Dolphins Sticking with Zane Gonzalez at Kicker
Nov 2, 2026, 10:52 PM ETThe Miami Dolphins will stick with kicker Zane Gonzalez for Week 9 against the Detroit Lions, head coach Jeff Hafley told David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. Gonzalez's job security was called into question after he missed a field goal in the Dolphins' loss against the Patriots on Sunday, but it sounds like his roster spot is safe for at least one more week. The missed kick is certainly a blemish on his stats, but Gonzalez has still been respectable, going 5-for-5 on extra points and 2-for-3 on field goals in two games since joining the team. With that being said, the Dolphins don't score quite enough to get Gonzalez on the weekly fantasy radar, and we can't ignore last week's missed kick entirely. There are better streaming options than Gonzalez for Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: David Furones
More Recent News
Joe Fagnano Estimated as a Limited Participant on Monday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 10:48 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation. It has been a whirlwind 36 hours for Fagnano, an undrafted rookie from UConn. He opened Week 8 as a healthy scratch and the Ravens' emergency third quarterback, but he quickly got thrust into action with Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) suffering injuries mid-game. All signs point to Jackson and Huntley missing Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars in Week 9, which would leave Fagnano in line to start. With that being said, he's dealing with an injury of his own, and he isn't a lock to play quite yet. Tuesday's injury report will paint a much clearer picture of Fagnano's availability on a short week. If he isn't able to suit up, the Ravens would likely turn to Austin Reed, who they signed to their practice squad on Monday afternoon. If Fagnano does play, he'll rank as an unappealing QB3 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Justice Hill Limited on Monday's Practice Estimation
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 10:29 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (groin) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation. The Ravens didn't actually practice on Monday, but if they had, Hill would have been less than 100%. It will be important for managers to keep an eye on his status following Tuesday's practice session, which will offer insight into whether he might suit up for Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Hill has maintained low-end RB3/flex appeal in PPR leagues this year, and he could see an increased volume share this week if the Ravens check the ball down more with Joe Fagnano (ankle) projected to start at quarterback. If Hill ends up missing Week 9, Derrick Henry would be the only Ravens running back even worth considering for fantasy lineups.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Loop Could Land on Injured Reserve
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 2, 2026, 9:49 PM ETBaltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop (groin) could end up being placed on the Injured Reserve, Jeff Zrebiec reports. Loop appears to have suffered a significant groin injury during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Loop was a non-participant during Monday's estimated practice and isn't expected to suit up for Thursday's Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that Jake Moody would be elevated from the practice squad to handle the kicking duties right now. The hope is that Loop will be back at some point this season. Through eight games, Loop has connected on all 18 extra point attempts while making 13-of-17 field goal attempts. Fantasy managers who have Loop rostered might want to start looking elsewhere for help.--Andy Webb
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Chris Rodriguez Jr. is Dealing with Hand Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 2, 2026, 9:39 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was listed as a non-participant during Monday's estimated practice. Rodriguez appears to have picked up a hand injury during Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. He carried the ball six times for 41 yards and scored a touchdown in the win. He appears to have sustained a minor hand injury during the contest, but fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried about that right now. It's still early enough in the week that Rodriguez has time to get cleared ahead of Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Lead back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was a non-participant on Monday, so this will be a situation to monitor over the next few days.--Andy Webb
Source: jaguars.com
Jakobi Meyers is Limited on Monday's Injury Report
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 2, 2026, 9:29 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) was listed as a limited participant during Monday's walkthrough. Meyers was quiet during Sunday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He hauled in two of his three targets for 24 yards during the blowout victory. It's possible that his poor performance was because he's dealing with multiple injuries right now. It's only the beginning of the week, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried. The Jaguars have a quick turnaround with a Thursday Night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Fantasy managers should check back on Tuesday and Wednesday for another update on Meyers.--Andy Webb
Source: jaguars.com
George Pickens Could be Traded at Deadline
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 2, 2026, 9:20 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is a name that is popping up in trade rumors ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. Pickens is currently playing on the franchise tag and has no long-term commitment to this organization. The Cowboys are playing well below expectations with a 3-5 record heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Cowboys could look to cash in on Pickens and trade him ahead of the deadline. So far this season, Pickens has recorded 39 receptions with 533 receiving yards and two touchdowns in eight games for the Cowboys. The 25-year-old could be a big difference-maker for a contending team, assuming the Cowboys decide to move him at the deadline.--Andy Webb
Source: Jordan Schultz
Bhayshul Tuten Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 2, 2026, 9:10 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was a non-participant during Monday's walkthrough, per Travis D. Holmes. Tuten is coming off an epic performance against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He carried the ball 16 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in two receptions for 55 receiving yards and an additional score through the air. It appears that Tuten picked up a minor injury during that game, but fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried right now. There's still plenty of time for Tuten to get ready in time for Thursday's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Fantasy managers should continue monitoring Tuten's status throughout the week.--Andy Webb
Source: Travis D. Holmes
Zach Charbonnet Warming Up With Starters on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 7:59 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet was the first running back to get handoffs from quarterback Sam Darnold before the Monday night game against the visiting Chicago Bears, according to Gregg Bell. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price was the second to run with the Seahawks' first-team offense during warmups just before kickoff. Charbonnet is active in Week 8 and is making his season debut after tearing his ACL in the postseason in mid-January, while Price is making his return from Injured Reserve due to a chest injury. Seattle has one of the most crowded backfields in the league now, with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani also involved, but based on warmups, it looks like Charbonnet and Price will see the most work against Chicago. Charbonnet has the most rest-of-season upside after scoring 20 rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons, but he is expected to be on a snap count to close out Week 8 action, which makes him a risky fantasy starter in his first game back. Price might be an even riskier fantasy option in his return from IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Jeremy McNichols Expected to Miss Multiple Months With Foot Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 7:39 PM ETWhile Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (foot) is getting additional opinions on his foot injury on Tuesday, he is expected to miss multiple months, a source told Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is already on Injured Reserve, so Washington's healthy RBs are now Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Craig Reynolds, and Devin Neal. The 30-year-old McNichols injured his foot in the third quarter of the Sunday night win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 and never returned, and now it looks like he could miss the rest of the 2026 regular season. Croskey-Merritt will miss at least three more games, which makes White the Commanders' clear RB1 going forward, although he should continue to split backfield work with Ekeler. McNichols was not on the fantasy radar, outside of deep leagues, even with JCM injured. He had 10 carries for 34 yards in his two games played this year and failed to go over 261 yards rushing in either of his first two seasons with the Commanders. McNichols' injury makes Ekeler more attractive as a deep-league waiver-wire pickup going into a Week 9 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
Ravens Don't Think Lamar Jackson has Played his Last Game in Baltimore
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 7:30 PM ETWhen asked if he has thought at all about Sunday possibly having been quarterback Lamar Jackson's (thumb) last game as a Raven, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said, "No," on Monday, according to Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun. Jackson injured his right thumb on the team's first offensive play in the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills and never returned, and Minter said after the contest on Sunday that the 29-year-old signal-caller would likely need season-ending surgery and be placed on Injured Reserve. It is a major blow to the Ravens' postseason hopes, and things only got worse when backup Tyler Huntley suffered a turf-toe injury in the same game. Huntley is expected to miss extended time as well, leaving undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano (ankle) as the only QB currently on the roster. Jackson, a two-time MVP, has become very injury-prone and also missed three games with a high-ankle sprain this year. Still, the generational talent is expected to remain in Baltimore's long-term plans as one of the best dual-threat QBs in the game when he is healthy. Once it is confirmed that Jackson is out for the year, fantasy managers can drop him in single-year leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Brian Wacker
Joe Fagnano "has a Chance" to Play Through Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 7:22 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano (ankle) "has a chance" to be ready to play on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Jesse Minter told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Monday. Fagnano is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in Sunday's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. The 25-year-old undrafted free agent from Connecticut was forced into action in Week 8 after injuries to both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe), and he predictably struggled to move the football, going 10-for-21 passing for 91 yards with an interception in the 36-10 loss in Buffalo. It will not get any easier for him on a short week while dealing with an injury as he tries to get ready to face the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Jackson is likely to miss the rest of the season, and Huntley is out for the foreseeable future, so the Ravens will likely look to add to their QB room through free agency or a trade. Fagnano could start this Thursday, but the chances of him starting the rest of the Ravens' games this year are unlikely. At best, he will be a desperation superflex league option if he makes the first start of his career against the Jags.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jadarian Price Officially Active Against Bears on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 7:14 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (chest) was activated from Injured Reserve on Monday and is officially active for the Monday night contest against the Chicago Bears, according to Gregg Bell. The Seahawks' backfield is fully healthy for the first time all year, with both Price and Zach Charbonnet active. The 23-year-old Price, the 32nd overall pick from Notre Dame, missed the minimum of four games while on IR. In his first three NFL games before going on IR with a chest injury, he had 28 rushing attempts for 119 yards and no touchdowns while catching four of seven targets for 21 yards in the passing game while sharing touches and snaps with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Price has the most long-term upside as the young buck of this backfield, but Charbonnet's return complicates his rest-of-season fantasy outlook. In his return on Monday night against the Bears, Price should be left on the bench in fantasy leagues, and going forward, he will most likely be a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex, at best.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Zach Charbonnet Active vs. Bears on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 7:06 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is officially active for his season debut on Monday Night Football against the visiting Chicago Bears, according to Gregg Bell. Rookie first-round RB Jadarian Price (chest) was also activated from Injured Reserve and will make his return to a now-crowded Seattle backfield that also includes Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. The 25-year-old Charbonnet will be playing in his first game since tearing the ACL in his left knee in mid-January in the playoffs, and he will return to a crowded backfield picture. Eventually, Charbs is expected to be the team's unquestioned lead back, but as he gets reacclimated, he will likely be eased back in. Fantasy managers who have been holding Charbonnet through the first seven weeks of the season should temper expectations on Monday night against Chicago and potentially for the next couple of games. While sharing the backfield last year with Kenneth Walker, he had a career-best 730 rushing yards and a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns on 184 carries in 16 regular-season games, adding 20 catches for 144 yards as a receiver. Charbonnet's upside as Seattle's lead back makes him rosterable in all fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Chargers likely to open return window for David Njoku this week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 6:57 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that the team will likely open the return window for tight end David Njoku (leg) this week, according to Alex Insdorf. Njoku injured his fibula in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders and has been on Injured Reserve since, but the 30-year-old veteran could have a chance to return this weekend to face the Houston Texans if he returns to practice this week. It does not make him an attractive waiver-wire pickup going into Week 9, though, as Njoku will be battling for playing time and targets with tight ends Oronde Gadsden and Charlie Kolar when he returns, and he is not guaranteed to be back this Sunday against the Texans. Before injuring his leg and landing on IR, Njoku caught six of eight targets for 67 yards and no touchdowns. He has the most experience (nine-plus years) in the NFL among L.A.'s tight end options, but given how poorly the Chargers' offense has played this year, Njoku is not a recommended TE target as he nears his return from injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Jake Ferguson has a chance to play Sunday despite ankle injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 6:49 PM ETDallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday that tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) has a chance to play on Sunday on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 despite suffering a low-ankle sprain in the Week 8 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. The 27-year-old was not targeted at all in Sunday's game against Arizona before injuring his ankle, and he failed to catch his only target the week prior in the win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. Two straight donuts and an ankle injury are not going to endear him to fantasy managers, even if he is cleared to play this weekend against the flailing Colts. Ferguson has yet to go over 50 yards receiving through eight weeks in 2026, and he has not found the end zone since Sept. 27 against the Baltimore Ravens. The two-time Pro Bowler has fallen off the TE1 radar and will be no more than a touchdown-dependent TE2 option for fantasy managers in Week 9 if he is active. Fantasy managers will want to watch his practice status closely this week. If Ferguson is out or limited against the Colts, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker would split TE duties for Dallas.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Matthew Stafford Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 6:42 PM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (elbow) left the locker room after Sunday's 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a bag of ice wrapped around his right elbow, according to Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Head coach Sean McVay said that Stafford has dealt with some soreness in the arm, but he deferred to Stafford on how he is feeling. It is something that RotoBaller will be keeping tabs on throughout the week, but we doubt that it is an injury that will keep the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer from suiting up this Sunday against the Washington Commanders in Week 9. Do not be surprised if Stafford is rested during the practice week. After a strong start to the 2026 campaign, which included four straight games with over 300 passing yards, Stafford has now gone three straight games without reaching that mark. He threw for just 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Week 8 win over the Chargers, and he now has back-to-back games with under 200 passing yards, although he did throw three TD passes in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Stafford will have a great opportunity against Washington to bounce back as a QB1 as long as his arm cooperates.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Daily News - Adam Grosbard
Jacoby Brissett Demoted to Third-String QB Role
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 6:01 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Monday that veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is being demoted to the third-string role behind Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Brissett started the team's first eight games of the season and went 10-for-23 passing for 119 yards and an interception on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys before being benched for Minshew. Minshew went on to lead the Cardinals to an improbable comeback win in Dallas in overtime, so he will be elevated to the starting role, starting in Week 9 on the road against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. The 33-year-old Brissett had a career year in 2025 after taking over the starting role for an injured Kyler Murray, throwing for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games played. He has not been quite as good in 2026, throwing for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven picks in his eight starts, and now he could be on the verge of being traded before the Nov. 10 deadline.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Xavier Legette Could Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 5:48 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that the team could "potentially" open the 21-day window for wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) to return to practice this week, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. However, Canales also said that Legette has some things he still needs to clear recovery-wise. The 25-year-old is now eligible to come off Injured Reserve after landing on the list on Oct. 3 due to a knee injury. If he rejoins the rest of the team at practice this week, it will not guarantee that he plays on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 9. The former first-rounder from South Carolina has been a bust for the Panthers so far in his career and was working as the WR3 behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker before his injury, leaving him with very little fantasy football appeal. Legette caught just two of six targets for 64 yards without a touchdown in two games before getting injured. He will most likely remain off the fantasy radar in 12-team leagues as long as McMillan and Coker remain healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Terrance Ferguson has a Good Chance to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 5:39 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) has a good chance to return to practice this week, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Ferguson is eligible to come off Injured Reserve after missing four games, but it remains unclear if he will be ready to return in Week 9 when the Rams take on the Washington Commanders. It will all depend on how much the 23-year-old is able to do if he returns to the practice field this week. But with the former second-rounder from Oregon nearing a return, fantasy managers should consider adding him off the waiver wire as the TE with the most pass-catching upside in L.A. In Ferguson's absence, tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen have been sharing playing time and have been hard to trust for fantasy football purposes. In three games played this year before landing on IR, Ferguson caught seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and one touchdown after posting an 11-231-3 line on 25 targets in 14 regular-season games as a rookie. Ferguson is widely available on the waiver wire and is rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Titans open to trading Calvin Ridley
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 5:30 PM ETFormer Tennessee Titans scouting director Blake Beddingfield says he would listen to trade offers for veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley with the Nov. 10 deadline quickly approaching. In his return to the field in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after missing one game due to a hip injury, Ridley played 52% of the offensive snaps and caught just one of his three targets for 10 yards. The 31-year-old veteran has unsurprisingly had a limited role in Tennessee's offense in his eighth year in the league (third in Tennessee) in coordinator Brian Daboll's offense, catching six of his 13 targets for just 91 yards without finding the end zone. He has become the clear odd man out with younger wideouts all around him with more long-term upside in the organization. Ridley's low-output performance on Sunday in the shootout against Cincy was even more disappointing when considering that rookie first-round receiver Carnell Tate was out with a shoulder injury. A trade out of town could make Ridley more interesting in fantasy football, but for now, he should be on the waiver wire in 12-team leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PaulKuharsky.com - Blake Beddingfield