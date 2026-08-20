Deebo Samuel Sr. Set for Multi-Purpose Workload in San Francisco
Deebo Samuel Sr. will "have a varied role at receiver, running back, and kick returner" in the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Samuel Sr. spent the first six years of his NFL career with the 49ers before being traded to the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2025 season. Across 81 career games with San Francisco, Samuel Sr. collected 1,143 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns to go along with nearly 4,800 receiving yards and 22 touchdown grabs. While the 30-year-old is no longer the same level of athlete he was earlier in his career, Samuel Sr.'s dual-threat ability provides an added element of value for fantasy managers. He's also expected to play a significant role in the 49ers' offense with San Francisco wideout Ricky Pearsall (knee) set to miss the entire season after undergoing knee surgery.
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner