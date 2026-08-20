Fernando Mendoza Expected to Play First Half Against Texans
Fernando Mendoza is expected to play roughly the first half of Thursday night's preseason game against the Houston Texans, according to Adam Schefter. Aidan O'Connell is expected to take over for the second half. Mendoza got an extended look in the opener against Arizona, completing 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown over four drives. The Raiders have kept adding to his workload since then. He saw valuable snaps against Houston's first-team defense during Tuesday's joint practice, while Kirk Cousins continued to handle the bulk of the first-team work. Head coach Klint Kubiak has been clear that Mendoza needs reps, and Thursday should give the No. 1 overall pick plenty more. Cousins still sits ahead of him, but Mendoza is getting a longer runway in these preseason games as Las Vegas continues bringing its rookie quarterback along before Week 1.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter