MarShawn Lloyd Retains Deep-League Value
Nov 3, 2026, 9:40 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd never realized his full potential while filling in for Josh Jacobs earlier in the season, but he is still worth a roster spot in deep leagues even now that Jacobs has returned. Lloyd played ahead of Pierre Strong Jr. in each of the two weeks since Jacobs returned to action, and he would likely take over as the primary option once again if Jacobs is sidelined by an injury or further off-field trouble. Lloyd has nine carries for 27 yards and three catches for 24 yards in the two games since Jacobs returned and will likely continue to chip in a few touches each game as a change-of-pace option behind Jacobs. He is worth holding in standard-sized leagues if better running back options are available, but he does still have enough potential value to be a solid speculative stash in deeper leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Malik Willis A Strong Streaming Option for Week 9
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 3, 2026, 9:30 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has been much better for fantasy football in the last few weeks, and he's a QB to consider as an emergency option from the waiver wire if you need bye-week help or are in a two-QB league. Willis brings dual-threat upside and has at least two total touchdowns in each of his last three games. He threw for one score and ran for another against the Bengals with a season-high 74 rushing yards in Week 5 before the bye week. In Week 7, he led the Dolphins to their only win of the season with 208 passing yards and two touchdowns while running for a third score against the Jets. In Week 8's loss to the Patriots, Willis only had two rushing yards but threw two touchdowns and racked up 211 passing yards. In Week 9, he gets a great matchup against the Lions, who have been the most favorable matchup in the NFL for QBs this season. If you need QB help from the waiver wire, Willis is one of the best widely available streaming options to consider.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Returns to Action on Monday Night Football
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 3, 2026, 9:21 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) completed his return from reconstructive knee surgery under 10 months ago and made his season debut on Monday Night Football against the Bears. Charbonnet played 23 snaps (37% of offensive snaps), which was second on the team at his position behind only rookie Jadarian Price (48%). Charbonnet took his six carries for 23 rushing yards and added three catches for six receiving yards on four targets. He has a short week of recovery before Week 9's matchup with the Cardinals, and his uncertain workload and role in the timeshare make him a high-risk play on Sunday. He is definitely worth adding or holding in all formats since he has such a high ceiling if he claims most of the work in Seattle's backfield, but he may take some time to get back to full speed.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Jadarian Price Leads Seattle's Backfield in His Return
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 3, 2026, 9:13 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was activated from IR before Monday night's matchup with the Bears and led the backfield in snaps. He played 30 snaps (48%) and finished with 10 carries for 29 rushing yards and two catches on four targets for eight receiving yards. He played more than Zach Charbonnet (knee), who was making his season debut, but neither running back was especially productive in the team's 34-17 home loss to the Bears. Price has flashed some explosiveness and potential in his limited time this season, and he brings a very high ceiling if he can claim most of the work in Seattle's backfield. The uncertain timeshare does make him a risky play next week against the Cardinals, but he looked healthy in his return and could make an impact going forward.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Shines in Convincing Win
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 3, 2026, 3:25 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-17 road win against the Seattle Seahawks. He added a single yard on two carries. Following a Seattle three-and-out to open the game, Williams and the Bears' offense marched down the field on an 18-play, 80-yard TD drive that chewed up more than half the quarter and set the tone early. The USC product couldn't eclipse 300 passing yards for a third consecutive outing, but was sublime against an elite pass defense. Seattle had allowed just 144.4 yards per game through the air through Week 7 -- a figure Williams hit by halftime. With the offense healthy and humming, the 24-year-old burgeoning superstar will lead Chicago into a Week 9 home matchup against a surprising Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad, before a week of rest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Colston Loveland Emerging as a Consistent Presence in Chicago's Attack
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 3, 2026, 3:08 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland caught seven passes for 65 yards on nine targets in a 34-17 win over the hosting Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Monday marked the second straight game in which the former Michigan Wolverine led or tied for the team lead in targets, and it was the fourth time in his last five that he'd recorded at least six grabs. Loveland's fourth-quarter fumble is the only ding on his ledger in an otherwise strong outing against an imposing Seattle defense. Back in fantasy managers' good graces after a string of recent success, the Washington native -- along with the rest of Chicago's attack -- is on an upward trajectory. They'll face one more formidable test on defense in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday night before a bye in Week 10.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III Continues to Carve Out Key Role
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 3, 2026, 2:50 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III hauled in seven of nine targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The 22-year-old put together another solid performance against the reigning Super Bowl champs, tying tight end Colston Loveland for Chicago's lead in receptions and targets. While Burden failed to lead the team in receiving yards for a third straight game, he yet again made an impact on significantly fewer snaps than his positional cohorts. The only qualm owners may have with the former second-round pick is that most of his damage has been done in the first half. Still, he's a featured part of the offense and holds considerable fantasy value despite operating in a somewhat part-time role. Burden and the Bears will face another tough ask in Week 9 against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Stays Hot Despite Inefficient Outing
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 3, 2026, 2:35 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift rushed for 69 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in his team's 34-17 Monday Night Football victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He added 10 yards and two receptions on three targets. Swift's efficiency tapered off against what's been a staunch Seattle defense, but he rewarded fantasy managers with his second hat trick thus far. The 27-year-old is up to a sterling seven touchdowns over his last four appearances, and set a new career high with his tenth rushing score of the campaign. Swift has been asked to shoulder a heavy load, tallying 49 totes over the last two weeks, which account for the most in a two-game stretch in his career. He'll likely lose some of the workhorse volume he's experienced when backfield mate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) rejoins the fold. However, Swift remains a strong RB2 play most weeks with superb touchdown upside. Chicago will line up for a Week 9 home matchup against an underrated Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense next time out.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Delivers Another Huge Effort in Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 3, 2026, 2:16 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Monday night's 34-17 home loss to the Chicago Bears. Smith-Njigba shone again despite quarterback Sam Darnold struggling to a 50% completion rate against a new-look Bears defense. It's the seventh time in 2026 that the fourth-year pro has surpassed 100 receiving yards, and his sixth outing with 11 or more targets. No other Seattle pass catcher gained more than 26 yards or had more than three receptions in Week 8. Smith-Njigba is averaging a ludicrous 123.1 receiving yards per game and has collected 56 more targets (89) than his next-closest teammate, tight end AJ Barner. As essentially the only show in town, the Ohio State product is a locked-in weekly elite WR1. The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column next weekend when they take on the visiting Arizona Cardinals.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Antonio Williams' High Volume Share is Here to Stay
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 11:08 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is a priority waiver wire target heading into Week 9. Some of this week's waiver wire targets are short-term streamers, but Williams actually has fantasy appeal for the remainder of the season. The Commanders recently placed Terry McLaurin (knee) on season-ending injured reserve, leaving Williams as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Stefon Diggs. In his first game with the expanded role on Sunday, Williams caught five of seven targets for 54 yards while handling a season-high (and, therefore, career-high) 83% snap share. The rookie out of Clemson has repeatedly proven to be a reliable target for Jayden Daniels throughout the first half of the season, and his fantasy outlook will only improve in the second half of the year as he handles more volume. He should be treated as a weekly WR3 in PPR leagues, and he'll have additional upside once he gets back in the touchdown column. After all, Williams hasn't found the end zone since Week 1 this year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Seth McGowan a Priority Stash Ahead of Trade Deadline
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 11:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan should be stashed in most 12+ team fantasy football leagues ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on Nov. 10. There have been plenty of trade rumors circulating around Jonathan Taylor, and if he ends up being dealt, McGowan would take over as Indianapolis' undisputed No. 1 running back. It would take a lot for the Colts to trade Taylor, but it does seem like the rumors have been gaining steam over the last couple of days. Indianapolis has done a good job getting McGowan more involved lately, as he played 34% of the snaps in Week 7 and has totaled 17 touches across his last two games. The 25-year-old rookie from Kentucky would be the Colts' top fantasy running back if Taylor gets dealt, but even then, he'd likely rank as a high-end RB3 with a moderately low floor. After all, Indianapolis looks pretty weak on offense, so there may not be a ton of high-value touches for McGowan, even if he does end up leading the backfield throughout the second half of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Dolphins Sticking with Zane Gonzalez at Kicker
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 10:52 PM ETThe Miami Dolphins will stick with kicker Zane Gonzalez for Week 9 against the Detroit Lions, head coach Jeff Hafley told David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. Gonzalez's job security was called into question after he missed a field goal in the Dolphins' loss against the Patriots on Sunday, but it sounds like his roster spot is safe for at least one more week. The missed kick is certainly a blemish on his stats, but Gonzalez has still been respectable, going 5-for-5 on extra points and 2-for-3 on field goals in two games since joining the team. With that being said, the Dolphins don't score quite enough to get Gonzalez on the weekly fantasy radar, and we can't ignore last week's missed kick entirely. There are better streaming options than Gonzalez for Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: David Furones
Joe Fagnano Estimated as a Limited Participant on Monday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 10:48 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation. It has been a whirlwind 36 hours for Fagnano, an undrafted rookie from UConn. He opened Week 8 as a healthy scratch and the Ravens' emergency third quarterback, but he quickly got thrust into action with Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) suffering injuries mid-game. All signs point to Jackson and Huntley missing Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars in Week 9, which would leave Fagnano in line to start. With that being said, he's dealing with an injury of his own, and he isn't a lock to play quite yet. Tuesday's injury report will paint a much clearer picture of Fagnano's availability on a short week. If he isn't able to suit up, the Ravens would likely turn to Austin Reed, who they signed to their practice squad on Monday afternoon. If Fagnano does play, he'll rank as an unappealing QB3 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Justice Hill Limited on Monday's Practice Estimation
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 2, 2026, 10:29 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (groin) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation. The Ravens didn't actually practice on Monday, but if they had, Hill would have been less than 100%. It will be important for managers to keep an eye on his status following Tuesday's practice session, which will offer insight into whether he might suit up for Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Hill has maintained low-end RB3/flex appeal in PPR leagues this year, and he could see an increased volume share this week if the Ravens check the ball down more with Joe Fagnano (ankle) projected to start at quarterback. If Hill ends up missing Week 9, Derrick Henry would be the only Ravens running back even worth considering for fantasy lineups.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Loop Could Land on Injured Reserve
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 2, 2026, 9:49 PM ETBaltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop (groin) could end up being placed on the Injured Reserve, Jeff Zrebiec reports. Loop appears to have suffered a significant groin injury during Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Loop was a non-participant during Monday's estimated practice and isn't expected to suit up for Thursday's Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that Jake Moody would be elevated from the practice squad to handle the kicking duties right now. The hope is that Loop will be back at some point this season. Through eight games, Loop has connected on all 18 extra point attempts while making 13-of-17 field goal attempts. Fantasy managers who have Loop rostered might want to start looking elsewhere for help.--Andy Webb
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Chris Rodriguez Jr. is Dealing with Hand Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 2, 2026, 9:39 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was listed as a non-participant during Monday's estimated practice. Rodriguez appears to have picked up a hand injury during Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. He carried the ball six times for 41 yards and scored a touchdown in the win. He appears to have sustained a minor hand injury during the contest, but fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried about that right now. It's still early enough in the week that Rodriguez has time to get cleared ahead of Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Lead back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was a non-participant on Monday, so this will be a situation to monitor over the next few days.--Andy Webb
Source: jaguars.com
Jakobi Meyers is Limited on Monday's Injury Report
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 2, 2026, 9:29 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) was listed as a limited participant during Monday's walkthrough. Meyers was quiet during Sunday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He hauled in two of his three targets for 24 yards during the blowout victory. It's possible that his poor performance was because he's dealing with multiple injuries right now. It's only the beginning of the week, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried. The Jaguars have a quick turnaround with a Thursday Night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Fantasy managers should check back on Tuesday and Wednesday for another update on Meyers.--Andy Webb
Source: jaguars.com
George Pickens Could be Traded at Deadline
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 2, 2026, 9:20 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is a name that is popping up in trade rumors ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. Pickens is currently playing on the franchise tag and has no long-term commitment to this organization. The Cowboys are playing well below expectations with a 3-5 record heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Cowboys could look to cash in on Pickens and trade him ahead of the deadline. So far this season, Pickens has recorded 39 receptions with 533 receiving yards and two touchdowns in eight games for the Cowboys. The 25-year-old could be a big difference-maker for a contending team, assuming the Cowboys decide to move him at the deadline.--Andy Webb
Source: Jordan Schultz
Bhayshul Tuten Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 2, 2026, 9:10 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was a non-participant during Monday's walkthrough, per Travis D. Holmes. Tuten is coming off an epic performance against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He carried the ball 16 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in two receptions for 55 receiving yards and an additional score through the air. It appears that Tuten picked up a minor injury during that game, but fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried right now. There's still plenty of time for Tuten to get ready in time for Thursday's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Fantasy managers should continue monitoring Tuten's status throughout the week.--Andy Webb
Source: Travis D. Holmes
Zach Charbonnet Warming Up With Starters on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 7:59 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet was the first running back to get handoffs from quarterback Sam Darnold before the Monday night game against the visiting Chicago Bears, according to Gregg Bell. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price was the second to run with the Seahawks' first-team offense during warmups just before kickoff. Charbonnet is active in Week 8 and is making his season debut after tearing his ACL in the postseason in mid-January, while Price is making his return from Injured Reserve due to a chest injury. Seattle has one of the most crowded backfields in the league now, with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani also involved, but based on warmups, it looks like Charbonnet and Price will see the most work against Chicago. Charbonnet has the most rest-of-season upside after scoring 20 rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons, but he is expected to be on a snap count to close out Week 8 action, which makes him a risky fantasy starter in his first game back. Price might be an even riskier fantasy option in his return from IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Jeremy McNichols Expected to Miss Multiple Months With Foot Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 7:39 PM ETWhile Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (foot) is getting additional opinions on his foot injury on Tuesday, he is expected to miss multiple months, a source told Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is already on Injured Reserve, so Washington's healthy RBs are now Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Craig Reynolds, and Devin Neal. The 30-year-old McNichols injured his foot in the third quarter of the Sunday night win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 and never returned, and now it looks like he could miss the rest of the 2026 regular season. Croskey-Merritt will miss at least three more games, which makes White the Commanders' clear RB1 going forward, although he should continue to split backfield work with Ekeler. McNichols was not on the fantasy radar, outside of deep leagues, even with JCM injured. He had 10 carries for 34 yards in his two games played this year and failed to go over 261 yards rushing in either of his first two seasons with the Commanders. McNichols' injury makes Ekeler more attractive as a deep-league waiver-wire pickup going into a Week 9 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed