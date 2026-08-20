Rome Odunze's Foot Hasn't Been an Issue
Rome Odunze has had no issues with his foot during training camp. Odunze suffered a foot stress fracture that caused him to miss five games. He didn't sound 100% confident about the injury during the offseason, saying, "He will have to learn to adapt to the new normal." The third-year receiver put all concerns to rest during camp, participating in all 15 practices so far this summer, and said on Tuesday, "I don't think about it." Over his two seasons with the Bears, Odunze has totaled 1,395 yards and nine touchdowns on 98 receptions. Odunze's fantasy value entering the 2026 season is lower than anticipated, as young playmakers Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland have stolen the limelight. With the foot injury not a factor so far, fantasy managers should feel comfortable taking Odunze in the mid-rounds of drafts.
Source: Dan Wiederer - The Athletic
Source: Dan Wiederer - The Athletic