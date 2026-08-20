James Harden Returns to Cavaliers on Three-Year, $97 Million Deal
James Harden has agreed to a three-year, $97 million fully guaranteed contract to stay in Cleveland, with a third-year player option and 15% trade kicker. The former MVP returns as the Cavaliers' primary ball-handler after averaging 20.5 points, 7.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 threes in 26 regular-season games with the team. The fantasy appeal remains tied to assists, scoring, and three-point volume, though turnovers are still part of the package after Harden gave it away 4.7 times per game in the playoffs. With his role settled, he remains a reliable early-round guard.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania