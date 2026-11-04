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Tank Dell to See Increased Workload through Natural Progression

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Nov 4, 2026, 4:53 PM ET

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that wide receiver Tank Dell will see a "natural progression in his workload" in the coming weeks, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Dell appeared in Houston's Week 7 loss to the New York Giants before their Week 8 bye, which was his first game since suffering a catastrophic knee injury in Week 16 of the 2024 season. The 27-year-old played just 23 snaps against New York, recording a 43-yard catch on his only target. Houston has quietly assembled a deep wide receiver corps, with Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte all providing Dell with competition for playing time and targets. Still, it appears as though the team plans on Dell's role in the offense expanding as he gets healthier. In deeper leagues, Dell could be worth stashing off the waiver wire in case he returns to his pre-injury form.--Will Brady
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. AlexanderComments · Join the chatOpen in app
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Cowboys rookie DB Caleb Downs and TE Jake Ferguson didn’t practice today.

WR George Pickens and LG Tyler Smith were limited.

— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:51 PM ET

Here's what Kyle Shanahan said about the status of WR Mike Evans and his Achilles:

"I think we've made a lot of progress. I think he's going in the right direction and it's something we definitely got to be smart with, but we're not going to overly do it. We just want to wait…

— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:50 PM ET

Breece Hall still not full practice, though he’s trending toward playing Sunday, per Glenn. David Bailey returns to practice after missing a week. Joseph Ossai back to practice after missing three weeks. #Jets pic.twitter.com/a7otozUuPw

— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:50 PM ET

Myles Garrett and Terrance Ferguson WILL practice today.

Both in limited capacity.

— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:50 PM ET

#49ers RB Christian McCaffrey said he was a bit surprised that what bothered him in Atlanta game was a hamstring. But sounds like he has a chance to return to practice and play this week.

"It wasn't too bad," McCaffrey said. "I think having the bye week was awesome, but I feel…

— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:49 PM ET

Great news for the Broncos: Pat Bryant was designated to return off IR and was at practice today.

📸@dnvr_nick pic.twitter.com/G2MYBTyv8q

— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:49 PM ET

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Nov 4, 2026, 4:43 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was not spotted at practice on Wednesday, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Wicks has been sidelined since Week 6 due to an ankle injury, and he appears to be at risk of remaining out for Philadelphia's Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. Across six games before getting hurt, the 25-year-old recorded 19 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown on 32 targets. With Eagles WR1 DeVonta Smith (hamstring) also battling injury, Wicks could have a chance to play a lead role in the Philadelphia passing game if he makes it back to the field before Smith. If neither Smith nor Wicks can play in Week 9, Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon would likely be the team's WR1 against the Giants.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:36 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Smith has been battling a lingering hamstring injury that has caused him to miss two straight games and four of the Eagles' last five. The 27-year-old has been highly productive when active, recording 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns on 41 targets across four games. However, with Philadelphia in the midst of a six-game losing streak and their season spiraling out of control, the team has little incentive to rush Smith back out on the field. If Smith remains sidelined in Week 9 against the New York Giants, Eagles rookie wideout Makai Lemon and veteran tight end Dallas Goedert would likely be the top pass-catchers for new Philadelphia QB1 Joe Milton III.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:27 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) was not spotted at practice on Wednesday, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Barkley has been battling injury issues for multiple weeks. The 29-year-old has played a limited snap share in each of the Eagles' last two games, but he's been relatively productive in his opportunities, recording 20 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks. Given that Barkley has been on the field for the Eagles lately, he may just be getting a rest/injury management day off on Wednesday. If Barkley has suffered a setback, Eagles backup running backs Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue could be in line for increased workloads in Week 9 against the New York Giants.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena

Josh Jacobs after the latest allegations of physical abuse against him: “With all the evidence that we have and that they have, at this point it’s not one of those things where I’m sitting back on my hands like, ‘OK, am I gonna play this week?’”

“It’s really just up to them to… pic.twitter.com/v7V0P75wa9

— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:22 PM ET

Kubiak said split in carries between Mike Washington Jr. and Ashton Jeanty will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

— Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:21 PM ET

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Nov 4, 2026, 4:18 PM ET

The San Francisco 49ers have opened the practice window for wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle), per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Robinson has been on Injured Reserve since Week 2 due to an ankle injury, but it appears he could be on the doorstep of a return. Across two games before getting hurt, the 32-year-old recorded five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on six targets. The 49ers have had myriad injuries across their wide receiver room so far in 2026. Even coming out of their Week 8 bye, top wideouts Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) remained sidelined from practice and could be in danger of missing San Francisco's Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. In deeper leagues, Robinson could be worth targeting on the waiver wire ahead of his impending return.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:08 PM ET

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh called running back Cam Skattebo's (hamstring) injury "complicated" on Wednesday, per Connor Hughes of SNY. Skattebo suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7 that is apparently still bothering him following New York's Week 8 bye. The 24-year-old had his best game of the 2026 season before suffering the injury, recording 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. However, it appears as though his status for the Giants Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is in doubt. If Skattebo is unable to play against Philadelphia, Giants RB2 Devin Singletary would likely be in line for a significant workload increase. In leagues where Singletary remains available on the waiver wire, he could be worth a speculative add for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes

Texans RB David Montgomery won’t return this week. https://t.co/ZOJzBRCZbc

— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:01 PM ET

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Nov 4, 2026, 4:01 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (leg) has had his practice window opened as he works toward returning from injured reserve, according to Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced the development Wednesday, bringing Njoku closer to his first appearance since suffering a lower-leg injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. The 30-year-old caught six passes for 67 yards across two games before being placed on injured reserve September 23. He recorded five receptions for 58 yards in his only full outing. Oronde Gadsden II has handled an expanded role during Njoku's absence, recording 17 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown this season, including five catches for 52 yards against the Rams last week. Njoku's eventual return could affect the distribution of tight end targets, with Charlie Kolar also part of the rotation. His availability for Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans remains uncertain, making him a speculative stash in deeper fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf

More on Sam Darnold, who’s week-to-week, via @BradyHenderson

Darnold is part of SEA’s championship fabric, but this year has not been kind - 9 INTs in last six starts, multiple injuries

https://t.co/TOHCfLWQGw

— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:59 PM ET

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Nov 4, 2026, 3:49 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring/ankle) carries no injury designation for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens despite being limited in practice throughout the week. Meyers played through both injuries during Sunday's 42-7 victory over Indianapolis, catching two of three targets for 24 yards. Jacksonville attempted just 17 passes in that contest, limiting receiving opportunities across the offense. The 29-year-old has caught 22 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns through seven appearances, with his best recent performance coming against Houston in Week 6, when he recorded five receptions for 83 yards on 10 targets. His expected availability is encouraging, but inconsistent target volume remains the bigger concern for fantasy managers. Meyers is best viewed as a matchup-dependent flex option rather than a reliable weekly starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran

The #Seahawks injury situation with their top 2 QBs makes rookie 1st-round Jadarian Price even more vital to the offense's success vs Arizona than he was already going to be.

His coach says the lead RB will have "significantly" fewer restrictions Sunday vs AZ than he did in his…

— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:48 PM ET

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Nov 4, 2026, 3:48 PM ET

Baltimore running back Justice Hill was cleared to play in Week 9, but he's just a deep-league option going into a brutal matchup against Jacksonville. The Jaguars have been the toughest fantasy test so far for running backs, so the Ravens' RB2 doesn't have a good outlook. He was on the injury report this week with a groin concern, but he logged full practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game. Another thing working against Hill is that Joe Fagnano is starting at quarterback, instead of Lamar Jackson (finger) or Tyler Huntley (turf toe). Hill hasn't done much as a ball carrier this season, but has factored in a bit more in the passing game of late. He caught half of his eight targets for 20 yards in Week 8, when Fagnano replaced Jackson and Huntley. Hill is still ranked just RB48 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing he's one to skip in most leagues, especially with a tough matchup looming.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:46 PM ET

Baltimore wide receiver Rashod Bateman has a favorable matchup in Week 9 against Jacksonville, but a battered quarterback room has the wideout being just a deep-league fantasy option. Joe Fagnano will start for Baltimore, replacing the injured Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe), and that alone brings Bateman's outlook down a bunch. Bateman has not been a very consistent performer anyways, and has combined for just 55 receiving yards on three receptions and seven targets over the past three games. He sits as WR74 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, giving him deep-league starting appeal only, and maybe even being skipped in those leagues if fantasy owners have other viable options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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More News About Tank Dell

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nick Suzuki

Questionable for Thursday
Jayson Tatum

Unavailable Against Bucks
Tyler Kleven

Won't Play Wednesday
DeVonta Smith

Absent from Practice on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

Absent from Practice on Wednesday
Josh Jacobs

not worried about missing further time following recent allegations
Josh Hart

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kon Knueppel

Expected to Suit Up on Wednesday
Bhayshul Tuten

Questionable After Missing Wednesday's Practice
Jacoby Brissett

Cardinals Trade QB Jacoby Brissett to Ravens on Wednesday
Joe Milton III

Eagles Name Joe Milton III the Starter at QB vs. Giants
Christian Watson

practicing with broken rib Wednesday
Sam Darnold

Ruled Out vs. Cardinals With Quad Injury
Cam Skattebo

Not Practicing Wednesday With Hamstring Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Not Practicing Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

out due to illness Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Won't Practice Wednesday Due to Ankle/Knee Injury
Breece Hall

Jets Planning on RB Timeshare if Breece Hall Returns in Week 9?
Garrett Wilson

in Concussion Protocol, Considered Day-to-Day
Emeka Egbuka

running on side with trainer on Wednesday
Shedeur Sanders

Expected to Start Against Saints
Jordyn Tyson

Set to Return to Practice Wednesday
Bhayshul Tuten

Could Be Game-Time Decision Against Ravens
Brian Robinson

Limited on Falcons Estimated Injury Report Wednesday
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Deshaun Watson

Placed in Concussion Protocol Wednesday
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Brandon Aiyuk

Files to be Reinstated, Reporting to 49ers Facility Friday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Ruled Out for Wednesday Against Spurs
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Alex Caruso

Ends Three-Game Absence Wednesday
Jaylin Williams

Iffy for Wednesday Against Cleveland
Cameron Johnson

Expected to Play Wednesday
Rui Hachimura

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Derrick Jones Jr.

Cleared to Face the Heat on Wednesday
Jakob Poeltl

Could Miss Third Straight Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Wednesday Versus Clippers
Kawhi Leonard

Begins Return-to-Play Process
Ivica Zubac

Tagged as Questionable Against Memphis
Yves Missi

Set to Miss Sixth Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Utah
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Peyton Watson

Ruled Out Again on Wednesday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Coby White

Likely Available on Wednesday
Jalen Johnson

Questionable for Wednesday Against the Wizards
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Kon Knueppel

Upgraded to Probable Versus Nets
Josh Hart

Questionable for Wednesday
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Kirby Dach

Unavailable Against Jets
Sean Durzi

Remains Out Tuesday
Colton Parayko

Misses Second Consecutive Game
Jonathan Marchessault

a Game-Time Call Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin

Out Tuesday
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Mitch Marner

Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
Matthew Poitras

Exits Early Monday
Patrick Kane

Facing Multi-Game Absence
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
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Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
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