Pat Bryant Worth Adding in More Fantasy Leagues Before Week 11
Nov 16, 2026, 10:16 AM ETDenver wide receiver Pat Bryant is on the rise as a fantasy asset after getting back on the field in Week 9. He went for 56 yards and a touchdown across four receptions and five targets. That was his first game since Week 4 after dealing with an ankle injury. Bryant has 189 yards and two scores over 13 catches and 17 targets in five games played overall this year. He played 68% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 9, and after a bye in Week 10, Bryant should be ready to go for Week 11 and beyond. The Broncos have Jaylen Waddle (concussion), but he's dealing with an injury, and Courtland Sutton has struggled to get rolling this season as well. That gives Bryant some upside down the stretch of the fantasy season. He could be added and started in some more deeper leagues for Week 11, and he could work into standard leagues with more positive results in the weeks to come.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Ryan Flournoy Continues to Rise as Fantasy Asset After Week 10
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:10 AM ETDallas wide receiver Ryan Flournoy delivered another solid fantasy performance in Week 10, so he should continue to be added and utilized in more and more leagues. He was targeted seven times against the Niners in Week 10, catching six for 71 yards and a touchdown. The wideout has 466 yards and three touchdowns across 38 receptions and 54 targets this season. Flournoy has three or more targets in every contest so far, and he's delivered at least 37 yards in seven straight. His production has improved over the past several weeks, and it's making him a decent fantasy asset, even while being behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the depth chart. Flournoy is worth some deep-league fantasy starts at this point, and in a pinch, he could be tried in some standard leagues, especially in favorable matchups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kenny Gainwell Worth Adding as Backfield Role Grows
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:09 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell could see more opportunities following the team's Week 10 bye. Head coach Todd Bowles recently said Tampa Bay is moving closer to the shared backfield approach it envisioned when signing Gainwell. Bowles also indicated the team wants to reduce Bucky Irving's workload. Gainwell's share of carries rose from 11.8% through Week 6 to 33.1% since Week 7. He rushed for a career-high 140 yards against Atlanta in Week 8, then added 60 receiving yards on three catches against Chicago despite receiving only five carries. Irving remains the lead back, but Gainwell is earning a larger role in the offense. Rostered in 44% of leagues, he's worth adding for running back depth ahead of Sunday's matchup against Detroit.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Antonio Williams Worth Adding Despite Limited Targets
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 16, 2026, 10:06 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams caught both of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 24-21 win over the Giants. The rookie scored on a 31-yard pass from Jayden Daniels and played 59 of Washington's 69 offensive snaps. Williams has taken on a larger role since Terry McLaurin (knee) was lost for the season, catching 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown over the last three games. His two targets Thursday were disappointing, especially with Stefon Diggs drawing 10, but the playing time gives Williams opportunities to produce. Washington faces Cincinnati in Week 11, followed by Arizona and Tennessee. Rostered in just 26% of leagues, Williams is worth adding for receiver depth, though his inconsistent targets make him a risky weekly starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Gaining Value Heading Into Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 16, 2026, 10:04 AM ETSan Francisco running back Kaelon Black continues to deliver in a backup role and his fantasy football value is rising going into Week 11 as a result. In Week 10 against Dallas, Black rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown across 11 carries, while catching both of his targets for 13 more yards. He now has 11 or more carries in three straight games, and he's had 53 or more yards in each contest, along with two touchdown runs. Despite Christian McCaffrey's presence, Black has carved out an offensive role for the high-powered 49ers' offense, and he's a worthwhile fantasy asset now. Black is a more confident starting option in deeper leagues, but could be tried in standard leagues in favorable matchups or when fantasy owners are lacking quality RB options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith Will Remain Jets Starter if Healthy
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 16, 2026, 9:53 AM ETNew York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) will remain the team's starting quarterback if he's healthy. Smith suffered an ankle injury in the 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills and didn't return, prompting rookie Cade Klubnik to enter the lineup. Klubnik completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards and one interception, and added three carries for 26 yards on the ground. With Smith set to remain the Jets' starting quarterback, his health is a major question, as he's scheduled to undergo an MRI on his ankle. Glenn wouldn't speculate on his game status for Week 11's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but if he misses time, Klubnik would start in his place. Fantasy managers in SuperFlex leagues should keep an eye on Smith's status, as his absence could open the door for the rookie quarterback, who would be a top waiver option in Week 11.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Zack Rosenblatt - The Athletic
Drake Maye Feared to Have Suffered an Ankle Fracture, Out Indefinitely
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 16, 2026, 9:45 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) is believed to have fractured his ankle in Week 10's loss to the Detroit Lions. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Maye remained in Germany for further testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, Maye is expected to miss significant time, possibly the entire season. Maye was sacked on the opening drive, walked off the field with a limp, and headed to the locker room briefly afterward. With Maye expected to miss an extended period, backup Tommy DeVito will be the Patriots' starting quarterback. DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, in the 35-10 loss to Detroit. Moving forward, DeVito is a low-end QB3, and the entire offense takes a significant hit without its star quarterback.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Titans Hope to Have Carnell Tate Back in Week 11
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 16, 2026, 9:38 AM ETTennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that the team hopes to have rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) back in Week 11. Tate suffered a shoulder injury in Week 8 that cost him three weeks, but he appears to be nearing a return ahead of their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. In seven games, Tate has hauled in 34 of 51 targets for 413 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.7 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Tate found a rhythm after Week 4, averaging over 10 points per game and earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors. While his practice status on Wednesday and Thursday will be important in determining his status heading into Week 11, the rookie is a strong buy-low option and is considered a WR3 option moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Turron Davenport - ESPN
Aidan Hutchinson Likely Suffered a Torn ACL While Celebrating a Sack
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 16, 2026, 9:28 AM ETDetroit Lions pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee) is feared to have torn his ACL in Week 10's win over the New England Patriots. Hutchinson sacked quarterback Drake Maye on the opening drive, then jumped to celebrate, landed awkwardly, and went down holding his right knee. Postgame, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said there's concern the two-time Pro Bowler suffered a significant knee injury and is likely to miss the rest of the 2026 season. In nine games this season, Hutchinson has tallied six sacks, 24 tackles, and one forced fumble. If he misses the rest of the season, rookie Derrick Moore, who has had four sacks in the last two games, would fill in his place. Hutchinson's injury is also a brutal blow for the Lions' defense, which has been among the best in the NFL since Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Brock Bowers Avoids Major Ankle Injury, Considered Day-to-Day
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 16, 2026, 9:22 AM ETAccording to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is not believed to have sustained a major ankle injury and is considered "day-to-day." Rapoport also notes that Bowers will undergo additional tests on Monday to determine the injury's severity, but it is not expected to be long-term. The star tight end was rolled up while blocking in the first quarter. He returned briefly but exited in the second quarter and was ruled out. In eight games this season, Bowers has hauled in 50 of 72 targets for 676 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 16 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite missing time with a knee injury that required surgery early in the season, Bowers is on pace for a career season, though an ankle injury could cost him additional time. If Bowers misses time, Michael Mayer should see an increased role in the offense, and the wide receivers should also see a boost.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Baker Mayfield Dealing With a Foot Sprain, Questionable in Week 11
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 16, 2026, 9:13 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) suffered a foot sprain and has been in and out of a walking boot, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. Stroud also said Mayfield's status is in doubt for Week 8's matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mayfield suffered a thumb injury in Week 3 that cost the Buccaneers' starting quarterback three games. Since his return, Mayfield has completed just 25 of 46 passes for 307 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions over the last three games. If the veteran quarterback is unable to play in Week 11, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels would be set to return to the lineup. Daniels started in three games, completing 60 of 95 attempts for 501 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions, while adding 123 yards on 22 carries. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Mayfield's status throughout the week, as his availability negatively affects the entire offense, despite his struggles this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Rick Stroud - Tampa Bay Times
Drake Maye Suffers Signifcant Lower-Leg Injury, "Out an Extended Period"
Brad Camara
Brad Camara
Nov 16, 2026, 6:21 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (leg) suffered a significant lower-leg injury in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. Maye was injured in the first quarter on Sunday and did not return to the game. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the lower-leg injury will keep Maye out for an extended period of time. It's even possible that Maye will miss the rest of the season. He is expected to undergo further testing when the Patriots return home from Germany to seek more medical information on his injury. It's a massive blow to the Patriots, who have been dealing with many injuries all season. The 24-year-old has been up and down in 2026, throwing for 2,330 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while rushing for 230 yards and three scores in 10 games. Maye's 43-game start streak will likely come to an end; it was second behind Jared Goff (82) and Josh Allen (146). The Patriots are on a bye in Week 11, but fantasy managers searching for a replacement should plan ahead, as they could likely be without Maye for the rest of the year. Tommy DeVito will be New England's starting quarterback with Maye sidelined, and he is likely to start in Week 12 against the Chargers. DeVito was ineffective in relief on Sunday, completing 12-of-24 pass attempts for 81 yards and throwing one interception, while rushing for 19 yards on four carries. Fantasy managers in Superflex/2QB leagues should consider adding Devito as a potential replacement for Maye for now.--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
Tony Pollard Keeps His Momentum with Another Strong Outing
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 16, 2026, 2:21 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard totaled 33 yards on his nine carries in Sunday's 40-23 divisional loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He added 66 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-9 receiving. Pollard's carry total was his lowest since he tallied seven all the way back in Week 1. However, the veteran came alive through the air to notch a new high-water mark in receptions, and posted his third straight outing of at least 23 fantasy points. Notably, Pollard's recent schedule hasn't been a cakewalk, making the feat that much more impressive. As it stands, the 29-year-old has a stranglehold on Tennessee's RB1 role, recording 72% or more of the team's snaps over his last four appearances. Things are looking up for the Titans' offense as quarterback Cam Ward's play improves. We'll see if they can keep it rolling next time they take the field against a susceptible Dallas Cowboys defense.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kaelon Black Remains Involved in High-Scoring Affair
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 16, 2026, 2:05 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black handled 11 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 46-40 road win against the Dallas Cowboys. He hauled in both of his targets for an additional 13 yards. Black retained his solid role behind veteran Christian McCaffrey, notching his third straight outing with at least 11 carries. Over that frame, the rookie has totaled 186 rushing yards and two scores at 5.47 yards per clip. Moreover, Black has begun to work his way onto the field more often, averaging 25 snaps per game over the last three, up from just 16 over his first six. It may seem a small increment, but it's made a significant difference in the box score. Moving forward, the 25-year-old has at least earned consideration as a low-end flex option, with the potential for more, as he'd likely see greater volume in matchups in which the team holds a significant lead. Black and the 49ers are slated for a stiff Week 11 test in the visiting Minnesota Vikings.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tyler Warren Flops with Season-Low Output
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 16, 2026, 1:49 AM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren caught two of three targets for one yard in Week 10's 24-22 home win over the Miami Dolphins. He added three yards on his lone carry. Warren appeared positioned for an excellent fantasy day in a plus matchup in the team's first game sans wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen after they were shipped off at the trade deadline. However, all of the former Penn State Nittany Lion's figures were season lows, and the outing marked his third consecutive game ending in single digits for fantasy. Warren's volume has otherwise been excellent, though it's fair to wonder if he won't operate as freely now that Indy's other receiving threats are gone. Either way, he won't be afforded any favors the next time he takes the field against a Houston Texans defense that's been one of the most staunch against the position. Indy will travel to Reliant Stadium for the divisional clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Chase Brown Plays an Enormous Role as a Receiver on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 1:37 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries during Sunday's Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also converted nine targets into eight catches for 39 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The 26-year-old didn't have a particularly remarkable game in terms of yardage, but he used the two touchdowns to shatter his Week 10 expectations. Meanwhile, his eight receptions made him even more valuable in PPR leagues. He actually came just a few inches shy of scoring a third touchdown, but it was called back after the officials determined his knee touched down just short of the goal line. It has been really impressive to see Brown carve out a large workload and impressive volume within an offense that is centered around Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He should continue to produce at a high level in fantasy football, even with Chase and Higgins healthy. Brown ranks as a high-end RB2 or low-end RB1 for Week 11 against the Washington Commanders, who surrendered 122 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns to Cam Skattebo last Thursday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Back in the Spotlight After Busy Day Against Browns
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 16, 2026, 1:33 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins totaled 94 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-16 receiving in his team's 27-24 loss to the hosting Cleveland Browns. Collins hadn't led Houston in receiving since a 118-yard, two-touchdown outburst in Week 4, so it was nice to see him post big numbers and garner an enormous target total. In fact, the opportunities were a career high for the former third-round pick, and all of his Sunday figures were tops in the outing. With the plethora of weapons at quarterback C.J. Stroud's disposal, it seems likely there could be up-and-down weeks across the board for the entire receiving corps. That said, Stroud has been playing excellent ball, and he's supported multiple viable fantasy weapons for a few games now, with no consistent rushing attack behind him. Furthermore, Collins should continue to get a boost as long as teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) is sidelined. Next up for Houston is a quick turnaround with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Ja'Marr Chase Delivers a Remarkable Performance on Sunday Night
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 1:20 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught 11 of his 14 targets for 231 yards during Sunday's Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former first-round pick has been absolutely spectacular lately, totaling 10+ catches and 30+ PPR points in each of his last three games. This was the fourth 200-yard performance of Chase's career, as well as his second in the last three years. The 26-year-old ranks as a high-end WR1 in fantasy football and has been a huge reason why the Bengals are first in the AFC North with a five-game winning streak. He and Joe Burrow have boosted each other's fantasy values lately, with both ranking near the top of their position since early-to-mid October. There has never been any doubt that Chase ranks as a mid-to-high WR1 with Burrow healthy, but it's still worth mentioning that he's a top-tier fantasy receiver who should absolutely feast in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Flounders Amid QB Change
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 16, 2026, 1:17 AM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride caught all five of his targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 34-6 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. McBride remained Arizona's top option for quarterback Carson Beck's first start, although it amounted to the former's first single-digit fantasy outing of the campaign. Granted, the matchup wasn't ideal, and it's tough to get anything going when your team runs just 34 plays - a stark contrast to their division rival's 74. There are a few softer matchups down the line for McBride, but his ceiling is far lower with Beck at the helm. A lack of stable weaponry around the fifth-year pro should keep him significantly involved either way. Even so, fantasy managers must temper expectations until Beck gets in a groove. Arizona won't find sledding any easier next weekend in a road matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tee Higgins Manages an Injury During Modest Week 10 Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 1:12 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (undisclosed) caught five of his six targets for 66 yards during Sunday's Week 10 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 27-year-old had a fine outing, but he was drastically outperformed by superstar Ja'Marr Chase (11 catches for 231 yards). Higgins' modest performance could perhaps be attributed to an apparent injury. Speaking to the media on Sunday night, head coach Zac Taylor said that the team was intentionally managing Higgins' workload late in the game. He was seen limping at times, and he also went to the locker room early before halftime started. The Bengals didn't give him an official injury designation, but it appears that he was dealing with a leg or foot issue. The Bengals return to action next Monday against the Saints, which means that they won't release their first injury report until Thursday. If Higgins ends up missing that primetime contest, Dohnte Meyers would step up as a solid WR3/flex option behind superstar Ja'Marr Chase.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Kelsey Conway
Joe Burrow Rewrites History Books with Four More Touchdowns on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 16, 2026, 12:45 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 35 of his 44 pass attempts for 409 yards, four passing touchdowns, and zero turnovers during Sunday's Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also rushed for eight yards and took just one sack. Burrow has been absolutely magnificent lately, becoming just the second player in NFL history to record 4+ touchdowns in five consecutive games. Over his last five contests, he has posted a whopping 1,624 passing yards and 22 total touchdowns. He has also played turnover-free football in four of those five games. The former No. 1 pick has officially taken over as the overall QB1 in fantasy scoring, passing Josh Allen for the top spot on Sunday. Burrow has benefitted from a supporting cast headlined by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. As long as Burrow, Chase, and Higgins stay healthy, the LSU product will remain a high-end QB1 on a weekly basis. He should continue to dominate in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders, who just allowed 293 passing yards to J.J. McCarthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller