Keon Coleman Remains a Speculative Fantasy Addition
Nov 16, 2026, 10:53 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman caught just one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets. Coleman led Buffalo with six targets against Minnesota in Week 9 but managed only three receptions for 17 yards. He's now been held below 20 receiving yards in three straight games, making his recent involvement difficult to trust. Joshua Palmer (hamstring) remains on injured reserve, leaving Coleman with an opportunity to earn more targets. Still, DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir are competing for looks in Buffalo's passing game. Coleman has shown flashes this season, including a 116-yard performance against New England in Week 4. He's worth considering as a bench addition in deeper leagues, but his limited production makes him a risky starting option heading into Week 11 against Miami.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Start Keon Coleman This Week?
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Mike Washington Jr. Remains a Deep-League Stash
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:51 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. rushed eight times for 23 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to Seattle. He also caught one pass for four yards. Ashton Jeanty struggled as well, finishing with 18 yards on nine carries. Washington has seen opportunities in the Raiders' backfield, including a 25-carry performance against the Jets in Week 8, but his workload has been less substantial since then. He also hasn't been much of a factor in the passing game, limiting his appeal in PPR leagues. Washington remains an option for managers looking to stash a running back in deeper formats. For now, he's best left on the bench, especially with Denver coming up in Week 11.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Samaje Perine Worth Some Deep-League Adds After Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:47 AM ETCincinnati running back Samaje Perine put together a solid performance in Week 10, and it should lead to him getting added in more fantasy leagues before Week 11 kicks off. He was on the field for 20 snaps, which was about 30% of the team's total snaps in Week 10 against Pittsburgh. Perine rushed six times for 14 yards and a touchdown, plus he caught all four of his targets for an additional 25 yards. He has 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 52 attempts this season, plus he has caught 12 of his 15 targets for 95 yards and another score. Perine has factored in more offensively over the past several weeks, but his fantasy production has mostly been up due to him finding the end zone three times over the past four weeks. That makes the Cincinnati RB2 one to add in just deeper leagues before Week 11. Only an injury to starting RB Chase Brown would make Perine worth adding and utilizing in standard leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Pat Freiermuth Retains Streaming Value After Another Touchdown Grab
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:42 AM ETPittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth will remain a standard league streaming fantasy option after finding the end zone again in Week 10. He caught just two of his three targets for 35 yards, but a touchdown helped the tight end finish with a decent fantasy score. Freiermuth has 270 yards on 27 catches and 38 targets this season, but five touchdowns take him up a couple of fantasy levels. He's involved enough for the Steelers to be a decent deep-league starting option every week, and the weak fantasy TE spot gives him streaming appeal in standard leagues as well. He isn't one to rely on weekly, but in a pinch, the Pittsburgh tight end can be streamed, especially in favorable matchups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Elic Ayomanor Drawing Interest After Increased Workload
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:39 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor caught five passes for 79 yards in Sunday's 40-23 loss to Jacksonville. He was targeted 10 times, setting season highs in all three categories. With Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, Ayomanor played nearly 95% of Tennessee's offensive snaps and led the team in receiving. Wan'Dale Robinson also left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, leaving the Titans potentially short-handed at receiver heading into Week 11 against Dallas. Ayomanor saw just five targets in his previous game against Cincinnati, so Sunday's workload was a big jump. He's worth a look in 12-team leagues and deeper, particularly if Tate or Robinson misses additional time.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
RJ Harvey Remains a Late-Season Fantasy Stash
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:38 AM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (knee) remains on injured reserve and won't be eligible to return until Week 13 against Miami. Before his injury, Harvey caught 25 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in six games, adding 87 rushing yards and another score on 24 carries. Jonah Coleman has since taken on a significant role in Denver's backfield, raising questions about how much work Harvey will see when he returns. His receiving ability could still make him useful in PPR leagues down the stretch, especially with the fantasy playoffs approaching. For now, Harvey is worth keeping in an available IR spot, but managers needing immediate help at running back need to look elsewhere.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo Remains Streaming Option Going into Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:36 AM ETWashington tight end Chig Okonkwo did not produce a bunch in Week 10, but he was involved enough to stick as a solid deep-league fantasy starting asset and a standard league streaming option. The tight end caught four passes for just 24 yards, but he was targeted eight times in the team's Week 10 win over the Giants. Okonkwo is up to 263 receiving yards on 27 receptions and 39 targets - he's yet to find the end zone, which holds his fantasy value back somewhat. He has 15 targets over his past two contests combined though, so there's definitely some fantasy appeal with him. At a weaker fantasy position, Okonkwo could remain a solid deep-league asset and standard league streaming possibility for the remainder of the season, but also could become addable in all leagues if he starts finding the end zone.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Malik Washington Gains Fantasy Appeal After Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:32 AM ETMiami wide receiver Malik Washington put together another solid performance in Week 10, so he remains a possible streaming option in standard fantasy leagues, along with being a good deep-league option. He was targeted three times against the Colts this past week - he made three grabs for 50 yards. Washington also threw a 34-yard touchdown to finish with an even better fantasy score. The wideout has 400 receiving yards and a touchdown across 36 receptions and 51 targets in his nine games played this season, while also rushing nine times for 38 yards. He's playing and producing enough to be a pretty good deep-league option, and in a pinch or a favorable matchup, he has some standard league upside as well. Fantasy owners can consider him moving forward, but he shouldn't be expected to deliver weekly in standard setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Xavier Hutchinson Worth Considering After Third Straight Score
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:28 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has scored in three straight games, most recently catching four of nine targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Cleveland. His nine targets trailed only Nico Collins, with Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) sidelined. Hutchinson briefly exited for a concussion evaluation in the fourth quarter but was cleared to return. Houston faces Indianapolis on Thursday, leaving little time for Harrison to recover before the next game. Hutchinson has made the most of his recent opportunities, though Collins, Tank Dell, and Kayshon Boutte remain involved in the passing attack. Fantasy managers in 12-team leagues and deeper can consider adding him for receiver depth, particularly if Harrison misses another game.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Worth Adding Back as He Nears Return
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:27 AM ETCarolina running back Jonathon Brooks (core) has still not returned to the field, but he's worth adding in some more fantasy leagues as that time nears. The running back has missed seven straight games now, allowing Chuba Hubbard to serve as the workhorse back in the meantime. Brooks managed to practice a bit before Week 10, but was eventually ruled out. His next chance to return will be Week 11 against the Ravens. Brooks got in the first two games of the season, tallying 30 rushing yards across nine carries and 43 receiving yards across two receptions and three targets. Brooks should be somewhat involved offensively when he's back on the field, and that gives him some deep-league fantasy upside, at least. It will be worth watching how the Carolina backfield is broken down when Brooks returns.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Adonai Mitchell Maintains Waiver Appeal With Steady Targets
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:23 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell caught three of eight targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Buffalo. His eight targets were second only to Garrett Wilson, who drew 14 in his return from a concussion. Mitchell has now seen at least seven targets in three straight games, including a 142-yard performance against Las Vegas in Week 8. His production has been uneven, going without a catch against Kansas City before Sunday's modest showing. Omar Cooper Jr. also suffered an ankle injury against Buffalo, which could open up more opportunities if he misses time. Mitchell's target volume makes him worth a look in 12-team leagues and deeper, though his inconsistent production makes him better suited for the bench than a starting lineup.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell a Week 11 Waiver Option in Deeper Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:21 AM ETHouston wide receiver Tank Dell did not produce a ton in Week 10, but he's still worth some adds and utilization in deeper fantasy leagues. He was targeted four times in the team's Week 10 clash against the Browns. Dell caught three of those for 21 yards, plus had a rushing attempt that didn't gain a yard. His four touches tied the mark he hit in Week 9, and his 33 offensive snaps played were also the same as Week 9. Houston has several pass-catching options on the team, but it appears that Dell has settled into a notable role that he could hold for the remainder of the season. He's a much more confident starting option in deeper leagues right now, but he's at least one to keep tabs on in case he ever breaks out.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Caleb Douglas Worth Adding for Receiver Depth
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:18 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas caught three of eight targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to Indianapolis. Douglas led Miami in targets and receiving yards, including a 38-yard second-half reception. He also drew eight targets against Detroit in Week 9, giving him 16 over his last two games. His growing role is encouraging, particularly with Kyle McCord making his first NFL start in place of the injured Malik Willis (core). Douglas has become one of Miami's more involved receiving options, though the quarterback situation adds some uncertainty to his fantasy outlook. The Dolphins face Buffalo in Week 11, and Douglas is worth considering for receiver depth in 12-team leagues and deeper. His recent target volume makes him an intriguing bench addition.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Bryant Worth Adding in More Fantasy Leagues Before Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:16 AM ETDenver wide receiver Pat Bryant is on the rise as a fantasy asset after getting back on the field in Week 9. He went for 56 yards and a touchdown across four receptions and five targets. That was his first game since Week 4 after dealing with an ankle injury. Bryant has 189 yards and two scores over 13 catches and 17 targets in five games played overall this year. He played 68% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 9, and after a bye in Week 10, Bryant should be ready to go for Week 11 and beyond. The Broncos have Jaylen Waddle (concussion), but he's dealing with an injury, and Courtland Sutton has struggled to get rolling this season as well. That gives Bryant some upside down the stretch of the fantasy season. He could be added and started in some more deeper leagues for Week 11, and he could work into standard leagues with more positive results in the weeks to come.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ryan Flournoy Continues to Rise as Fantasy Asset After Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:10 AM ETDallas wide receiver Ryan Flournoy delivered another solid fantasy performance in Week 10, so he should continue to be added and utilized in more and more leagues. He was targeted seven times against the Niners in Week 10, catching six for 71 yards and a touchdown. The wideout has 466 yards and three touchdowns across 38 receptions and 54 targets this season. Flournoy has three or more targets in every contest so far, and he's delivered at least 37 yards in seven straight. His production has improved over the past several weeks, and it's making him a decent fantasy asset, even while being behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the depth chart. Flournoy is worth some deep-league fantasy starts at this point, and in a pinch, he could be tried in some standard leagues, especially in favorable matchups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kenny Gainwell Worth Adding as Backfield Role Grows
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:09 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell could see more opportunities following the team's Week 10 bye. Head coach Todd Bowles recently said Tampa Bay is moving closer to the shared backfield approach it envisioned when signing Gainwell. Bowles also indicated the team wants to reduce Bucky Irving's workload. Gainwell's share of carries rose from 11.8% through Week 6 to 33.1% since Week 7. He rushed for a career-high 140 yards against Atlanta in Week 8, then added 60 receiving yards on three catches against Chicago despite receiving only five carries. Irving remains the lead back, but Gainwell is earning a larger role in the offense. Rostered in 44% of leagues, he's worth adding for running back depth ahead of Sunday's matchup against Detroit.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Antonio Williams Worth Adding Despite Limited Targets
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:06 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams caught both of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 24-21 win over the Giants. The rookie scored on a 31-yard pass from Jayden Daniels and played 59 of Washington's 69 offensive snaps. Williams has taken on a larger role since Terry McLaurin (knee) was lost for the season, catching 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown over the last three games. His two targets Thursday were disappointing, especially with Stefon Diggs drawing 10, but the playing time gives Williams opportunities to produce. Washington faces Cincinnati in Week 11, followed by Arizona and Tennessee. Rostered in just 26% of leagues, Williams is worth adding for receiver depth, though his inconsistent targets make him a risky weekly starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Gaining Value Heading Into Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:04 AM ETSan Francisco running back Kaelon Black continues to deliver in a backup role and his fantasy football value is rising going into Week 11 as a result. In Week 10 against Dallas, Black rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown across 11 carries, while catching both of his targets for 13 more yards. He now has 11 or more carries in three straight games, and he's had 53 or more yards in each contest, along with two touchdown runs. Despite Christian McCaffrey's presence, Black has carved out an offensive role for the high-powered 49ers' offense, and he's a worthwhile fantasy asset now. Black is a more confident starting option in deeper leagues, but could be tried in standard leagues in favorable matchups or when fantasy owners are lacking quality RB options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith Will Remain Jets Starter if Healthy
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 16, 2026, 9:53 AM ETNew York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) will remain the team's starting quarterback if he's healthy. Smith suffered an ankle injury in the 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills and didn't return, prompting rookie Cade Klubnik to enter the lineup. Klubnik completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards and one interception, and added three carries for 26 yards on the ground. With Smith set to remain the Jets' starting quarterback, his health is a major question, as he's scheduled to undergo an MRI on his ankle. Glenn wouldn't speculate on his game status for Week 11's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but if he misses time, Klubnik would start in his place. Fantasy managers in SuperFlex leagues should keep an eye on Smith's status, as his absence could open the door for the rookie quarterback, who would be a top waiver option in Week 11.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Zack Rosenblatt - The Athletic
Drake Maye Feared to Have Suffered an Ankle Fracture, Out Indefinitely
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 16, 2026, 9:45 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) is believed to have fractured his ankle in Week 10's loss to the Detroit Lions. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Maye remained in Germany for further testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, Maye is expected to miss significant time, possibly the entire season. Maye was sacked on the opening drive, walked off the field with a limp, and headed to the locker room briefly afterward. With Maye expected to miss an extended period, backup Tommy DeVito will be the Patriots' starting quarterback. DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, in the 35-10 loss to Detroit. Moving forward, DeVito is a low-end QB3, and the entire offense takes a significant hit without its star quarterback.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Titans Hope to Have Carnell Tate Back in Week 11
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 16, 2026, 9:38 AM ETTennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that the team hopes to have rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) back in Week 11. Tate suffered a shoulder injury in Week 8 that cost him three weeks, but he appears to be nearing a return ahead of their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. In seven games, Tate has hauled in 34 of 51 targets for 413 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.7 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Tate found a rhythm after Week 4, averaging over 10 points per game and earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors. While his practice status on Wednesday and Thursday will be important in determining his status heading into Week 11, the rookie is a strong buy-low option and is considered a WR3 option moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Turron Davenport - ESPN