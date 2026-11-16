Hollywood Brown Clears Waivers, Free to Sign Elsewhere
Nov 16, 2026, 5:21 PM ETFormer Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown cleared waivers on Monday and is free to sign elsewhere, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Despite the Eagles dealing with injuries to both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), the team waived Brown last Thursday. The 29-year-old former first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 from Oklahoma only appeared in four games for the Eagles this year before being waived, catching five of his eight targets for 63 yards and no touchdowns. In 16 games with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, Brown was much more productive, posting a 49-587-5 line in his second year in KC. Hollywood could latch on with a receiver-needy team for the second half of the 2026 campaign, but he will be a long shot to find fantasy relevance again. In Philly, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper could have an even higher target share in the Eagles' banged-up offense if Smith and Wicks continue to miss more time as they come out of their Week 10 bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
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Giants Work Out Veteran RB Antonio Gibson
The #Giants had veteran RB Antonio Gibson in for workout today.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 5:17 PM ET
Monken, Berry Have Not Discussed Deshaun Watson's Future with Browns
With the Browns’ bye week here, Todd Monken was asked if he and GM Andrew Berry have had a discussion about Deshaun Watson’s future in Cleveland.— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 16, 2026
Monken: “We have not … That’s a question really for Andrew, but we have not had discussions about really most of our roster, we have…
Nov 16, 2026, 5:13 PM ET
49ers Hope Mike Evans Will Return to Practice this Week
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 5:00 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers are hopeful that star wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) will return to practice this week, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Evans has been sidelined since Week 6 by an Achilles injury, but it appears he could have a chance to return in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings. The 33-year-old has battled nagging injury issues throughout 2026 but has been highly productive when on the field, recording 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns on 39 targets across six games. Evans has some more target competition than before he got injured, as the 49ers added wide receiver Keenan Allen at the trade deadline. Still, Evans profiles as the team's clear WR1 and could now be closer to full health after multiple weeks on the sidelines. If active, Evans profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers even in a very tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.--Will Brady
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Konata Mumpfield Could Be Worth Stashing Through His Bye Week
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 4:48 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has played a very limited role in his team's offense for most of the 2026 season. However, with Rams wideouts Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee) both currently on Injured Reserve, Mumpfield recorded three catches for 81 yards on four targets in his team's Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford only needed to throw 26 passes in his team's win over Arizona, but Los Angeles may be forced into more pass-heavy game scripts coming out of its Week 11 bye. After the bye, the Rams will face the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. If Adams and Nacua remain out for all or most of those games, Mumpfield could get opportunities to produce. In deeper fantasy leagues, Mumpfield may be worth stashing in a bench spot.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson Is a Speculative Week 11 IR Stash
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 4:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) enters the Week 11 bye on injured reserve. The Rams have until Nov. 25, when they host the Green Bay Packers, to activate him and keep him eligible to play this season. Sean McVay has said the Rams could activate Ferguson while he continues to recover. Ferguson hurt his hamstring two days after his practice window opened Nov. 4, and McVay said Nov. 11 that the injury would probably cost him at least a couple of weeks. The Rams listed him as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated report. He missed Thursday and Friday practices and was ruled out against the Arizona Cardinals. Rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues, Ferguson is a speculative stash in 12-team PPR leagues with an open injured reserve slot. He caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 against the New York Giants with Puka Nacua inactive. Nacua and Davante Adams are now on injured reserve. Against Arizona, the Rams targeted tight ends seven times, with Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen catching two of Matthew Stafford's three touchdown passes.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Mayer a Waiver-Wire Target Amid Potential Role Expansion
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 4:35 PM ETAcross 10 games so far in 2026, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has recorded 41 catches for 404 yards and a touchdown on 49 targets. While the 25-year-old has already set career-highs in both receptions and receiving yards, his production has been capped while sharing the field with Raiders superstar tight end Brock Bowers (ankle). However, Bowers suffered an ankle injury during the team's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and could now be facing missed time. If Bowers is sidelined, Mayer could emerge as the top short-area target for Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. While fantasy managers should not expect explosive upside from Mayer, he may be a very valuable player in PPR-scoring formats and could be worth a look on the waiver wire heading into Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Easton Stick Promoted to Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 4:27 PM ETThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed quarterback Easton Stick to the active roster from the practice squad, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) suffered a foot sprain in Tampa Bay's Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears and was reportedly in and out of a walking boot during the team's Week 10 bye. Stick's promotion to the active roster could be an indication that the Buccaneers are preparing for Mayfield to be unavailable for their Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. It's been an injury-ravaged season for Mayfield, who also missed three games earlier this year with a thumb injury. Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels would be Tampa Bay's quarterback against Detroit if Mayfield is inactive. Across five games (three starts) in 2026, Daniels has completed 61.2% of his pass attempts for 502 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions.--Will Brady
Source: Fox Sports - Greg Auman
Brock Bowers Considered Day-to-Day, but Still Battling "Significant" Injury
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 4:20 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is being considered day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury during the Raiders' Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, per Sam Warren of The Athletic. Per Warren, Kubiak said that Bowers' injury is "not as bad as we thought, but it's still a significant injury." It's not entirely clear what to take from Kubiak's comments, but it appears fantasy managers may have avoided the worst-case scenario of a season-ending ailment for Bowers. The star tight end has been dominant when healthy in 2026, recording 50 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns on 72 targets across eight games. His status for the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos appears to be up in the air coming out of the team's loss to Seattle on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
David Njoku Activated from IR Ahead of Monday's Game
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 4:10 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (leg) has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Njoku has been sidelined since Week 2 with a fibula injury, but it appears he will make his return against Baltimore. Across two games before getting injured, Njoku recorded six catches for 67 yards on eight targets. Upon his return, Njoku is expected to split playing time with fellow Chargers tight ends Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden. Njoku has been a productive pass-catcher at earlier points in his career, but between his long injury layoff, questionable playing time outlook, and the Chargers' offensive question marks, the veteran tight end is tough to trust in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Luther Burden III Back at Practice After Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 4:01 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) was back on the practice field Monday as the team returned from its Week 10 bye, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Burden left Chicago's 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. hit him on a catch with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Head coach Ben Johnson confirmed the concussion after the game. The Bears host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Soldier Field and have yet to announce whether Burden has cleared the concussion protocol. Burden caught seven of nine targets for 97 yards on 34 offensive snaps against Tampa Bay, including a 56-yard touchdown from Caleb Williams in the first quarter. He has caught 26 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns over his last four games and leads Chicago with 49 catches, 644 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions this season. Through nine games, he's doubled the two touchdown catches he had in 15 games as a rookie and is eight yards shy of last year's receiving total.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Courtney Cronin
Kyle Monangai Returns to the Practice Field on Monday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 3:45 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai said Monday that he plans to protect his toe with plates and other equipment in his shoe, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. He has missed five games with turf toe since the Oct. 4 win over the New York Jets. Monangai said he didn't initially realize how severe the injury was and spent about a week in a walking boot. The Bears listed him as a nonparticipant on their estimated Wednesday report and Thursday's practice report in Week 9. He was limited on Nov. 6, his first practice since hurting his toe and thumb, and was inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being listed as questionable. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Nov. 8 that Monangai was expected back after the bye for Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Saints. Half of Monangai's 60 carries this season came against the Jets, when he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns. D'Andre Swift ran 86 times for 265 yards and seven touchdowns over the five games Monangai missed.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Courtney Cronin
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Eligible to Return From Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 3:30 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is eligible to come off injured reserve for Week 11. Head coach Dan Quinn said Washington is still deciding whether he's ready to practice, according to Tashan Reed. The Commanders placed Croskey-Merritt on injured reserve Oct. 19 and have played four games without him heading into their Nov. 23 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. General manager Adam Peters told 106.7 The Fan on Nov. 6 that the team hoped to have him back for that game. Croskey-Merritt aggravated the injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants, when he ran for a season-high 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Croskey-Merritt started Washington's first five games, rushing for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries. He led Washington with 805 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns as a rookie. Rachaad White had 29 carries through Week 5 and has since rushed 36 times for 157 yards. White had 12 touches on 36 offensive snaps in Thursday's 24-21 win over the Giants. Austin Ekeler had 13 touches on 30 snaps, including four catches for 26 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tashan Reed
Mike Gesicki Has Week 11 Streaming Appeal Against Washington
Bruno Mulé
Nov 16, 2026, 3:13 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki faces the Washington Commanders on Monday night in Week 11. Washington has allowed the second-most touchdowns to tight ends this season, including a 66-yard score to Isaiah Likely last week. Likely caught nine passes for 127 yards in that game. Gesicki is rostered in 40% of Yahoo leagues and is a touchdown-dependent streamer in 12-team PPR leagues. Six of his 20 catches have gone for touchdowns. He scored from four yards out against Miami and six yards out against Baltimore, with each score coming on his only catch of the game. Gesicki has drawn four targets on Joe Burrow's 73 pass attempts over the past two games, catching three passes for 20 yards. Both of his targets against Pittsburgh came on the opening drive, including a third-down incompletion from the six-yard line. Drew Sample and Jack Endries combined for the other five tight end targets in that game. Sample played 42 offensive snaps to Gesicki's 27 and caught a three-yard touchdown on Cincinnati's next drive.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Micah Parsons Plans to Play vs. Rams on Thanksgiving Eve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 2:42 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that his plan is for All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) to play in the team's next game in Los Angeles against the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. There are still some hurdles for Parsons to clear before he is activated from Injured Reserve, though, and the team will hold three more practices this week. The Packers have a bye in Week 11, but the 27-year-old could be ready to make his season debut in a showdown with the Rams to begin Week 12 action if he proves to the coaching staff that he is ready to return following a torn ACL that he suffered in late December of last year. He has been a limited practice participant for the last two weeks, so Green Bay likely wants to see Parsons upgrade to a full-go before officially activating him for his season debut. If Parsons is active against the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, he will most likely be on a restricted snap count, which will make him a risky starting option right away in IDP fantasy formats. He will be a game-changer on defense when he is a full-go, though, as Parsons is a five-time Pro Bowler in his five NFL seasons with 65 total sacks, including 12.5 in 14 games in his first year with Green Bay last season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Mike Vrabel Downplays Possibility of Patriots Adding a QB
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 2:29 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel downplayed the possibility of the team acquiring another quarterback after Drake Maye (ankle) reportedly suffered what the team fears to be a fractured ankle in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. "I don't see that being the case right now. But we'll have conversations, and we'll discuss it, and we'll look and see. But Tommy and Behren Morton have been in our system, have been working. Behren Morton's been improving. He's been working each week, and I know that if he has to play for us, that he'll be ready to go. And I'm excited for this challenge, and I hope that everybody else is, because that's really what we're at. We're 5-5 in the middle of the season, just past the middle of the season, and we've got a bye, and looking forward to the challenge," Vrabel said when asked if he anticipated needing to bring in QB help. Behind Maye, the Patriots only have Tommy DeVito, who struggled in place of Maye on Sunday, and rookie Behren Morton. The Patriots are currently in the process of determining whether Maye will need surgery on his ankle, which could be season-ending. In terms of average fantasy points per game in 2026, Maye has ranked ninth overall at the position, but he might have just played his last game of his third year in the league. The Patriots have been rumored to be considering a reunion with veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo if they go outside the organization for a replacement.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
George Holani Week-to-Week With MCL Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 2:22 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back George Holani (knee) suffered an MCL sprain in the Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and is considered week-to-week, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Seahawks have their bye in Week 11, so they hope Holani is not a candidate for Injured Reserve. The 26-year-old was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's 21-13 win over the Raiders and did not return. Holani did not play any snaps on offense for the Seahawks before his injury and has only seen one carry for nine yards in the last three games combined. He was in play as a flex option in deeper fantasy football leagues to begin the year with Zach Charbonnet still recovering from the torn ACL that he suffered in last year's postseason, but now that both Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price have returned from their respective injuries, both Holani and Emanuel Wilson have become fantasy afterthoughts. Holani has mostly been relegated to special teams duties, while Wilson was a healthy scratch in Week 10 for the first time all year. Even when Holani had a bigger role in Seattle's backfield, he was rather underwhelming as a runner, averaging just 3.2 yards per attempt for 117 rushing yards and one score in 10 games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Eagles Sign Tight End Zach Ertz to Active Roster
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 2:15 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles signed tight end Zach Ertz to their active 53-man roster on Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As the Eagles come out of their bye, they now have five tight ends on their active roster. In addition to Ertz, they have Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, rookie Eli Stowers, and Grant Calcaterra. The 36-year-old Ertz will not be a priority waiver-wire addition in any fantasy football leagues, but he is just eight receptions shy of breaking the Eagles' franchise record for receptions. In a lost season for Philly, it gives them something to help Ertz accomplish for the rest of the second half. The three-time Pro Bowler has only appeared in three games this year in his return to the Eagles, catching three of his eight targets for 22 yards (7.3 yards per reception). Goedert should continue to operate as the team's top pass-catching tight end, but Ertz will be active this weekend for a Week 11 home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he looks to chip away at the franchise record for catches.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jordan Addison Likely a Short-Term IR Candidate
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 2:07 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) has an injury that is going to require surgery, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The Vikings are expecting him to be back right around the short-term Injured Reserve window (four games), so he is likely a short-term IR candidate after missing the team's big Week 10 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The 24-year-old injured his thumb in practice on Friday. With Addison potentially out of the picture for another four games (if he is placed on IR), Jauan Jennings (calf), Myles Price, and Tai Felton will be asked to step up behind All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson. Remember, tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist, chest) also missed Week 10, so if he is not available to play in Week 11 in a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, Jennings, Price, and Felton could play a significant role in the passing game. Addison has been a disappointment so far in 2026 as the Vikings' WR2 behind Jefferson, primarily because of poor QB play. Through seven games, he has caught 18 of his 36 targets for 277 yards (career-high 15.4 yards per reception) and only one touchdown. The addition of Kirk Cousins under center gives Minnesota's offense more upside the rest of the way, but if Addison goes on IR, he will have limited opportunities remaining to help fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Drake London Clears Concussion Protocol
Patrick McGrath
Nov 16, 2026, 2:04 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (head) was evaluated for a head injury after exiting late in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Chiefs, but according to senior reporter Will McFadden, he has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. London finished the game with 109 receiving yards on a season-high 11 targets, ranking as the fantasy WR15 on the week despite being kept out of the end zone. Since the return of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in Week 3, London trails only Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 645 receiving yards and has been the fantasy WR9. The Falcons are one of six NFL teams on a Week 11 bye, and they return to face a daunting Vikings defense in Week 12, but with no lingering concerns, London will be right back in starting lineups.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Will McFadden
Chiefs Believe Kenneth Walker Has Short-Term Injury
Patrick McGrath
Nov 16, 2026, 1:51 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) missed the team's Week 10 win over the Falcons with a groin injury, but according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team believes it is a short-term ailment. In his absence, rookie Emmett Johnson topped 100 rushing yards for the first time in his career, adding an additional 70 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and it's possible he's earned an expanded role even upon Walker's return. The fantasy RB2 through the first nine weeks of the year, Walker can be plugged back into lineups as soon as he's given the green light, but until that happens, Johnson can be started with confidence and should maintain standalone flex value even with Walker playing ahead of him.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter