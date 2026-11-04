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See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Off the Injury Report Ahead of Thursday

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Nov 4, 2026, 3:35 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was limited in Wednesday's practice but does not carry an injury designation ahead of Thursday's contest. Rodriguez could be called upon for additional work with Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot), who is questionable after missing practice throughout the week. The veteran rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on six carries during Sunday's 42-7 victory over Indianapolis, adding a 17-yard reception. His 28-yard touchdown run extended Jacksonville's lead to 35-0 in the third quarter, demonstrating his ability to contribute when given opportunities. Rodriguez also handled 11 carries for 55 yards against Houston in Week 6, providing another recent example of his involvement. His fantasy appeal would increase considerably if Tuten cannot play, although Rodriguez's hand injury and the presence of LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah leave some uncertainty about his potential workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
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Texans RB David Montgomery won’t return this week. https://t.co/ZOJzBRCZbc

— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 4:01 PM ET

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Nov 4, 2026, 4:01 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (leg) has had his practice window opened as he works toward returning from injured reserve, according to Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced the development Wednesday, bringing Njoku closer to his first appearance since suffering a lower-leg injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. The 30-year-old caught six passes for 67 yards across two games before being placed on injured reserve September 23. He recorded five receptions for 58 yards in his only full outing. Oronde Gadsden II has handled an expanded role during Njoku's absence, recording 17 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown this season, including five catches for 52 yards against the Rams last week. Njoku's eventual return could affect the distribution of tight end targets, with Charlie Kolar also part of the rotation. His availability for Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans remains uncertain, making him a speculative stash in deeper fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf

More on Sam Darnold, who’s week-to-week, via @BradyHenderson

Darnold is part of SEA’s championship fabric, but this year has not been kind - 9 INTs in last six starts, multiple injuries

https://t.co/TOHCfLWQGw

— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 4, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:59 PM ET

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Nov 4, 2026, 3:49 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring/ankle) carries no injury designation for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens despite being limited in practice throughout the week. Meyers played through both injuries during Sunday's 42-7 victory over Indianapolis, catching two of three targets for 24 yards. Jacksonville attempted just 17 passes in that contest, limiting receiving opportunities across the offense. The 29-year-old has caught 22 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns through seven appearances, with his best recent performance coming against Houston in Week 6, when he recorded five receptions for 83 yards on 10 targets. His expected availability is encouraging, but inconsistent target volume remains the bigger concern for fantasy managers. Meyers is best viewed as a matchup-dependent flex option rather than a reliable weekly starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran

The #Seahawks injury situation with their top 2 QBs makes rookie 1st-round Jadarian Price even more vital to the offense's success vs Arizona than he was already going to be.

His coach says the lead RB will have "significantly" fewer restrictions Sunday vs AZ than he did in his…

— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 4, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:48 PM ET

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Nov 4, 2026, 3:48 PM ET

Baltimore running back Justice Hill was cleared to play in Week 9, but he's just a deep-league option going into a brutal matchup against Jacksonville. The Jaguars have been the toughest fantasy test so far for running backs, so the Ravens' RB2 doesn't have a good outlook. He was on the injury report this week with a groin concern, but he logged full practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game. Another thing working against Hill is that Joe Fagnano is starting at quarterback, instead of Lamar Jackson (finger) or Tyler Huntley (turf toe). Hill hasn't done much as a ball carrier this season, but has factored in a bit more in the passing game of late. He caught half of his eight targets for 20 yards in Week 8, when Fagnano replaced Jackson and Huntley. Hill is still ranked just RB48 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing he's one to skip in most leagues, especially with a tough matchup looming.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:46 PM ET

Baltimore wide receiver Rashod Bateman has a favorable matchup in Week 9 against Jacksonville, but a battered quarterback room has the wideout being just a deep-league fantasy option. Joe Fagnano will start for Baltimore, replacing the injured Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe), and that alone brings Bateman's outlook down a bunch. Bateman has not been a very consistent performer anyways, and has combined for just 55 receiving yards on three receptions and seven targets over the past three games. He sits as WR74 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, giving him deep-league starting appeal only, and maybe even being skipped in those leagues if fantasy owners have other viable options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:44 PM ET

Baltimore wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has a favorable fantasy matchup coming in Week 9 against Jacksonville, but the offense around him holds his outlook down. The Ravens will be starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback after injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). That diminishes Lane's outlook, even though Jacksonville has been a top-10 matchup for wideouts so far. Lane has played in four games this season, including three straight. He had five targets in Weeks 6 and 7, but dropped to just one target last week. Lane is WR73 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing that he's a better deep-league option, and maybe one to skip if owners have other viable options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:42 PM ET

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was on the injury report this week with a hand concern, but he's been removed and has no injury designation. He is still a risky fantasy starting option going into a tough Week 9 test against Jacksonville. A big reason for that is Joe Fagnano, who is starting at quarterback for the injured Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). In Fagnano's only NFL action ever in Week 8, Andrews had 14 receiving yards on three receptions and four targets. Andrews has struggled most of this season, and has still not gone over 50 receiving yards in a single game. He's TE30 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing he's a better deep-league starting option, and maybe even someone to skip in those leagues too.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN

#49ere DE Nick Bosa will be limited at practice today. As will S Marques Sigle, among others.

