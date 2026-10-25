Cooper Pratt Drives in Winning Run in Game 2 of World Series
Oct 25, 2026, 8:07 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt had the biggest hit in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Rays to help the Brewers complete a 5-4 comeback win to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Fall Classic, with the series shifting to Tampa on Monday night. Pratt did a little of everything to help the Brewers overcome a four-run deficit from the top of the first inning. He finished 1-for-3 at the plate with the game-winning RBI single, a run scored, a stolen base, a walk, and a strikeout. Pratt's game-winning hit came in the bottom of the seventh inning as he delivered with a clutch opposite-field RBI single. "It was," Pratt said, "pretty electric." The 22-year-old former sixth-round pick in 2023 held his own in his first 74 MLB games during the regular season, slashing .281/.350/.368 with a .718 OPS, three home runs, 34 RBI, 19 stolen bases, and 33 runs scored in 266 plate appearances. In his first 10 playoff games in the big leagues this fall, Pratt has kept it going at the bottom of Milwaukee's lineup, going 10-for-35 (.286) with a double, an RBI, four runs scored, and two stolen bases.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sal Frelick Delivers Clutch Homer in World Series Game 2 Victory
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 8:00 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick, who is not known for his power at the plate, went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the team's 5-4 comeback win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series. The Brewers fell behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning in Game 2 of the series, but they were able to come back like they have done all postseason. "If we're down," said Frelick, "we're not out." Frelick's solo homer to straightaway center field tied the game at four in the bottom of the sixth inning. To make the lefty-hitting outfielder's long ball even more impressive was that it came against left-hander Ian Seymour. Frelick hit one home run during the regular season in 98 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. The 26-year-old has been in the thick of Milwaukee's rallies during the playoffs after hitting just .230 (78-for-339) with four homers, 40 RBI, 36 runs scored, and seven steals during the regular season. Frelick has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with a homer, three RBI, three stolen bases, and four runs scored in seven games in this year's postseason.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Justin Crawford Likely to Remain in a Platoon Role in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:57 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski indicated that outfielder Justin Crawford is likely to remain in a platoon role in center field in 2027, per Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Across 465 plate appearances as a rookie in 2026, the 22-year-old hit .264/.309/.353 with three home runs, 41 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases. The lefty-swinger lost playing time against same-handed pitching over the course of the season and ended the year with just a .603 OPS against southpaws. Crawford hit .334 and stole 46 bases across 506 Triple-A plate appearances in 2025, so he carries some speed and batting average upside for fantasy managers. However, his fantasy value is limited if he cannot max out playing time and fully unlock his speed.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Charlotte Varnes, Matt Gelb
Daniel Espino Could Be Part of the Guardians Rotation in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:39 PM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Daniel Espino could potentially be a candidate to join the team's starting rotation in 2027, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic. Meisel reports that the Guardians' decision-makers are currently unsure whether to keep Espino in a bullpen role or attempt to stretch him out as a starter. A former top prospect, the 25-year-old has battled numerous injury setbacks in his career, including two shoulder surgeries. He finally made his way to the big leagues in 2026, recording a 4.11 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 25 strikeouts across 15 1/3 innings (14 games). Espino averaged 98.5 miles per hour on his fastball, and he has routinely posted impressive strikeout rates when healthy in his pro career. If the Guardians decide his arm can handle a starter's workload, he could be an intriguing target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Meisel
Ralphy Velazquez Could Be a First Base Option for the Guardians in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:24 PM ETCleveland Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said that first base/outfield prospect Ralphy Velazquez could be in the organization's big-league plans in 2027, per Joe Noga of cleveland.com. Velazquez put together a monster year in the minors in 2026, hitting .290/.379/.548 with 29 home runs, 93 RBI, 78 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 538 plate appearances split between Double-A and Triple-A. The 21-year-old showed off significant power upside for a young player, posting a 13.7% barrel rate at Triple-A. Cleveland does not have a clear answer at first base heading into 2027, as trade deadline acquisition Nathaniel Lowe is set to hit free agency. If Velazquez puts together a strong Spring Training, he could be a riser in fantasy drafts ahead of 2027.--Will Brady
Source: cleveland.com - Joe Noga
Pablo Lopez Could Be Ready for the Start of the 2027 Season
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:10 PM ETMinnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (elbow) is targeting a Spring Training return to the mound, per Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune. Lopez missed the entire 2026 season after undergoing an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in February. The 30-year-old was a productive pitcher in 2025, recording a 5-4 record with a 2.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts across 75 2/3 innings (14 starts). However, Lopez also has a lengthy track record of health problems. He's undergone two major surgeries on his elbow and has also missed time in his career with shoulder issues. Still, if Lopez can put together a fully healthy season in 2027, he could be an impact pitcher for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Minnesota Star Tribune - Bobby Nightengale
Jonathan Aranda has Three Hits in Losing Effort in Game 1 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 1:38 PM ETTampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda did his part in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night in Milwaukee against the Brewers, but it was not enough in the 3-2 loss. Aranda went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate out of the two-hole for the Rays with a run scored and a walk. It was the second three-hit game of this postseason for the 28-year-old left-handed slugger, and Aranda has now gone 12-for-38 (.316) with a homer, five RBI, and five runs scored in 10 postseason games this year for the Rays. However, Aranda has not homered since Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the division-rival New York Yankees on Oct. 3. The Rays are going to need Aranda's bat to stay hot if they are going to have any chance of taking down the red-hot Brewers in this year's Fall Classic, especially after falling down 1-0 on Friday night. Aranda broke out during the 2026 regular season in his third full season in the majors, slashing .274/.358/.434 with a .792 OPS, 22 home runs, 92 RBI, and 73 runs scored in 155 games and 668 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
William Contreras Continues to Swing Hot Bat in Game 1 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 1:28 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers All-Star catcher William Contreras is not slowing down this postseason. In the 3-2 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series, Contreras was at it again, going 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a walk. Contreras had a scorching RBI single off the glove of Rays shortstop Taylor Walls to put the Brewers up 2-0, and he also threw out a runner at third base late in the game to end an inning. The All-Star backstop threw out two Rays baserunners in the game. "Contreras was incredible," manager Pat Murphy said. "If anybody doesn't notice the contributions of Contreras, he was the player of the game." The 28-year-old Venezuelan has been doing it all season, and it has not stopped with the calendar switching to October. In nine postseason games for the Brew Crew, Contreras has gone 13-for-33 (.394) with three home runs, a double, six RBI, and five runs scored in 39 plate appearances. He is the heart and soul of Milwaukee's offense and defense as they seek their first-ever World Series title.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Christian Yelich Triples Home a Run in World Series Game 1
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 1:19 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers veteran outfielder/designated hitter Christian Yelich made his mark in the team's 3-2 Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on Friday night, going 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI triple and a run scored. Yelich got the Brewers on the board first in the first inning, when a ball he hit into the right-center field gap was nearly caught by Rays center fielder Johnny DeLuca. Yelich's triple gave the Brewers an early lead that they would never relinquish on their way to taking a 1-0 series lead. The 34-year-old entered Friday night with the sixth-most career games among active players without playing in a World Series. He is also the seventh player to hit a triple in his first World Series at-bat, the first since the Royals' Lynn Jones did it as a pinch-hitter in Game 1 of 1985. Yelich has swung a hot bat in eight postseason games so far this year, going 8-for-28 (.286) with a double, a triple, four RBI, four runs scored, and two stolen bases. The Brewers' captain is hoping to keep it up as he tries to lead the Brew Crew to their first-ever World Series title.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jacob Misiorowski Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 24, 2026, 1:03 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski picked up the victory in Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, allowing only one earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out three in five innings of work. The Miz helped his team get off to a great start in the Fall Classic, but he struck out a season-low three hitters and did not have his typical swing-and-miss stuff going, which has been a theme so far for the flamethrower in the postseason. The good news is that he was still effective while making his longest start of the playoffs. The 24-year-old former second-rounder now has allowed four earned runs on 13 hits with five walks and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched in his three starts this postseason against the Rays, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers. If the Brewers do not sweep the series from the Rays in four games, Misiorowski will be lined up to start Game 5 of the World Series in Tampa.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Xavier Edwards a Potential Trade Candidate This Offseason?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 10:55 PM ETThe Miami Marlins "would listen" to trade offers for second baseman Xavier Edwards if offered a haul in return, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Jackson mentions the New York Yankees as a team that has had interest in Edwards in the past. Across 595 plate appearances in 2026, the 27-year-old hit .280/.360/.371 with four home runs, 52 RBI, 61 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases. With his 1.9% career barrel rate, Edwards does not profile as a significant source of power. However, he owns a .291 batting average across over 1,600 career plate appearances and has stolen at least 20 bags in three straight seasons. Miami is not under any immediate pressure to deal Edwards, as he will not hit free agency until the 2029 offseason. However, it sounds as though there's at least a chance he will be on the move this winter.--Will Brady
Source: Miami Herald - Barry Jackson
Marlins Could Entertain Offers for Otto Lopez
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 10:39 PM ETThe Miami Marlins "would listen" to offers for shortstop Otto Lopez if offered a haul in return, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Lopez had a breakout season for Miami in 2026, hitting .305/.349/.437 with 11 home runs, 71 RBI, 94 runs scored, and 34 stolen bases across 687 plate appearances. The 28-year-old also graded out as one of the better defensive shortstops in the game, making him a potentially highly attractive trade chip. Lopez remains under Marlins team control through 2029, so Miami is under no significant pressure to trade him this offseason. Still, it sounds as though the team is willing to consider moving Lopez for the right price. If traded to a team with a healthier offensive environment, Lopez could become even more appealing for fantasy managers in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: Miami Herald - Barry Jackson
Jameson Taillon Set to Undergo Elbow Surgery
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 10:22 PM ETToronto Blue Jays right-hander Jameson Taillon (elbow) will undergo a flexor repair surgery that could involve an internal brace procedure on Monday, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Taillon suffered a season-ending elbow injury in early September and could now be in line to miss a significant chunk of 2027 as well. The 34-year-old struggled in 2026, recording a 2-6 record with a 5.65 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts across 86 innings (18 starts) split between Toronto and the Chicago Cubs. Taillon is set to hit free agency this winter, so he may have trouble landing a contract until he can show he is fully healthy. Still, Davidi notes that the veteran right-hander intends to continue pitching once he recovers from his current injury.--Will Brady
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi
Steven Kwan Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 23, 2026, 10:11 PM ETCleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan could be a candidate to be traded this upcoming offseason, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Across 637 plate appearances in 2026, Kwan slashed. 282/.382/.349 with three home runs, 32 RBI, 80 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. While he does not provide much power, Kwan rarely strikes out and provides teams with elite defense in the outfield. He's been a staple at the top of the Guardians lineup for several seasons now, but he's set to hit free agency at the end of the 2027 season. Cleveland has a long history of trading players before they hit their final season of team control, which could mean that Kwan is unlikely to make it through the offseason without a trade. If Kwan ends up in a better offensive environment, his fantasy outlook could be slightly improved.--Will Brady
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray
Ozzie Albies Likely to Return on Club Option in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 4:36 PM ETAtlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is expected to return in 2027 on a one-year, $7 million club option, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Albies signed a seven-year, $35 million contract with the Braves in 2019 that included team options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The veteran switch-hitter has had his ups and downs in Atlanta, but Feinsand thinks he did enough this past season to make picking up his option a formality this winter. The 29-year-old four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner made his fourth All-Star team in 2026 and finished his 10th year in the big leagues with a .237/.293/.392 slash line, a .685 OPS, 22 home runs, 73 RBI, 85 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 162 regular-season games across 683 plate appearances. It was nice to see Albies return to the 20-homer mark for the first time since 2023, but his stolen-base and batting-average numbers were pretty disappointing. Albies still has pop from the second base position, but fantasy managers might want to forget about him ever slugging 30 homers again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 4:26 PM ETMLB.com's Mark Feinsand writes that right-handed reliever Andres Munoz's $8 million club option for the 2027 season seems likely to be picked up, as he remains a key piece of their bullpen. Munoz was an All-Star closer for the Mariners in both 2024 and 2025, but he struggled this past season, converting only 24 of his 32 save chances while posting a 4.28 ERA. The 27-year-old Mexican hurler also went 5-6 in his seventh year in the majors with a 1.22 WHIP with 89 strikeouts, and 24 walks in 57 1/3 innings pitched in his 61 total appearances. To top things off in 2026, the M's placed Munoz on the 15-day injured list to end his season early at the end of September with inflammation in his right knee. He should be fully recovered from that injury to start spring training next year, and he should be a lock to open the 2027 campaign as Seattle's primary closer unless he gets injured or really struggles in spring training. Munoz had 22 saves in 2024 and then followed it up with a career-high 38 saves and a 1.73 ERA in 64 relief appearances in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Jeffrey Springs Likely to Hit the Open Market This Winter
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 1:54 PM ETMLB.com's Mark Feinsand thinks that Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs is likely to receive a buyout from the A's this offseason and hit the open market looking for a one-year deal to re-establish his value. The A's hold a one-year, $15 million club option ($750,000 buyout) on Springs for next season, but after a dreadful 2026 campaign, the 34-year-old southpaw is likely to become a free agent. Springs went 4-14 with a 6.18 ERA in 29 starts this year and gave up an American League-leading 98 earned runs and 35 home runs. In his first year in Sacramento in 2025, Springs went 11-11 with a 4.11 ERA (4.65 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 138 strikeouts and 54 walks in 171 innings across 32 appearances (30 starts). It was even more disappointing that Springs' strikeout rate fell to a career-low 17.8% in 2026, while his walk rate ballooned to 9.0%, his highest since he walked 14.8% of the batters he faced in 2019 with the Texas Rangers in just his second year in the big leagues. Getting away from hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park will be a good thing as Springs looks to bounce back in 2027 on a prove-it deal.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Red Sox Expected to Pick Up Garrett Whitlock's 2027 Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 1:44 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox will surely exercise right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock's one-year, $8.25 million ($1 million buyout) club option for the 2027 season, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Whitlock and left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman were an excellent one-two punch at the back end of the bullpen for Boston in 2026, so they will be looking to bring that duo back next year. Whitlock ended the season on the injured list due to a fractured tibia, but he has been a star as a reliever for the BoSox since he became a full-time reliever in 2025, recording a 2.17 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 107 outings (116 innings pitched). The 30-year-old former 18th-round pick by the New York Yankees in 2017 from Alabama at Birmingham went 7-2 for Boston this year with a sharp 1.72 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, four saves, and 59 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. Whitlock should be fully recovered from his fractured leg by spring training next year and will once again be a valuable reliever in fantasy leagues that count holds.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Brandon Woodruff Included on World Series Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 23, 2026, 1:30 PM ETThe Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday that veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is on the roster for the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, which starts Friday night in Milwaukee. Woodruff has not pitched in a game since July 4 due to ongoing issues with his right shoulder, so it is a bit of a surprise that he was included for the Fall Classic against Tampa. He must have convinced the coaching staff during his simulated game on Tuesday. The 33-year-old former two-time All-Star saw a sharp drop in velocity earlier this year, and at one point it looked like he was on the verge of undergoing season-ending surgery. However, Woodruff turned a corner and began ramping back up for a potential late-season return. He went 2-2 during his nine regular-season starts while posting a 2.98 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings, so he was not bad at all despite dealing with a drop in velocity. It is a cool story to see Woodruff included on the roster for the organization's second trip to the World Series (first since 1982), but because of his long layoff and injury concerns, he will probably only be available out of Milwaukee's bullpen in lower-leverage spots during the Fall Classic.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Milwaukee Brewers
Stephen Vogt Says He's Staying With Guardians
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 11:02 PM ETCleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said that he will return to the team next season after losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series this year, according to The Associated Press. "I'm here," Vogt said at a news conference Thursday. "I'm coming back." There were rumblings that Vogt could leave Cleveland for the Seattle Mariners' managerial opening so that he could be closer to his family's home in Washington. The former big-league catcher has led the Guardians to a division crown in each of his three seasons at the helm and has been named American League Manager of the Year twice. The 41-year-old said he has not been contacted by the Mariners, who fired Dan Wilson last month following the disappointing year after Seattle made it to the AL Championship Series in 2025. Although the M's have not reached out to Vogt, it is possible that they contact Cleveland with a trade proposal.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press
Nick Martinez to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 10:49 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez will make the start in Game 1 of the World Series on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Starting Martinez in Game 1 of the World Series will allow Tampa to push back their top two starters, Drew Rasmussen and Freddy Peralta. It will be Martinez's third road outing this postseason. In starts against the division-rival New York Yankees in the American League Division Series and against the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Championship Series, Martinez allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out six in nine innings pitched. The 36-year-old veteran was better on the road during the regular season, too, posting a 2.38 ERA with 55 strikeouts and only 13 walks in 94 2/3 innings. Martinez faced the Brewers on the road in his first start of the season on March 30, allowing two earned runs on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts in six innings for a no-decision. The veteran hurler has been solid in 20 1/3 career playoff innings, going 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA, 17 strikeouts, five walks, and three holds.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin