Luther Burden III Continues Sluggish Start
Sep 20, 2026, 10:52 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III came into the season hyped as a breakout candidate, but he's off to a slow start. Burden hauled in five receptions for 63 yards in the season opener, but he did worse on Sunday. The second-year wideout finished with three receptions on seven targets for 32 yards in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears also potentially lost quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) for a period of time, so that's going to impact Burden's value as well. The 22-year-old wideout is not trending in the right direction heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Bryce Young is Brillant in Week 2 Victory
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 10:41 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young tossed three touchdowns in the season opener and decided he wanted to do it again next week. On Sunday, Young and this Panthers offense had really no issues against this Atlanta Falcons defense. Young completed 23-of-36 passing attempts for 287 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win. The 25-year-old tossed a three-yard touchdown to running back Chuba Hubbard, and the other two scores went to tight end Darren Waller. It's tough to believe that Young has nearly 650 passing yards and six touchdowns heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Young is going to be a popular waiver wire pickup after back-to-back three-touchdown performances.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Marvin Harrison Jr. is Held Without a Reception
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 10:32 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was hopeful for a bounce-back performance after posting a dud in the season opener. Somehow, Harrison posted a worse performance during this Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Harrison was held without a reception on one target during the blowout loss. The Cardinals were getting crushed in this game, and somehow Harrison still didn't get involved, even in garbage time. It's clear that quarterback Jacoby Brissett prefers his other options in Trey McBride and Michael Wilson. Fantasy managers should have little faith that Harrison is going to offer any significant value against the San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jonah Coleman Makes a Splash in Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 10:24 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman saw an expanded role in the backfield in Week 2. Fellow back RJ Harvey (hamstring) was inactive this weekend, which gave Coleman a chance to step up and prove himself. Coleman did a nice job filling in during Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie back rushed 10 times for 39 yards and found the end zone for the first time in his career. Coleman also secured all three of his targets for 19 yards in the victory. J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) was forced to exit this game in the second half due to an injury. Coleman might find himself as the lead back heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year-old is going to be a popular waiver wire addition after this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Derwin James Jr. Suffers Broken Finger
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 10:15 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James Jr. (finger) was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. James suffered a broken pinky finger during the first quarter of Sunday's contest, per Kris Rhim. He recorded seven tackles before leaving the contest. It sounds like James wants to play with a cast on his hand moving forward. His absence from his secondary would certainly be a significant hit to the Chargers' defense. They certainly felt his absence during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Tony Jefferson is a candidate to see increased playing time if James misses time.--Andy Webb
Source: Kris Rhim
Demarcus Robinson Believed to Have Suffered a High-Ankle Sprain
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 10:09 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) may have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 35-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Robinson exited the game in the second quarter while the 49ers led the Dolphins 7-3. Robinson was spotted limping off the field, and he was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. The 49ers originally deemed Robinson questionable to return, but if the injury is indeed a high-ankle sprain, his status for Week 3 and moving forward is in serious doubt. Robinson finished his day with three receptions for 34 yards. The 49ers are already dealing with an injury to rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, who is on IR with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Mike Evans (hip) exited Sunday's game with a hip injury, but he is expected to be fine. If Robinson misses more time, and with Stribling already out, the 49ers will have to rely on tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, and wide receivers Evans (if healthy), Deebo Samuel, Jacob Cowing, and others.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Vic Tafur - The Athletic
Steelers Plan to Pare Down the Playbook for Aaron Rodgers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 9:50 PM ETFollowing a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy hinted at paring down the playbook for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. "If it's not clean, you cut the volume down," McCarthy said. "We're not clean on offense, so the volume's getting cut down. ... We've got a quarterback that could play with any volume of game plan, but at the end of the day, it's a team game." Rodgers finished Sunday's loss by completing 23 out of 39 passes (59%) for 187 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception. He was also sacked four times. The Steelers tallied just 235 total yards on the day and never led against the Patriots. Rodgers, a 42-year-old veteran and multi-time NFL MVP, plans to retire following the 2026 season. He can safely stay out of lineups and on the waiver wire right now.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Mike DeFabo - The Athletic
Jaylen Wright Suffers Neck Injury Against 49ers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 9:42 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (neck) exited Sunday's 35-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a neck stinger he suffered in the first half. The Dolphins designated Wright's status as questionable, but he did not appear to return to the game. Following the loss, Miami head coach Jeff Hafley said that he did not have an update on Wright, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Wright finished his day with two carries for 11 yards. He was not targeted in the passing game. As expected, De'Von Achane led the Dolphins in rushing with 20 carries for 74 yards, while adding three receptions for 19 yards. Ollie Gordon II saw three carries for seven yards and is the name to watch for a slight uptick in usage should Wright miss any time.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Miami Dolphins
Alec Pierce Will Not Return Against Chiefs with Heel Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 9:27 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) will not return to the Sunday Night Football Game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a heel injury he suffered in the first half, as the team downgraded him from questionable to out. According to James Boyd of The Athletic, Pierce was carted off the field and went back to the locker room. It appeared that Pierce was not able to walk on it. Pierce caught his lone target for 11 yards before exiting. The Colts will rely on wide receivers Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, and Laquon Treadwell, and tight end Tyler Warren, among others, while Pierce is out.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Brock Bowers Was "Very Close" to Playing in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 9:17 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was "very close" to playing in Week 2, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers was inactive for the second consecutive week, sitting out the Raiders' 26-14 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Bowers underwent a meniscus trim in his left knee on Sept. 8. Bowers did log a limited practice session on Friday and had a doubtful designation ahead of Sunday's game with the Chargers, but he was ultimately ruled out. The fact that Bowers was able to get a limited session in recently and Kubiak saying he was close to playing are all positive signs, but the Raiders appear to be approaching the situation with caution. It is not out of the realm of possibility that Bowers plays in Week 3 on the road against the New Orleans Saints, but it is something to monitor. If Bowers remains out, fellow tight end Michael Mayer will continue to benefit in his absence.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Ryan McFadden - ESPN
Sam Darnold is Ahead of Schedule
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 8:57 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is ahead of schedule in his recovery process. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold could return to practice this upcoming week, per Curtis Crabtree. He continued by saying that the timetable for Darnold has shifted quite drastically. If everything goes right, Darnold could be back under center for the Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Darnold was injured during the opening drive of the season and hasn't played since then. Drew Lock has led the team to a 2-0 start, but Darnold will replace him once he's healthy enough to play.--Andy Webb
Source: Curtis Crabtree
Bears "Optimistic" That Caleb Williams Avoided Severe Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 8:49 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) suffered a non-contact injury to his right hamstring during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams was in visible pain and needed to be carted off the field. While riding off on the cart to the trainer's room, Williams had a towel over his head and appeared to be crying. He will undergo further imaging on Monday, but the Bears believe that Williams has avoided a significant injury, per NBC. The organization is hopeful it's only a Grade 1 hamstring injury, which likely wouldn't require a lengthy absence. If Williams misses time, backup Tyson Bagent would be in line to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, which would be a massive downgrade for the entire Bears offense against a strong defense.--Andy Webb
Source: NBC
Jadarian Price's X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 8:35 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was removed during the second half of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Head coach Mike Macdonald said the X-rays came back negative on Price, Curtis Crabtree reports. Price rushed the ball 13 times for 52 yards, while hauling in one reception for eight yards. It remains to be seen if Price will miss any time from this injury. Emanuel Wilson rushed for a team-high 92 yards in the win over the Cardinals. He could be looking at an expanded role during the Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. UPDATE: The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports that Price will have more tests on Monday, but there is optimism that the rookie avoided a significant injury.--Andy Webb
Source: Curtis Crabtree
Jayden Daniels Suffers Dislocated Left Elbow
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 8:24 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) was carted off the field during the first half of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Daniels sustained a dislocated left elbow while attempting to prevent himself from falling on the final play of the first half. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed the injury, but said there's no fracture, per Tashan Reed. Before leaving, Daniels completed 11-of-17 passing attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also added 69 additional yards on the ground on seven rushing attempts. The Commanders haven't given a timetable for Daniels yet, but he'll likely miss some time. Marcus Mariota is in line to take over under center going forward.--Andy Webb
Source: Tashan Reed
Mike Evans Believed to Be "Fine" After Suffering Hip Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 8:18 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is "fine" after he suffered a hip injury in the fourth quarter of San Francisco's 35-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Evans finished the game by catching all three of his targets for 54 yards. Evans' 54 yards was second on the team in receiving yards to tight end George Kittle, who caught four balls for 80 yards and a touchdown. With Evans' injury happening in the fourth quarter and the game well in the 49ers' control, it seemed to be more of a cautionary move to keep Evans out. Meanwhile, fellow San Francisco wideout Demarcus Robinson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, according to Tafur. Keep a close eye on how things work out for the 49ers' wide receiver group throughout the practice week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Vic Tafur - The Athletic
Caleb Douglas Suffers Ankle Injury, in Boot After the Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 8:13 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) was removed during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. He was pulled out in the fourth quarter and didn't return with the game already being a blowout. Douglas was seen leaving the locker room with a boot on his right leg, according to Omar Kelly. The hope is that the boot is precautionary, but fantasy managers should know more information soon. Douglas was impressive during his NFL debut, but posted a dud in Week 2. He finished with two receptions on three targets for 19 yards. Malik Washington and Chris Bell are likely to see expanded roles in the receiving game if Douglas is forced to miss time.--Andy Webb
Source: Omar Kelly
David Njoku Leaves Game Against Raiders with Knee Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 7:51 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (knee) was carted off the field in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders and did not return to the game. Njoku finished the 26-14 loss to the Raiders with one catch on three targets for nine yards. Following the game, Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh said he did not have an update on Njoku, according to Alex Insdorf of Bolts Breakdown. Fellow L.A. tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) also exited the game with a forearm injury after recording three receptions for 21 yards. Meanwhile, Oronde Gadsden caught each of his two targets for 18 yards. The severity of the injuries to Njoku and Kolar is something to monitor.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Charlie Kolar Suffers Forearm Injury in Loss to Raiders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 7:40 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) suffered a forearm injury in the second half of a 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and was deemed questionable to return. It did not appear that Kolar was able to return. He finished the game with three receptions for 21 yards. In Week 1, Kolar did not record an offensive statistic despite playing 30 offensive snaps. The Chargers also lost fellow tight end David Njoku (knee), who was carted off the field, to a knee injury earlier on Sunday. If Kolar and Njoku both miss time, tight end Oronde Gadsden could see more targets coming his way. L.A.'s tight end situation is one to monitor closely. UPDATE: Kolar was seen wearing a sling around his left arm after Sunday's loss to the Raiders, per ESPN's Kris Rhim.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Pat Freiermuth Maintains Steady Role in Loss to Patriots
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 20, 2026, 7:33 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth hauled in four of his five targets for 32 yards in a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2. The entire Steelers offense struggled on Sunday, but Freiermuth made the most of his opportunities and continued to build on his early-season chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Though it remains to be seen whether wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who missed this week's game, will miss additional time, Freiermuth should have a featured role in Pittsburgh's passing attack moving forward. Fantasy managers may have a hard time trusting any of the team's pass-catchers in starting lineups, but Freiermuth looks like an enticing streaming option against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.--Jorden Hill
Source: ESPN
Jadarian Price Suffers Chest Injury Against Cardinals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 7:28 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (chest) suffered a chest injury against the Arizona Cardinals and did not return, according to the Seahawks' PR team. Price was injured during the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' 31-7 win and did not return to the game. He was spotted with trainers walking to the locker room with his shoulder pads off. The Seahawks had a healthy lead over the Cardinals when the injury happened in the fourth quarter and ruled him out shortly afterward, so it is unclear if Seattle was being cautious with no real reason to put him back in the game or if it is more serious. Price finished Sunday's game with 13 carries for 52 yards and one catch (two targets) for eight yards. Emanuel Wilson led Seattle's backfield with 21 carries for 92 yards, while George Holani amassed 13 yards on four carries. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Price's status moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Germie Bernard Flashes Despite Costly Mistake in Week 2 Loss
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 20, 2026, 7:22 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard led the team with 35 receiving yards on four receptions in a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Bernard stepped up with veteran Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) sidelined, earning eight targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, good for second among Steelers pass-catchers. Unfortunately, things weren't all positive for the rookie, as a costly red-zone drop resulted in an interception with Pittsburgh attempting to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, with DK Metcalf off to a slow start, it wouldn't be surprising if Bernard continues to see opportunities, especially if Pittman misses additional time. The 22-year-old will look to build on this performance in a Week 3 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.--Jorden Hill
Source: ESPN