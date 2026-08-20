Rashod Bateman Praises New Coaching Staff, Criticizes Former Regime
Rashod Bateman criticized his former coaching staff while praising his new coaches on Thursday. Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Bateman said that new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter's staff "harps on the details," which is "not what we've had here." Bateman's first five years in the NFL were all played under former Ravens and current New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh. While Minter is a first-time NFL head coach with significantly less experience than Harbaugh, it appears as though some in Baltimore feel that he is holding the team to a higher standard. Bateman himself had one of the least productive years of his career in 2025, recording 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 38 targets across 13 games (12 starts). With a fresh start in 2026, Bateman could get closer to his 2024 production, when he recorded 756 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns across 17 games. He currently ranks as the RotoBaller's WR74 heading into 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec