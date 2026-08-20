Keenan Allen Already Working With Colts' First-Team Offense
Keenan Allen got thrown into the mix quickly Thursday. Mike Chappell reported that Allen was working with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills, which is a bigger step than the Colts initially laid out for his first practice. Head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Allen would work into individual drills Thursday and that the team would "really get him going next week." Instead, he was already taking team reps with the starters. Allen signed with Indianapolis on Tuesday after catching 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. The 34-year-old also knows Steichen well from their seven seasons together with the Chargers. One practice doesn't lock in a role, especially with Josh Downs, Alec Pierce and Tyler Warren all competing for targets, but this was an encouraging first look. Allen appears to be moving into the offense quickly and still has some PPR appeal if he earns a steady share of the passing game.
Source: Mike Chappell
Source: Mike Chappell