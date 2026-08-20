Jared Goff Still Belongs in the QB1 Conversation
Jared Goff is learning his fourth offense since arriving in Detroit, and camp hasn't given fantasy managers much reason to worry about this one. Lions senior writer Tim Twentyman has raved about Goff's accuracy and ball placement and said he already has a "great grasp" of Drew Petzing's system. That's coming off 4,564 yards, 34 touchdowns and only eight interceptions in 2025. The weapons aren't the concern either. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta are all back. Goff's fantasy problem is the same as ever: he gives you almost nothing on the ground. He ran 19 times for 45 yards and no touchdowns last year, so his big weeks have to come through the air. Fine when Detroit is throwing like this, less helpful when it isn't. But Petzing was the biggest new variable entering camp, and Goff looks comfortable so far. If you're waiting on quarterback in a one-QB draft, he still belongs in that late QB1 mix.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller