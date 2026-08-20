Dawson Knox a Touchdown-Dependent TE2
Dawson Knox still has a real role in this offense, and Buffalo made that pretty clear by keeping him under contract through 2028. Fantasy is another story. Knox caught 36 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns last season on just 49 targets. Every one of those scores came from inside the 20, which tells you where most of the appeal is coming from. The Bills are still using him there, too. Josh Allen targeted Knox on back-to-back red-zone plays during an Aug. 3 practice, with Knox scoring on a screen. Dalton Kincaid was heavily involved that day as well and has looked healthy throughout camp after knee and hamstring trouble last season. Buffalo picked up Kincaid's fifth-year option, and he remains the tougher obstacle to Knox seeing a real jump in targets. Knox can absolutely pop for a week when Allen finds him near the goal line. But 49 targets across 17 games is hard to draft around. He's still a touchdown-dependent TE2, not a sleeper.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller