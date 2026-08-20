Saquon Barkley Standing Out in New-Look Eagles Offense
Saquon Barkley "consistently found running room within (new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's) wide zone concepts" during the team's joint practice session with the New England Patriots, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. After collecting 2,283 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns across 16 games in his first season with Philadelphia in 2024, Barkley's numbers regressed across the board in 2025. While still highly productive overall, Barkley's yards per carry dropped from 5.8 to 4.1, and his yards per touch fell from 6.0 to 4.5. The Eagles have a new play-caller for the upcoming year in Sean Mannion. Based on the early returns in camp, it appears as though the new system could be a boon for Barkley's production as he enters his age-29 season. RotoBaller currently ranks Barkley as the RB7 for redraft leagues ahead of 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman