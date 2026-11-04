Ja'Kobi Lane Only Worth Deep-League Starts in Week 9
Nov 4, 2026, 3:44 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has a favorable fantasy matchup coming in Week 9 against Jacksonville, but the offense around him holds his outlook down. The Ravens will be starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback after injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). That diminishes Lane's outlook, even though Jacksonville has been a top-10 matchup for wideouts so far. Lane has played in four games this season, including three straight. He had five targets in Weeks 6 and 7, but dropped to just one target last week. Lane is WR73 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing that he's a better deep-league option, and maybe one to skip if owners have other viable options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Dontayvion Wicks Not Seen at Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 4, 2026, 4:43 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was not spotted at practice on Wednesday, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Wicks has been sidelined since Week 6 due to an ankle injury, and he appears to be at risk of remaining out for Philadelphia's Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. Across six games before getting hurt, the 25-year-old recorded 19 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown on 32 targets. With Eagles WR1 DeVonta Smith (hamstring) also battling injury, Wicks could have a chance to play a lead role in the Philadelphia passing game if he makes it back to the field before Smith. If neither Smith nor Wicks can play in Week 9, Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon would likely be the team's WR1 against the Giants.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
DeVonta Smith Absent from Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 4, 2026, 4:36 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Smith has been battling a lingering hamstring injury that has caused him to miss two straight games and four of the Eagles' last five. The 27-year-old has been highly productive when active, recording 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns on 41 targets across four games. However, with Philadelphia in the midst of a six-game losing streak and their season spiraling out of control, the team has little incentive to rush Smith back out on the field. If Smith remains sidelined in Week 9 against the New York Giants, Eagles rookie wideout Makai Lemon and veteran tight end Dallas Goedert would likely be the top pass-catchers for new Philadelphia QB1 Joe Milton III.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Saquon Barkley Absent from Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 4, 2026, 4:27 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) was not spotted at practice on Wednesday, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Barkley has been battling injury issues for multiple weeks. The 29-year-old has played a limited snap share in each of the Eagles' last two games, but he's been relatively productive in his opportunities, recording 20 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks. Given that Barkley has been on the field for the Eagles lately, he may just be getting a rest/injury management day off on Wednesday. If Barkley has suffered a setback, Eagles backup running backs Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue could be in line for increased workloads in Week 9 against the New York Giants.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Josh Jacobs not worried about missing further time following recent allegations
Josh Jacobs after the latest allegations of physical abuse against him: “With all the evidence that we have and that they have, at this point it’s not one of those things where I’m sitting back on my hands like, ‘OK, am I gonna play this week?’”— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 4, 2026
“It’s really just up to them to… pic.twitter.com/v7V0P75wa9
Nov 4, 2026, 4:22 PM ET
Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr. split will be evaluated week-to-week
Kubiak said split in carries between Mike Washington Jr. and Ashton Jeanty will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.— Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) November 4, 2026
Nov 4, 2026, 4:21 PM ET
49ers Open Practice Window for Demarcus Robinson
Will Brady
Nov 4, 2026, 4:18 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers have opened the practice window for wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle), per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Robinson has been on Injured Reserve since Week 2 due to an ankle injury, but it appears he could be on the doorstep of a return. Across two games before getting hurt, the 32-year-old recorded five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on six targets. The 49ers have had myriad injuries across their wide receiver room so far in 2026. Even coming out of their Week 8 bye, top wideouts Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) remained sidelined from practice and could be in danger of missing San Francisco's Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. In deeper leagues, Robinson could be worth targeting on the waiver wire ahead of his impending return.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
Cam Skattebo's Hamstring Injury is "Complicated"
Will Brady
Nov 4, 2026, 4:08 PM ETNew York Giants head coach John Harbaugh called running back Cam Skattebo's (hamstring) injury "complicated" on Wednesday, per Connor Hughes of SNY. Skattebo suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7 that is apparently still bothering him following New York's Week 8 bye. The 24-year-old had his best game of the 2026 season before suffering the injury, recording 17 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. However, it appears as though his status for the Giants Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is in doubt. If Skattebo is unable to play against Philadelphia, Giants RB2 Devin Singletary would likely be in line for a significant workload increase. In leagues where Singletary remains available on the waiver wire, he could be worth a speculative add for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
David Montgomery won't return this weekend
Texans RB David Montgomery won’t return this week. https://t.co/ZOJzBRCZbc— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 4, 2026
Nov 4, 2026, 4:01 PM ET
David Njoku's Practice Window Opens Ahead of Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 4:01 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (leg) has had his practice window opened as he works toward returning from injured reserve, according to Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced the development Wednesday, bringing Njoku closer to his first appearance since suffering a lower-leg injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. The 30-year-old caught six passes for 67 yards across two games before being placed on injured reserve September 23. He recorded five receptions for 58 yards in his only full outing. Oronde Gadsden II has handled an expanded role during Njoku's absence, recording 17 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown this season, including five catches for 52 yards against the Rams last week. Njoku's eventual return could affect the distribution of tight end targets, with Charlie Kolar also part of the rotation. His availability for Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans remains uncertain, making him a speculative stash in deeper fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf
Sam Darnold deemed week-to-week
More on Sam Darnold, who’s week-to-week, via @BradyHenderson— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 4, 2026
Darnold is part of SEA’s championship fabric, but this year has not been kind - 9 INTs in last six starts, multiple injuries
https://t.co/TOHCfLWQGw
Nov 4, 2026, 3:59 PM ET
Jakobi Meyers Has No Injury Designation for Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 3:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring/ankle) carries no injury designation for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens despite being limited in practice throughout the week. Meyers played through both injuries during Sunday's 42-7 victory over Indianapolis, catching two of three targets for 24 yards. Jacksonville attempted just 17 passes in that contest, limiting receiving opportunities across the offense. The 29-year-old has caught 22 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns through seven appearances, with his best recent performance coming against Houston in Week 6, when he recorded five receptions for 83 yards on 10 targets. His expected availability is encouraging, but inconsistent target volume remains the bigger concern for fantasy managers. Meyers is best viewed as a matchup-dependent flex option rather than a reliable weekly starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Jadarian Price has "significantly" fewer restrictions in Week 9
The #Seahawks injury situation with their top 2 QBs makes rookie 1st-round Jadarian Price even more vital to the offense's success vs Arizona than he was already going to be.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 4, 2026
His coach says the lead RB will have "significantly" fewer restrictions Sunday vs AZ than he did in his…
Nov 4, 2026, 3:48 PM ET
Justice Hill Cleared to Play, but Remains Low-Level Fantasy Option
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 3:48 PM ETBaltimore running back Justice Hill was cleared to play in Week 9, but he's just a deep-league option going into a brutal matchup against Jacksonville. The Jaguars have been the toughest fantasy test so far for running backs, so the Ravens' RB2 doesn't have a good outlook. He was on the injury report this week with a groin concern, but he logged full practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game. Another thing working against Hill is that Joe Fagnano is starting at quarterback, instead of Lamar Jackson (finger) or Tyler Huntley (turf toe). Hill hasn't done much as a ball carrier this season, but has factored in a bit more in the passing game of late. He caught half of his eight targets for 20 yards in Week 8, when Fagnano replaced Jackson and Huntley. Hill is still ranked just RB48 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing he's one to skip in most leagues, especially with a tough matchup looming.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rashod Bateman with Deep-League Appeal Only in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 3:46 PM ETBaltimore wide receiver Rashod Bateman has a favorable matchup in Week 9 against Jacksonville, but a battered quarterback room has the wideout being just a deep-league fantasy option. Joe Fagnano will start for Baltimore, replacing the injured Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe), and that alone brings Bateman's outlook down a bunch. Bateman has not been a very consistent performer anyways, and has combined for just 55 receiving yards on three receptions and seven targets over the past three games. He sits as WR74 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, giving him deep-league starting appeal only, and maybe even being skipped in those leagues if fantasy owners have other viable options.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Mark Andrews Facing a Stiff Week 9 Test
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 3:42 PM ETBaltimore tight end Mark Andrews was on the injury report this week with a hand concern, but he's been removed and has no injury designation. He is still a risky fantasy starting option going into a tough Week 9 test against Jacksonville. A big reason for that is Joe Fagnano, who is starting at quarterback for the injured Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). In Fagnano's only NFL action ever in Week 8, Andrews had 14 receiving yards on three receptions and four targets. Andrews has struggled most of this season, and has still not gone over 50 receiving yards in a single game. He's TE30 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing he's a better deep-league starting option, and maybe even someone to skip in those leagues too.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel out of practice Wednesday
#49ere DE Nick Bosa will be limited at practice today. As will S Marques Sigle, among others.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 4, 2026
RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Mike Evans, WR Deebo Samuel among those who will not practice today.
Nov 4, 2026, 3:41 PM ET
Tank Dell to see increased workload through natural progression
DeMeco Ryans on Tank Dell: "We'll see more Tank, and not because of who is out. ... Natural progression in his work load."— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 4, 2026
Nov 4, 2026, 3:40 PM ET
Zay Flowers a Risky Starting Option Despite Favorable Week 9 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 3:39 PM ETBaltimore wide receiver Zay Flowers is a risky fantasy starting option despite going into a favorable Week 9 matchup against Jacksonville. The Jaguars are a top-10 fantasy matchup for wide receivers, but down his top-two quarterbacks, Flowers isn't the confident fantasy option he usually is. Joe Fagnano will be starting at quarterback after injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). Flowers did not catch any of his five targets in Week 8, when Fagnano replaced the two injured QBs. Flowers has otherwise been a top-end fantasy wideout, but his outlook is at least hampered with Fagnano at quarterback now. Flowers is WR36 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, so that puts him on the flex line in standard leagues, but he is a more confident starting option in deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Off the Injury Report Ahead of Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 3:35 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was limited in Wednesday's practice but does not carry an injury designation ahead of Thursday's contest. Rodriguez could be called upon for additional work with Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot), who is questionable after missing practice throughout the week. The veteran rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on six carries during Sunday's 42-7 victory over Indianapolis, adding a 17-yard reception. His 28-yard touchdown run extended Jacksonville's lead to 35-0 in the third quarter, demonstrating his ability to contribute when given opportunities. Rodriguez also handled 11 carries for 55 yards against Houston in Week 6, providing another recent example of his involvement. His fantasy appeal would increase considerably if Tuten cannot play, although Rodriguez's hand injury and the presence of LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah leave some uncertainty about his potential workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Derrick Henry a Risky Option in Brutal Week 9 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 3:34 PM ETBaltimore running back Derrick Henry is usually a must-start fantasy player, but a brutal matchup coming against Jacksonville creates some concern for the RB. Jacksonville has been the toughest fantasy matchup for running backs so far, and with some of the other circumstances on the Baltimore offense, it makes Henry a riskier fantasy option. Baltimore will be starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback. Not only was he on the injury report this week because of an ankle ailment, but he is the team's third QB after Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). In what could be a game in which the Ravens are playing from behind, that could also limit what Henry does as a ball carrier. The RB had just 13 touches last week in a lopsided loss and a touchdown run saved an otherwise lackluster performance. Henry ranks 21st among running backs in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, so that puts him on the flex line and some might even bench him in standard leagues this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN