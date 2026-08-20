Isaiah Likely Emerging as Major Piece of Giants Offense
Isaiah Likely is becoming one of Jaxson Dart's most trusted targets, according to Jordan Raanan. Likely caught six passes during live drills in Thursday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, with Raanan describing him as Dart's security blanket and favorite receiver. This hasn't come out of nowhere. Dart and Likely started building chemistry during the spring, and the Giants have featured their tight ends heavily throughout training camp. Likely gives Dart a big target in the middle of the field and can move around the formation, something New York has taken advantage of all summer. Malik Nabers is still working his way back from last year's knee injury, but Raanan expects Likely to remain a major part of the offense even once Nabers returns. Likely caught only 27 passes for 307 yards and one touchdown with Baltimore last season. His role in New York is shaping up to be much bigger.
Source: Jordan Raanan
Source: Jordan Raanan