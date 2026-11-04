Zay Flowers a Risky Starting Option Despite Favorable Week 9 Matchup
Nov 4, 2026, 3:39 PM ETBaltimore wide receiver Zay Flowers is a risky fantasy starting option despite going into a favorable Week 9 matchup against Jacksonville. The Jaguars are a top-10 fantasy matchup for wide receivers, but down his top-two quarterbacks, Flowers isn't the confident fantasy option he usually is. Joe Fagnano will be starting at quarterback after injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). Flowers did not catch any of his five targets in Week 8, when Fagnano replaced the two injured QBs. Flowers has otherwise been a top-end fantasy wideout, but his outlook is at least hampered with Fagnano at quarterback now. Flowers is WR36 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, so that puts him on the flex line in standard leagues, but he is a more confident starting option in deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Remains Limited Ahead of Thursday's Game
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 3:35 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was limited in Wednesday's practice, marking his third consecutive limited session ahead of Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ryan O'Halloran. Rodriguez could be called upon for additional work with Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) questionable after missing practice throughout the week. The veteran rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on six carries during Sunday's 42-7 victory over Indianapolis, adding a 17-yard reception. His 28-yard touchdown run extended Jacksonville's lead to 35-0 in the third quarter, demonstrating his ability to contribute when given opportunities. Rodriguez also handled 11 carries for 55 yards against Houston in Week 6, providing another recent example of his involvement. His fantasy appeal would increase considerably if Tuten cannot play, although Rodriguez's hand injury and the presence of LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah leave some uncertainty about his potential workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Derrick Henry a Risky Option in Brutal Week 9 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 3:34 PM ETBaltimore running back Derrick Henry is usually a must-start fantasy player, but a brutal matchup coming against Jacksonville creates some concern for the RB. Jacksonville has been the toughest fantasy matchup for running backs so far, and with some of the other circumstances on the Baltimore offense, it makes Henry a riskier fantasy option. Baltimore will be starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback. Not only was he on the injury report this week because of an ankle ailment, but he is the team's third QB after Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). In what could be a game in which the Ravens are playing from behind, that could also limit what Henry does as a ball carrier. The RB had just 13 touches last week in a lopsided loss and a touchdown run saved an otherwise lackluster performance. Henry ranks 21st among running backs in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, so that puts him on the flex line and some might even bench him in standard leagues this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Joe Fagnano a Low-Level Fantasy Option for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 3:29 PM ETBaltimore quarterback Joe Fagnano is set to lead the team against Jacksonville in the Week 9 Thursday game. He gets the starting nod after the injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). Fagnano was on the injury report with an ankle injury, but has been cleared to start. The Ravens traded for Jacoby Brissett, but the deal won't be done in time to have him start in Week 9. Jacksonville is a tough test for Fagnano, who struggled in his first NFL action in Week 8. He was 10-of-21 passing for just 91 yards - Fagnano didn't throw a touchdown, while being picked off once, sacked three times and losing a fumble. He sits at QB30 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, so he's one to avoid starting in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cam Skattebo's hamstring injury is a "bit more complicated"
“Abdul should be fine,” John Harbaugh says.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 4, 2026
Cam Skattebo, dealing with a hamstring, is a bit more complicated. #Giants
Nov 4, 2026, 3:26 PM ET
Bhayshul Tuten Questionable After Missing Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 3:24 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ryan O'Halloran. Tuten did not participate in practice throughout the short week, including Monday's estimated session, leaving his availability uncertain despite head coach Liam Coen indicating Wednesday that he was feeling better. The 23-year-old is coming off his best performance of the season, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while adding two receptions for 55 yards and another score against Indianapolis. Tuten leads Jacksonville with 492 rushing yards through seven games, making his potential absence significant for the team's backfield. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) would be positioned for additional carries if Tuten cannot play, although he has also been limited in practice this week. LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah provide additional depth, leaving Jacksonville with several options if Tuten is unable to suit up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks absent from practice Wednesday
I don’t see Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back), DeVonta Smith (hamstring) or Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) at practice today.— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) November 4, 2026
Nov 4, 2026, 3:23 PM ET
Chargers open IR return window for David Njoku Wednesday
Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh announces IR return windows have opened for LB Denzel Perryman and TE David Njoku.— Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) November 4, 2026
Nov 4, 2026, 3:19 PM ET
Kyler Murray's Inconsistent Passing Limits his Fantasy Value
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 3:13 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) has not turned the team's 6-1 start into consistent QB1 production. He has thrown for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in six appearances, with no rushing touchdowns to complement his 167 yards on the ground. His first multi-touchdown passing game of the season came against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but the 19-15 loss also exposed his inconsistency. Murray completed 17 of 29 passes for 210 yards with an interception, and a 51-yard connection with Jordan Addison accounted for nearly one-quarter of that yardage. He threw for only 150 yards against Indianapolis a week earlier, despite Minnesota winning that contest. Those uneven returns make Murray more suitable for Superflex leagues than an automatic starter in one-quarterback formats, consistent with RotoBaller's Week 9 QB17 ranking. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has reaffirmed Murray as the starter if healthy, although hamstring soreness from the Detroit game remains under evaluation ahead of Monday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry absent from practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 2:59 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Henry suffered a foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins in Week 8 and never returned, and the 31-year-old veteran's status is now up in the air for the Week 9 contest this Sunday at home against the visiting Green Bay Packers. Henry is not off to a good start, but he still has two more days to return to the practice field. If Henry cannot play against the Packers, though, rookie Eli Raridon would become an intriguing TE2 streamer, especially if top receiver A.J. Brown misses a second straight game with ankle and knee injuries. When healthy so far in 2026, Henry has been at least a low-end TE1 option for fantasy managers with Brown not having been healthy all year. The former second-rounder from Arkansas sits with 29 receptions on 34 targets for 326 yards and two touchdowns through the first eight weeks of his 11th year in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Cardinals Trade QB Jacoby Brissett to Ravens on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 2:52 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade on Wednesday to send veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal is expected to be completed this weekend. The Ravens lost two-time MVP QB Lamar Jackson to what is expected to be a season-ending right-thumb injury in their Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, is also expected to miss the rest of the year with turf toe. Undrafted rookie signal-caller Joe Fagnano is being forced into his first NFL start on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Ravens should have Brissett under center for a Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. The writing was on the wall for Brissett to be traded earlier this week when Arizona demoted him to the QB3 role after he was benched in favor of Gardner Minshew II in Sunday's comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys. Brissett, 33, will now be back on the superflex radar as the presumed starter for Baltimore in Week 10 and beyond. It is good news for the rest of the Ravens' offensive skill players in fantasy, most notably receiver Zay Flowers and running back Derrick Henry.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
George Pickens "moving well" in Wednesday's practice
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 2:38 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder, hamstring) was at Wednesday's practice and was moving well in the portion open to the media, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens went from playing 55 to 60 offensive snaps per game in the first six weeks of the season to 41 and 42 in the last two weeks due to shoulder and hamstring injuries that he has been playing through. The 25-year-old former second-rounder from Georgia was limited in practice all of last week because of those two ailments, and he could be limited again this week. However, barring a setback with one of those injuries, Pickens is expected to be active this Sunday in Indianapolis against the Colts in Week 9 in a very favorable matchup. He had just two catches on four targets for 48 yards in the overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but owner Jerry Jones publicly said that he thinks Pickens needs to get more involved. We could see Dallas grease the squeaky wheel and feed Pickens this weekend against the Colts. He should be locked into all starting fantasy football lineups in Week 9.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
David Montgomery not at practice Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 2:32 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. The Texans had their bye in Week 8, but Montgomery does not appear any closer to returning to action after missing the two games before the bye with a groin injury. The 29-year-old has two more days to get back onto the practice field, though, so fantasy managers should not completely rule him out from playing this Sunday against the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Monty has not practiced since suffering the injury on Oct. 11 at the Tennessee Titans, though, so if he gets the green light to return this weekend, there is a good chance he will play second fiddle to Woody Marks. Outside of his two-touchdown performance in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Montgomery has been a disappointment in his five games in his first year with the Texans, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry for 138 rushing yards on his 52 carries. He is still rostered in 79% of Yahoo leagues, though, and he will have a role in Houston's backfield when he returns from his groin injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - DJ Bien-Aime
Eagles Name Joe Milton III the Starter at QB vs. Giants
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 2:22 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles are making a quarterback change for their Week 9 divisional contest this Sunday against the visiting New York Giants, going with Joe Milton III over Tanner McKee. Milton will now make his first start in Philly less than a month after signing with the Eagles. McKee predictably struggled in his three starts in place of Jalen Hurts (blood clots), who is out for the rest of the season, completing 63.2% of his 114 pass attempts for 638 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 26-year-old Milton, a former sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2024 out of Tennessee, is definitely a better upside option for desperate fantasy managers in deep two-QB superflex leagues because of his dual-threat abilities at the position. His experience is limited, though, as he has appeared in just five NFL games (zero starts) in his two seasons in the league with the Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys, going 37-for-53 passing for 424 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Milton will be a waiver-wire candidate at QB in superflex leagues, but he will have his work cut out for him in his first NFL start against the Giants this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Christian Watson practicing with broken rib Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 2:15 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (rib) is practicing on Wednesday despite having suffered a broken rib in last Thursday night's win over the Carolina Panthers, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Watson had to be taken to a local hospital during Thursday's game after spitting up blood, but he returned to the game after being cleared by doctors and finished with eight receptions on 10 targets for 113 yards in the 27-19 victory. Passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable said on Monday that Watson is sore but is "doing great" heading into the team's Week 9 matchup on the road against the New England Patriots this Sunday. The 27-year-old will probably be playing through pain and will not be at 100% this weekend, but he should be active and will continue to be a must-start for fantasy football purposes. Watson has been a top-five fantasy receiver in 2026 as a big-play threat in the Packers' aggressive downfield passing attack. He has caught 42 of his 66 targets for 708 yards and six touchdowns already through the first eight weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Sam Darnold Ruled Out vs. Cardinals With Quad Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 2:10 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) suffered a quad injury in the Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 8 and is now ruled out for Sunday's divisional contest versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Backup Drew Lock will make the start against Arizona. The 29-year-old Darnold also injured one of his ribs in the Monday night loss, so he is banged up and will miss at least one game. The next chance that Darnold will have to return will be on the road in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 15. It is no surprise that Darnold struggled against the upstart Bears on Monday, throwing for only 188 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 17-for-34 passing. Overall, the former first overall pick has not been as good in 2026 as he was in 2025, when he led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship. Darnold is currently the QB22 in overall fantasy scoring with 1,478 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his seven starts. Turnovers have been the biggest issue holding Darnold and the Seahawks' offense back. With Lock now set to start this weekend, Seattle could lean more on their fully healthy ground game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
Cam Skattebo Not Practicing Wednesday With Hamstring Injury
Patrick McGrath
Nov 4, 2026, 2:00 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is not practicing on Wednesday, according to team reporter Jordan Raanan. Skattebo pulled up with a hamstring injury during the game-winning drive of the team's Week 7 overtime victory over the Texans, but his status has not since been reported with the team on a Week 8 bye. The Giants placed Tyrone Tracy Jr. on Injured Reserve with his own hamstring injury suffered in the same game, creating a potential path to meaningful work for veteran Devin Singletary. Skattebo will have two more opportunities to return to the practice field ahead of a Week 9 divisional clash with the Eagles, but his status will need to be monitored, and Singletary becomes a priority pickup wherever he is still available.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jordan Raanan
Bhayshul Tuten Still Not Practicing Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 4, 2026, 1:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle), fresh off his first career 100-yard performance, was not spotted during the media-accessible portion of Wednesday's practice, marking his third absence of the week. The Jaguars face the Ravens on Thursday night, and Tuten's ankle injury, paired with a short week of preparation, has cast doubt on his availability and made him a potential game-time decision. Accounting for four touchdowns in his last two games, Tuten is the fantasy RB1 by points per game since Week 6. If the second-year back is unable to suit up on Thursday, Chris Rodriguez Jr., who scored a 28-yard touchdown of his own in Week 8, becomes a viable starting candidate against a Ravens defense that has allowed four rushing touchdowns over the last three weeks.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mia O'Brien
TreVeyon Henderson out due to illness Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 4, 2026, 1:37 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is still not practicing on Wednesday as he continues to deal with the illness that kept him out of Sunday's win over the Dolphins. Henderson first popped up on the injury report on Thursday ahead of the Week 8 divisional matchup, and with the Patriots signing practice squad running back Lan Larison to the 53-man roster rather than simply making him a gameday elevation, some close to the situation speculated there could be more to Henderson's absence than just illness. The second-year player has disappointed in 2026, struggling mightily in pass protection, and his status bears monitoring ahead of the NFL's November 10 trade deadline.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Taylor Kyles
A.J. Brown Won't Practice Wednesday Due to Ankle/Knee Injury
Patrick McGrath
Nov 4, 2026, 1:25 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) will not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with the ankle and knee injuries that kept him out of the team's Week 8 win over the Dolphins. The Patriots traded a first- and fifth-round pick to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the start of Brown's tenure in New England has been marred by injury and uncharacteristic drops, limiting him to only nine catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns through Week 8. Should Brown miss his second consecutive game, fantasy managers can again look to DeMario Douglas, who finished Sunday's win with 76 yards and a touchdown, as quarterback Drake Maye continues to excel despite a depleted receiving corps.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar
Juwan Johnson's Slump Could Linger with Return of Rookie Teammate
Patrick McGrath
Nov 4, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAfter a hot start to the season, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has not reached 20 receiving yards in a game since Week 4, totaling just five catches for 23 yards in his last three outings before the team's Week 8 bye. With first-round rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) reportedly returning to practice after starting the year on injured reserve, Johnson could soon face additional target competition with no obvious end to his slump in sight. New Orleans faces Cleveland in Week 9, and while the Browns have been an average matchup for fantasy tight ends, Johnson is RotoBaller's TE21, with more viable streaming options likely available on the waiver wire.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller