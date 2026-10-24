Ralphy Velazquez Could Be a First Base Option for the Guardians in 2027

Oct 22, 2026, 1:16 PM ET

Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitching prospect Seth Hernandez (oblique) said that he is feeling 100% healthy now and has been since about the first or second week of September, according to Aiden Stepansky of MLB.com. "Finally back home now, getting after it for the offseason. So everything's good on that half," Hernandez said. Per MLB Pipeline, Hernandez is the Pirates' top overall prospect. The 20-year-old former sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft was shut down for the season after he suffered a strained left oblique in late July while playing for High-A Greensboro. With Greensboro and Single-A Bradenton in 2026, Hernandez pitched very well, going 6-1 with a 2.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 118:31 K:BB in 74 innings across his 18 starts. Not only is Hernandez the Pirates' top pitching prospect, but he is considered the top overall right-handed pitching prospect in baseball this offseason. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder is a must-stash in dynasty/keeper leagues, even though it could be a long shot for him to reach the big leagues as early as 2027.