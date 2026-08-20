KC Concepcion Earning Praise from His Head Coach
KC Concepcion on Thursday, saying that Concepcion "doesn't blink" and "just wants to play football," per Dan Labbe of clevelanddotcom. The 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Concepcion recorded 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns across 13 games with Texas A&M in 2025. The 21-year-old has reportedly been one of the standout performers so far in Browns training camp. Concepcion's fantasy value is tainted a bit by Cleveland's uncertain quarterback situation. However, the rookie wideout has a legitimate chance to emerge as the WR1 in a Browns wide receiver room that was one of the league's worst in 2025. Entering 2026, Concepcion's redraft profile carries both risk and significant upside for fantasy managers.
Source: clevelanddotcom - Dan Labbe
Source: clevelanddotcom - Dan Labbe