries some deep-league starting appeal with four touchdown runs on the season, and he's worth stashing in case Tuten is ever out. It would take a notable injury to the lead back for Rodriguez to work into standard leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Keon Coleman Remains a Speculative Fantasy Addition
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:53 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman caught just one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets. Coleman led Buffalo with six targets against Minnesota in Week 9 but managed only three receptions for 17 yards. He's now been held below 20 receiving yards in three straight games, making his recent involvement difficult to trust. Joshua Palmer (hamstring) remains on injured reserve, leaving Coleman with an opportunity to earn more targets. Still, DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir are competing for looks in Buffalo's passing game. Coleman has shown flashes this season, including a 116-yard performance against New England in Week 4. He's worth considering as a bench addition in deeper leagues, but his limited production makes him a risky starting option heading into Week 11 against Miami.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Remains a Deep-League Stash
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:51 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. rushed eight times for 23 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to Seattle. He also caught one pass for four yards. Ashton Jeanty struggled as well, finishing with 18 yards on nine carries. Washington has seen opportunities in the Raiders' backfield, including a 25-carry performance against the Jets in Week 8, but his workload has been less substantial since then. He also hasn't been much of a factor in the passing game, limiting his appeal in PPR leagues. Washington remains an option for managers looking to stash a running back in deeper formats. For now, he's best left on the bench, especially with Denver coming up in Week 11.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Samaje Perine Worth Some Deep-League Adds After Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:47 AM ETCincinnati running back Samaje Perine put together a solid performance in Week 10, and it should lead to him getting added in more fantasy leagues before Week 11 kicks off. He was on the field for 20 snaps, which was about 30% of the team's total snaps in Week 10 against Pittsburgh. Perine rushed six times for 14 yards and a touchdown, plus he caught all four of his targets for an additional 25 yards. He has 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 52 attempts this season, plus he has caught 12 of his 15 targets for 95 yards and another score. Perine has factored in more offensively over the past several weeks, but his fantasy production has mostly been up due to him finding the end zone three times over the past four weeks. That makes the Cincinnati RB2 one to add in just deeper leagues before Week 11. Only an injury to starting RB Chase Brown would make Perine worth adding and utilizing in standard leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Pat Freiermuth Retains Streaming Value After Another Touchdown Grab
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:42 AM ETPittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth will remain a standard league streaming fantasy option after finding the end zone again in Week 10. He caught just two of his three targets for 35 yards, but a touchdown helped the tight end finish with a decent fantasy score. Freiermuth has 270 yards on 27 catches and 38 targets this season, but five touchdowns take him up a couple of fantasy levels. He's involved enough for the Steelers to be a decent deep-league starting option every week, and the weak fantasy TE spot gives him streaming appeal in standard leagues as well. He isn't one to rely on weekly, but in a pinch, the Pittsburgh tight end can be streamed, especially in favorable matchups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Elic Ayomanor Drawing Interest After Increased Workload
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:39 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor caught five passes for 79 yards in Sunday's 40-23 loss to Jacksonville. He was targeted 10 times, setting season highs in all three categories. With Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, Ayomanor played nearly 95% of Tennessee's offensive snaps and led the team in receiving. Wan'Dale Robinson also left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, leaving the Titans potentially short-handed at receiver heading into Week 11 against Dallas. Ayomanor saw just five targets in his previous game against Cincinnati, so Sunday's workload was a big jump. He's worth a look in 12-team leagues and deeper, particularly if Tate or Robinson misses additional time.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller