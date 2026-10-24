Jonathan Aranda has Three Hits in Losing Effort in Game 1 of World Series
Oct 24, 2026, 1:38 PM ETTampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda did his part in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night in Milwaukee against the Brewers, but it was not enough in the 3-2 loss. Aranda went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate out of the two-hole for the Rays with a run scored and a walk. It was the second three-hit game of this postseason for the 28-year-old left-handed slugger, and Aranda has now gone 12-for-38 (.316) with a homer, five RBI, and five runs scored in 10 postseason games this year for the Rays. However, Aranda has not homered since Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the division-rival New York Yankees on Oct. 3. The Rays are going to need Aranda's bat to stay hot if they are going to have any chance of taking down the red-hot Brewers in this year's Fall Classic, especially after falling down 1-0 on Friday night. Aranda broke out during the 2026 regular season in his third full season in the majors, slashing .274/.358/.434 with a .792 OPS, 22 home runs, 92 RBI, and 73 runs scored in 155 games and 668 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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William Contreras Continues to Swing Hot Bat in Game 1 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 1:28 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher William Contreras is not slowing down this postseason. In the 3-2 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series, Contreras was at it again, going 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a walk. Contreras had a scorching RBI single off the glove of Rays shortstop Taylor Walls to put the Brewers up 2-0, and he also threw out a runner at third base late in the game to end an inning. The All-Star backstop threw out two Rays baserunners in the game. "Contreras was incredible," manager Pat Murphy said. "If anybody doesn't notice the contributions of Contreras, he was the player of the game." The 28-year-old Venezuelan has been doing it all season, and it has not stopped with the calendar switching to October. In nine postseason games for the Brew Crew, Contreras has gone 13-for-33 (.394) with three home runs, a double, six RBI, and five runs scored in 39 plate appearances. He is the heart and soul of Milwaukee's offense and defense as they seek their first-ever World Series title.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Christian Yelich Triples Home a Run in World Series Game 1
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 1:19 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers veteran outfielder/designated hitter Christian Yelich made his mark in the team's 3-2 Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on Friday night, going 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI triple and a run scored. Yelich got the Brewers on the board first in the first inning, when a ball he hit into the right-center field gap was nearly caught by Rays center fielder Johnny DeLuca. Yelich's triple gave the Brewers an early lead that they would never relinquish on their way to taking a 1-0 series lead. The 34-year-old entered Friday night with the sixth-most career games among active players without playing in a World Series. He is also the seventh player to hit a triple in his first World Series at-bat, the first since the Royals' Lynn Jones did it as a pinch-hitter in Game 1 of 1985. Yelich has swung a hot bat in eight postseason games so far this year, going 8-for-28 (.286) with a double, a triple, four RBI, four runs scored, and two stolen bases. The Brewers' captain is hoping to keep it up as he tries to lead the Brew Crew to their first-ever World Series title.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jacob Misiorowski Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 1:03 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski picked up the victory in Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, allowing only one earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out three in five innings of work. The Miz helped his team get off to a great start in the Fall Classic, but he struck out a season-low three hitters and did not have his typical swing-and-miss stuff going, which has been a theme so far for the flamethrower in the postseason. The good news is that he was still effective while making his longest start of the playoffs. The 24-year-old former second-rounder now has allowed four earned runs on 13 hits with five walks and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched in his three starts this postseason against the Rays, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers. If the Brewers do not sweep the series from the Rays in four games, Misiorowski will be lined up to start Game 5 of the World Series in Tampa.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Xavier Edwards a Potential Trade Candidate This Offseason?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 10:55 PM ETThe Miami Marlins "would listen" to trade offers for second baseman Xavier Edwards if offered a haul in return, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Jackson mentions the New York Yankees as a team that has had interest in Edwards in the past. Across 595 plate appearances in 2026, the 27-year-old hit .280/.360/.371 with four home runs, 52 RBI, 61 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases. With his 1.9% career barrel rate, Edwards does not profile as a significant source of power. However, he owns a .291 batting average across over 1,600 career plate appearances and has stolen at least 20 bags in three straight seasons. Miami is not under any immediate pressure to deal Edwards, as he will not hit free agency until the 2029 offseason. However, it sounds as though there's at least a chance he will be on the move this winter.--Will Brady
Source: Miami Herald - Barry Jackson
Marlins Could Entertain Offers for Otto Lopez
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 10:39 PM ETThe Miami Marlins "would listen" to offers for shortstop Otto Lopez if offered a haul in return, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Lopez had a breakout season for Miami in 2026, hitting .305/.349/.437 with 11 home runs, 71 RBI, 94 runs scored, and 34 stolen bases across 687 plate appearances. The 28-year-old also graded out as one of the better defensive shortstops in the game, making him a potentially highly attractive trade chip. Lopez remains under Marlins team control through 2029, so Miami is under no significant pressure to trade him this offseason. Still, it sounds as though the team is willing to consider moving Lopez for the right price. If traded to a team with a healthier offensive environment, Lopez could become even more appealing for fantasy managers in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: Miami Herald - Barry Jackson
Jameson Taillon Set to Undergo Elbow Surgery
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 10:22 PM ETToronto Blue Jays right-hander Jameson Taillon (elbow) will undergo a flexor repair surgery that could involve an internal brace procedure on Monday, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Taillon suffered a season-ending elbow injury in early September and could now be in line to miss a significant chunk of 2027 as well. The 34-year-old struggled in 2026, recording a 2-6 record with a 5.65 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts across 86 innings (18 starts) split between Toronto and the Chicago Cubs. Taillon is set to hit free agency this winter, so he may have trouble landing a contract until he can show he is fully healthy. Still, Davidi notes that the veteran right-hander intends to continue pitching once he recovers from his current injury.--Will Brady
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi
Steven Kwan Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 10:11 PM ETCleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan could be a candidate to be traded this upcoming offseason, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Across 637 plate appearances in 2026, Kwan slashed. 282/.382/.349 with three home runs, 32 RBI, 80 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. While he does not provide much power, Kwan rarely strikes out and provides teams with elite defense in the outfield. He's been a staple at the top of the Guardians lineup for several seasons now, but he's set to hit free agency at the end of the 2027 season. Cleveland has a long history of trading players before they hit their final season of team control, which could mean that Kwan is unlikely to make it through the offseason without a trade. If Kwan ends up in a better offensive environment, his fantasy outlook could be slightly improved.--Will Brady
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray
Ozzie Albies Likely to Return on Club Option in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 4:36 PM ETAtlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is expected to return in 2027 on a one-year, $7 million club option, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Albies signed a seven-year, $35 million contract with the Braves in 2019 that included team options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The veteran switch-hitter has had his ups and downs in Atlanta, but Feinsand thinks he did enough this past season to make picking up his option a formality this winter. The 29-year-old four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner made his fourth All-Star team in 2026 and finished his 10th year in the big leagues with a .237/.293/.392 slash line, a .685 OPS, 22 home runs, 73 RBI, 85 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 162 regular-season games across 683 plate appearances. It was nice to see Albies return to the 20-homer mark for the first time since 2023, but his stolen-base and batting-average numbers were pretty disappointing. Albies still has pop from the second base position, but fantasy managers might want to forget about him ever slugging 30 homers again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 4:26 PM ETMLB.com's Mark Feinsand writes that right-handed reliever Andres Munoz's $8 million club option for the 2027 season seems likely to be picked up, as he remains a key piece of their bullpen. Munoz was an All-Star closer for the Mariners in both 2024 and 2025, but he struggled this past season, converting only 24 of his 32 save chances while posting a 4.28 ERA. The 27-year-old Mexican hurler also went 5-6 in his seventh year in the majors with a 1.22 WHIP with 89 strikeouts, and 24 walks in 57 1/3 innings pitched in his 61 total appearances. To top things off in 2026, the M's placed Munoz on the 15-day injured list to end his season early at the end of September with inflammation in his right knee. He should be fully recovered from that injury to start spring training next year, and he should be a lock to open the 2027 campaign as Seattle's primary closer unless he gets injured or really struggles in spring training. Munoz had 22 saves in 2024 and then followed it up with a career-high 38 saves and a 1.73 ERA in 64 relief appearances in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Jeffrey Springs Likely to Hit the Open Market This Winter
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 1:54 PM ETMLB.com's Mark Feinsand thinks that Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs is likely to receive a buyout from the A's this offseason and hit the open market looking for a one-year deal to re-establish his value. The A's hold a one-year, $15 million club option ($750,000 buyout) on Springs for next season, but after a dreadful 2026 campaign, the 34-year-old southpaw is likely to become a free agent. Springs went 4-14 with a 6.18 ERA in 29 starts this year and gave up an American League-leading 98 earned runs and 35 home runs. In his first year in Sacramento in 2025, Springs went 11-11 with a 4.11 ERA (4.65 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 138 strikeouts and 54 walks in 171 innings across 32 appearances (30 starts). It was even more disappointing that Springs' strikeout rate fell to a career-low 17.8% in 2026, while his walk rate ballooned to 9.0%, his highest since he walked 14.8% of the batters he faced in 2019 with the Texas Rangers in just his second year in the big leagues. Getting away from hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park will be a good thing as Springs looks to bounce back in 2027 on a prove-it deal.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Red Sox Expected to Pick Up Garrett Whitlock's 2027 Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 1:44 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox will surely exercise right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock's one-year, $8.25 million ($1 million buyout) club option for the 2027 season, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Whitlock and left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman were an excellent one-two punch at the back end of the bullpen for Boston in 2026, so they will be looking to bring that duo back next year. Whitlock ended the season on the injured list due to a fractured tibia, but he has been a star as a reliever for the BoSox since he became a full-time reliever in 2025, recording a 2.17 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 107 outings (116 innings pitched). The 30-year-old former 18th-round pick by the New York Yankees in 2017 from Alabama at Birmingham went 7-2 for Boston this year with a sharp 1.72 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, four saves, and 59 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. Whitlock should be fully recovered from his fractured leg by spring training next year and will once again be a valuable reliever in fantasy leagues that count holds.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Brandon Woodruff Included on World Series Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 1:30 PM ETThe Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday that veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is on the roster for the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, which starts Friday night in Milwaukee. Woodruff has not pitched in a game since July 4 due to ongoing issues with his right shoulder, so it is a bit of a surprise that he was included for the Fall Classic against Tampa. He must have convinced the coaching staff during his simulated game on Tuesday. The 33-year-old former two-time All-Star saw a sharp drop in velocity earlier this year, and at one point it looked like he was on the verge of undergoing season-ending surgery. However, Woodruff turned a corner and began ramping back up for a potential late-season return. He went 2-2 during his nine regular-season starts while posting a 2.98 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings, so he was not bad at all despite dealing with a drop in velocity. It is a cool story to see Woodruff included on the roster for the organization's second trip to the World Series (first since 1982), but because of his long layoff and injury concerns, he will probably only be available out of Milwaukee's bullpen in lower-leverage spots during the Fall Classic.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Milwaukee Brewers
Stephen Vogt Says He's Staying With Guardians
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 11:02 PM ETCleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said that he will return to the team next season after losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series this year, according to The Associated Press. "I'm here," Vogt said at a news conference Thursday. "I'm coming back." There were rumblings that Vogt could leave Cleveland for the Seattle Mariners' managerial opening so that he could be closer to his family's home in Washington. The former big-league catcher has led the Guardians to a division crown in each of his three seasons at the helm and has been named American League Manager of the Year twice. The 41-year-old said he has not been contacted by the Mariners, who fired Dan Wilson last month following the disappointing year after Seattle made it to the AL Championship Series in 2025. Although the M's have not reached out to Vogt, it is possible that they contact Cleveland with a trade proposal.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press
Nick Martinez to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 10:49 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez will make the start in Game 1 of the World Series on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Starting Martinez in Game 1 of the World Series will allow Tampa to push back their top two starters, Drew Rasmussen and Freddy Peralta. It will be Martinez's third road outing this postseason. In starts against the division-rival New York Yankees in the American League Division Series and against the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Championship Series, Martinez allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out six in nine innings pitched. The 36-year-old veteran was better on the road during the regular season, too, posting a 2.38 ERA with 55 strikeouts and only 13 walks in 94 2/3 innings. Martinez faced the Brewers on the road in his first start of the season on March 30, allowing two earned runs on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts in six innings for a no-decision. The veteran hurler has been solid in 20 1/3 career playoff innings, going 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA, 17 strikeouts, five walks, and three holds.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Mitch Garver Hangs Up his Cleats
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 3:56 PM ETAfter 10 seasons in the major leagues, veteran catcher Mitch Garver has decided to call it a career and retire, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Garver has hinted at interest in both coaching and media opportunities once his playing days were over. The 35-year-old was originally drafted in the ninth round by the Minnesota Twins in 2013 out of the University of New Mexico. He spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Twins before joining the Texas Rangers in 2022 and 2023. Garver spent the last three seasons of his career playing for the Seattle Mariners. In 701 total games played during the regular season, Garver hit .229/.325/.432 with a .756 OPS, 110 home runs, 324 RBI, 301 runs scored, and six stolen bases. Garver played in only 50 games this past season with the M's and hit just .175 (22-for-126) with four homers, 15 RBI, 22 walks, and 49 strikeouts in 149 plate appearances. His best season came in his third year in the league with Minnesota in 2019, when he hit a career-high 31 home runs while batting .273/.365/.630 in 93 games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer
Kahlil Watson Undergoes Sports-Hernia Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 3:51 PM ETCleveland Guardians outfield prospect Kahlil Watson underwent sports-hernia surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 20, to fix his bilateral core-muscle injury, according to the team. Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia recommended a surgical intervention to address the injury after it was diagnosed as a sports hernia. Watson will start his rehab this week in Goodyear, Arizona, and his return-to-play timeline is expected to be around eight to 12 weeks. The 23-year-old former first-rounder by the Miami Marlins in 2021 made his major-league debut with Cleveland this year and played in 27 games (91 plate appearances), going 21-for-88 (.239) with just one home run, 11 RBI, nine stolen bases, and six runs scored. In 98 games at Triple-A Columbus, Watson hit .247/.361/.455 with an .816 OPS, 19 homers, 60 RBI, 24 stolen bases, and 68 runs scored. He is considered the team's No. 14 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and he should be fully healthy at spring training in 2027 as he competes for a spot on Cleveland's Opening Day roster. Despite being only 5-foot-9 and 179 pounds, Watson has raw power from the left side and plenty of speed to spare.--Keith Hernandez
Source: GuardsInsider
Seth Hernandez 100% Recovered From his Oblique Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 1:16 PM ETPittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitching prospect Seth Hernandez (oblique) said that he is feeling 100% healthy now and has been since about the first or second week of September, according to Aiden Stepansky of MLB.com. "Finally back home now, getting after it for the offseason. So everything's good on that half," Hernandez said. Per MLB Pipeline, Hernandez is the Pirates' top overall prospect. The 20-year-old former sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft was shut down for the season after he suffered a strained left oblique in late July while playing for High-A Greensboro. With Greensboro and Single-A Bradenton in 2026, Hernandez pitched very well, going 6-1 with a 2.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 118:31 K:BB in 74 innings across his 18 starts. Not only is Hernandez the Pirates' top pitching prospect, but he is considered the top overall right-handed pitching prospect in baseball this offseason. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder is a must-stash in dynasty/keeper leagues, even though it could be a long shot for him to reach the big leagues as early as 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Aiden Stepansky
Managerial Candidates Emerging For Mariners Job
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 22, 2026, 10:56 AM ETAccording to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, two former members of the Houston Astros staff -- Joe Espada and Jason Kanzler -- have emerged as serious candidates in the search for a new Seattle Mariners manager. Kanzler was on the Astros' 2022 staff and is now the Cubs farm director. And The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal added that Rocco Baldelli, the Dodgers' special assistant, is also in the mix for the Mariners job. The Mariners finished 76-86 overall and in third place in the AL West behind the Houston Astros, who finished with an 81-81 record to win the division. The Astros parted ways with Espada this offseason after the team lost to the Chicago White Sox in the postseason.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Chandler Rome, The Athletic
Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 22, 2026, 10:46 AM ETThe Tampa Bay Rays have an obvious choice for a World Series Game 1 starter against the Milwaukee Brewers in right-hander Drew Rasmussen, who has led the rotation in the past two series. But The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes the Rays, like they often do, should stray from the conventional and choose Nick Martinez in Game 1, Rasmussen in Game 2, and Freddy Peralta in Game 3. In his article, Rosenthal argues that Rasmussen would then pitch on five days of rest instead of four, Martinez, who has pitched well on the road this postseason, will match up well on the road with Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski, and Peralta wouldn't have to deal with the added pressure of pitching at his former home park in Milwaukee. The Rays have plenty of ways they could structure their pitching rotation for the World Series, but starting Nick Martinez in Game 1 would be a "plot twist" we are used to seeing from the Rays.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic
Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 22, 2026, 10:17 AM ETThe Los Angeles Angels have announced that they have declined the option in Kurt Suzuki's contract and will search for a new manager and coaching staff for next season. "Kurt has earned tremendous respect in our clubhouse, and I've seen firsthand how much he cares about our players. I do not believe our record this year was a true reflection of his abilities as a manager," Angels baseball operations consultant John Mozeliak said. Mozeliak said Suzuki has been offered to stay on the Angels staff as a special assistant. The Angels finished this season 62-100 and in last place in the American League West division, 19 games back of the division winners, the Houston Astros.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Los Angeles Angels