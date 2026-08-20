Quinshon Judkins Dealing with Minor Nagging Injury
Quinshon Judkins (undisclosed) is dealing with a nagging injury that head coach Todd Monken considers "minor." Judkins did not participate on Wednesday or during the team's joint practice with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, but Monken did not sound too concerned about Judkins sitting out. The second-year back has practiced for most of training camp after suffering a gruesome leg injury late in the 2025 season. As a rookie, Judkins totaled 998 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns on 256 touches, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, which was among the lowest in the NFL last season. If this "nagging injury" hampers Judkins early in the season, second-year backs Dylan Sampson and Raheim "Rocket" Sanders will take on a larger workload, though it appears Judkins should be fine for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Source: Mary Kay Cabot