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Mike Evans, WR Deebo Samuel among those who will not practice today.

— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 4, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:41 PM ET

DeMeco Ryans on Tank Dell: "We'll see more Tank, and not because of who is out. ... Natural progression in his work load."

— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:40 PM ET

The 49ers have opened the practice window for Demarcus Robinson and Nate Hobbs.

— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 4, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:40 PM ET

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Nov 4, 2026, 3:39 PM ET

Baltimore wide receiver Zay Flowers is a risky fantasy starting option despite going into a favorable Week 9 matchup against Jacksonville. The Jaguars are a top-10 fantasy matchup for wide receivers, but down his top-two quarterbacks, Flowers isn't the confident fantasy option he usually is. Joe Fagnano will be starting at quarterback after injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). Flowers did not catch any of his five targets in Week 8, when Fagnano replaced the two injured QBs. Flowers has otherwise been a top-end fantasy wideout, but his outlook is at least hampered with Fagnano at quarterback now. Flowers is WR36 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, so that puts him on the flex line in standard leagues, but he is a more confident starting option in deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:34 PM ET

Baltimore running back Derrick Henry is usually a must-start fantasy player, but a brutal matchup coming against Jacksonville creates some concern for the RB. Jacksonville has been the toughest fantasy matchup for running backs so far, and with some of the other circumstances on the Baltimore offense, it makes Henry a riskier fantasy option. Baltimore will be starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback. Not only was he on the injury report this week because of an ankle ailment, but he is the team's third QB after Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). In what could be a game in which the Ravens are playing from behind, that could also limit what Henry does as a ball carrier. The RB had just 13 touches last week in a lopsided loss and a touchdown run saved an otherwise lackluster performance. Henry ranks 21st among running backs in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, so that puts him on the flex line and some might even bench him in standard leagues this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:29 PM ET

Baltimore quarterback Joe Fagnano is set to lead the team against Jacksonville in the Week 9 Thursday game. He gets the starting nod after the injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). Fagnano was on the injury report with an ankle injury, but has been cleared to start. The Ravens traded for Jacoby Brissett, but the deal won't be done in time to have him start in Week 9. Jacksonville is a tough test for Fagnano, who struggled in his first NFL action in Week 8. He was 10-of-21 passing for just 91 yards - Fagnano didn't throw a touchdown, while being picked off once, sacked three times and losing a fumble. He sits at QB30 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, so he's one to avoid starting in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN

“Abdul should be fine,” John Harbaugh says.

Cam Skattebo, dealing with a hamstring, is a bit more complicated. #Giants

— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 4, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:26 PM ET

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Nov 4, 2026, 3:24 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ryan O'Halloran. Tuten did not participate in practice throughout the short week, including Monday's estimated session, leaving his availability uncertain despite head coach Liam Coen indicating Wednesday that he was feeling better. The 23-year-old is coming off his best performance of the season, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while adding two receptions for 55 yards and another score against Indianapolis. Tuten leads Jacksonville with 492 rushing yards through seven games, making his potential absence significant for the team's backfield. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) would be positioned for additional carries if Tuten cannot play, although he has also been limited in practice this week. LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah provide additional depth, leaving Jacksonville with several options if Tuten is unable to suit up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran

I don’t see Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back), DeVonta Smith (hamstring) or Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) at practice today.

— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) November 4, 2026
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Nov 4, 2026, 3:23 PM ET

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Nov 4, 2026, 3:13 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) has not turned the team's 6-1 start into consistent QB1 production. He has thrown for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in six appearances, with no rushing touchdowns to complement his 167 yards on the ground. His first multi-touchdown passing game of the season came against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but the 19-15 loss also exposed his inconsistency. Murray completed 17 of 29 passes for 210 yards with an interception, and a 51-yard connection with Jordan Addison accounted for nearly one-quarter of that yardage. He threw for only 150 yards against Indianapolis a week earlier, despite Minnesota winning that contest. Those uneven returns make Murray more suitable for Superflex leagues than an automatic starter in one-quarterback formats, consistent with RotoBaller's Week 9 QB17 ranking. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has reaffirmed Murray as the starter if healthy, although hamstring soreness from the Detroit game remains under evaluation ahead of Monday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 4, 2026, 2:59 PM ET

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Henry suffered a foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins in Week 8 and never returned, and the 31-year-old veteran's status is now up in the air for the Week 9 contest this Sunday at home against the visiting Green Bay Packers. Henry is not off to a good start, but he still has two more days to return to the practice field. If Henry cannot play against the Packers, though, rookie Eli Raridon would become an intriguing TE2 streamer, especially if top receiver A.J. Brown misses a second straight game with ankle and knee injuries. When healthy so far in 2026, Henry has been at least a low-end TE1 option for fantasy managers with Brown not having been healthy all year. The former second-rounder from Arkansas sits with 29 receptions on 34 targets for 326 yards and two touchdowns through the first eight weeks of his 11th year in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
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