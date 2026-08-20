Andy Dalton Leading Eagles QB2 Battle
Andy Dalton "still appears to be the leader" in the team's backup quarterback battle, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Dalton had a rough showing in the Eagles' first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens last Saturday, but Berman writes that the veteran "showed improvement" during the team's joint practice session with the New England Patriots on Wednesday. Dalton's competition for the QB2 role behind Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia is Tanner McKee, who has played in six games (two starts) since being picked by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 Draft. Dalton obviously has significantly more NFL experience, as he's logged 169 career starts across 15 seasons. As long as Hurts stays healthy, neither Dalton nor McKee will play a fantasy-relevant role. Still, fantasy managers in deeper, two-quarterback formats looking for the handcuff option to Hurts may want to target Dalton.
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman