Chris Godwin Jr. Offers Solid WR3 Value for Week 2
Sep 18, 2026, 3:32 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is looking to build off a decent performance in the season opener. Godwin hauled in all four of his targets for 40 yards in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a messy day for the Bucs offense that fumbled the ball three times. The expectation is that they'll clean it up in a favorable matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Godwin should succeed against a Browns defense that got tormented by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. The return of Jalen McMillan might eat into Godwin's overall value going forward. Despite that, Godwin should still be able to provide fantasy managers with WR3 value against a shaky Browns defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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D'Andre Swift Cleared for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 3:25 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/knee) is off the injury report and cleared for Sunday's game against Minnesota, according to Adam Schefter. Swift was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but neither issue will carry a game designation into Week 2. He is coming off a huge opener against Carolina, rushing 18 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns in Chicago's 59-37 win. Swift also caught his only target for 10 yards. The Bears gave him 19 touches despite plenty of production elsewhere in the backfield, and there is no longer an availability concern heading into Sunday's divisional matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Emeka Egbuka Lands on WR2 Radar
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 3:22 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka got off to a hot start during the season opener last weekend. He hauled in five of his six targets for 63 yards during the first half of Sunday's game. A strong start for Egbuka, but then he wasn't targeted at all during the second half of their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Fantasy managers should expect a more consistent outing from Egbuka in Week 2. He'll draw a favorable matchup against the Cleveland Browns defense that was torched by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. The Browns gave up four passing touchdowns, which bodes well for Egbuka as the top passing option. Fantasy managers can plug in Egbuka as a WR2 for Week 2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ladd McConkey Returns to Practice Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 3:15 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) was back on the field at Friday's practice, according to Kris Rhim. McConkey did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after leaving the season opener against Arizona with the injury. He had five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown before exiting late in the third quarter. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has called McConkey day-to-day, and Friday was the first encouraging step after two straight absences. The Chargers had not yet released his final practice participation or game designation at the time of this update. McConkey still has some uncertainty around him for Sunday against Las Vegas, but getting back on the field Friday keeps him in the mix to play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kris Rhim
Kenny Gainwell Looks to Get More Involved in Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 3:12 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell made his team debut against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Gainwell is expected to have a significant role in the backfield after recording a career-high 73 receptions last season with the Steelers. The 27-year-old had a forgettable start to his Bucs career in the loss to the Bengals. He carried the ball five times for 15 yards and hauled in his lone target for three yards. Bucky Irving is the lead back and figures to see a majority of the early down work. With that being said, Gainwell's best path to value is in the receiving game. He'll get a plus-matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. He's worth considering as a deep league flex option, but belongs on the bench in most formats until he proves himself.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jauan Jennings Ruled Out for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 3:07 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings will not play Sunday against Chicago, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday, according to Matthew Coller. Jennings has been away from the team this week for a personal matter and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. He had one target and no catches over 31 offensive snaps in his Vikings debut against Green Bay. Minnesota now has a hole to fill behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Myles Price is listed directly behind Jennings on the depth chart, while Tai Felton could also see more work. Neither played much on offense in the opener, logging three snaps apiece, so it isn't clear yet how the Vikings will divide Jennings' snaps.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matthew Coller
Carson Wentz to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 3:04 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz will make his first start of the 2026 season in the Week 2 divisional clash on the road in Chicago against the Bears after head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday that Kyler Murray (concussion) has been ruled out, according to Matthew Coller. The 33-year-old Wentz was forced into the Week 1 contest against the division-rival Green Bay Packers early after Murray suffered a scary concussion, and he proceeded to go 12-for-19 passing for 133 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the 39-22 victory. Wentz had a solid day and will now be in a position as a QB2 streamer in deep superflex leagues as the Vikings face off against a Bears defense that allowed nearly 40 points to the Carolina Panthers in the season opener last weekend. Former first-rounder J.J. McCarthy, who lost the starting competition to Murray in training camp, will back Wentz up this weekend. Unfortunately for those who picked up Wentz off waivers this week, Week 2 could be his only start if Murray returns in Week 3 and stays healthy after that.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Matthew Coller
Bucky Irving Offers High-End RB2 Value in Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 3:00 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving looks to build off his strong season opener versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Irving was great on the ground and had a ton of success through the air as well in Week 1. He rushed eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in all seven of his targets for 48 yards and another score in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Irving is looking like he can be a reliable dual-threat option in this offense. He should continue to find success against a Browns defense that allowed 4.8 yards per carry in the season opener. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a high-end RB2 for this upcoming Week 2 contest.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brock Bowers Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 2:54 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 2 against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, according to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review Journal. Bowers will work out before Sunday's game, but they will most likely hold him out and see if he can make his 2026 season debut in Week 3 on the road against the New Orleans Saints. It looks like Bowers will miss a second straight game to begin the year after having a meniscus trim right before the start of the campaign. Fantasy managers will have to go in another direction again at the TE position, but the good news is that the Raiders think Bowers will return sooner rather than later, and the fact that he was able to practice on Friday is a good sign. Backup Michael Mayer caught six of seven passes for 32 yards in the season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins last weekend and will once again be a steaming option at the position in deeper leagues in Week 2 against the Bolts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Las Vegas Review Journal - Adam Hill
Baker Mayfield has QB1 Upside for Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 2:52 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is looking to rebound after a messy performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Mayfield looked fine as a passer, completing 23-of-27 passing attempts for 216 yards. He didn't throw any touchdowns, but he also didn't throw any interceptions. The biggest problem for Mayfield was his three fumbles during Sunday's loss. Luckily, Mayfield will have a great chance of rebounding in Week 2. He'll draw a matchup against the Cleveland Browns defense that allowed 10.7 yards per pass attempt last week. The Browns also allowed four passing touchdowns in their season opener. Mayfield has a great chance to bounce back against his former team. Fantasy managers should treat him as a high-end QB2 with QB1 upside for Week 2.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyler Murray Ruled Out for Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 2:47 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) "felt good" but has been ruled out for the Week 2 game against the division-rival Chicago Bears, head coach Kevin O'Connell told Matthew Coller. Murray, who was limited in practice this week after suffering a scary concussion in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, is expected to clear the league's concussion protocol next week, which would put him on track to start in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 27. The 29-year-old has not gotten off to a great start in his first year in Minnesota after missing most of the 2025 campaign in his final year with the Arizona Cardinals due to a foot injury. O'Connell said earlier this week that Murray will remain the team's starter under center when he is cleared from his concussion, despite veteran Carson Wentz throwing three touchdowns and leading the Vikings to a come-from-behind win last weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Matthew Coller
Juwan Johnson Cleared for Week 2 After Dealing With Illness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 2:41 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (illness) has been officially cleared to play in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to the team's official website. Johnson came down with an illness earlier this week and did not practice on Wednesday. He was limited on Thursday before returning to a full practice on Friday, and he should be a full-go for Sunday's contest in Baltimore. The 30-year-old picked up where he left off last year in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime with three catches on seven targets for 54 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. Johnson had a career-best season in 2025 while working with young quarterback Tyler Shough, catching 77 of 102 targets for 889 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games, and he is at least a high-end TE2 option going into Week 2 in the Saints' up-tempo offense. Johnson could have clear TE1 upside this weekend if receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is limited or inactive.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleansSaints.com
Chris Olave Questionable to Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 2:22 PM ETNew Orleans Saints top wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the team's Week 2 game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Olave was pulled from practice early on Thursday as a precaution due to a minor hamstring injury, but he was limited again on Friday and is not a slam dunk to play this weekend. With that said, barring a setback, Olave appears to be on the right side of questionable. Fantasy managers will want to check back on his status before the team's game this Sunday in Baltimore to confirm that he is officially active. If the 26-year-old is active, as RotoBaller expects, he should be treated as a must-start fantasy wideout after going off in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime with 10 catches on 13 targets for 182 yards. Olave has built some strong chemistry with young quarterback Tyler Shough and has been a target magnet in head coach Kellen Moore's offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Jeremiyah Love to Continue Rotating Carries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 2:16 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters on Friday that running backs Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier are "gonna rotate," according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. "They are. This is a long season." LaFleur continued. In the Week 1 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Allgeier played 59% of the offensive snaps, compared to the 43% from Love. Allgeier led the way with 17 rushing attempts for 61 yards while catching both of his targets for nine yards. Love, meanwhile, had 11 carries for 41 yards and his first rushing touchdown, adding two catches on four targets for nine yards through the air. Love, the third overall pick in this year's draft from Notre Dame, has clear three-down abilities and more explosive fantasy upside than Allgeier, but in more of a timeshare for the foreseeable future in 2026, he should be viewed as on the RB2/3 borderline for weekly fantasy lineups. Things could get a bit more dicey for Love's fantasy managers once veteran James Conner (foot) returns from Injured Reserve, too.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Michael Penix Jr. Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 2:10 PM ETDespite practicing in full all week, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has officially been ruled out for Week 2 against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, according to Will McFadden of the team's official website. It is the second straight game to begin the 2026 season that Penix will miss after suffering a partial tear of his ACL late last season. Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) is doubtful to play after injuring himself in practice last Thursday before being ruled out of the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Penix told reporters early this week that he is "really close," but there are some more "technical things" that he wants to achieve before he feels 100% and ready to play in an NFL game. Remember, Penix missed most of training camp and all of the preseason, so he is a bit behind the other players. If he is taking all of the first-team practice reps next week, it will signal that Penix is getting set to make his season debut in Week 3 on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. Veteran backup Cooper Rush will make a second straight start for the Falcons this weekend against Carolina, making him a desperation QB2 option in superflex leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Will McFadden
Josh Downs' Stock Down After Underwhelming Week 1 Usage
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 18, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAs he has done throughout his four-year career, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs worked primarily from the slot in a Week 1 loss to the Ravens, and although he led the team in pass-play snaps, he earned only three targets, finishing with two receptions for 37 yards. With fellow wideout Alec Pierce seemingly being eased back toward a full workload and running only 22 total routes after missing most of training camp while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, Downs had the opportunity to seize a more impactful role, but he was unable to capitalize. After missing practice on Thursday with a heel injury, Pierce returned to the field on Friday, and there is an expectation that his involvement will continue to ramp up, so Downs' usage will need to be monitored moving forward, but a similar role in the team's Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs could lead to him becoming an early-season drop candidate.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Rush Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 18, 2026, 1:51 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush has again been named the starter ahead of the team's Week 2 divisional matchup with the Carolina Panthers, with head coach Kevin Stefanski confirming on Friday. Rush was thrust into a starting role two days ahead of the Falcons' season-opening loss to the Steelers, when Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) popped up on the injury report and was ruled out with an oblique injury. With the Falcons already ruling out 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. ahead of Sunday's game, Rush will make his second consecutive start, making all Falcons pass-catchers difficult to trust even against a Panthers defense fresh off allowing 59 points to the Chicago Bears. Rush completed only 12 passes in Week 1, with eight going to running back Bijan Robinson, while Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. combined for four targets, two receptions, and 29 yards. Rush is RotoBaller's QB32 for Week 2.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Atlanta Falcons
Jalen McMillan to Be a Game-Time Decision
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 18, 2026, 1:38 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) missed the team's season-opening loss to the Bengals with a knee injury sustained midway through training camp, and head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that he will be listed as questionable ahead of Tampa's Week 2 matchup with the Browns, considering him a game-time decision. McMillan logged full practice participation on Wednesday and Thursday, and Bowles gave no indication of any setback Friday, so he appears to be trending toward his season debut. The third-year player missed four games as a rookie with lingering hamstring issues and was limited to only four games in 2025 after suffering a serious preseason neck injury, but he has been an impactful fantasy presence whenever healthy and active.--Patrick McGrath
Source: River Wells
Joey Porter Jr. May Never Play for Steelers Again
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 1:30 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) was inactive in the team's season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, but his future with the organization is in question after the two sides failed to agree to a contract extension before the start of the 2026 regular season, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor and Jeremy Fowler. The 26-year-old was put on the Physically Unable to Perform list this summer and missed all of training camp with an aggravated back injury that he reported in late July. Porter was listed as limited on Wednesday for conditioning purposes, but he was back to being listed with a back injury on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy has declined to give specifics on Porter's timeline or availability for Week 2 against the New England Patriots. "I don't know if he ever puts on a Steelers uniform again," a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN. There has been a significant difference between the Steelers' view of Porter's value and how he views himself. The Steelers' organizational precedent that does not fully guarantee a large portion of the contract was considered a sizable hurdle. The emergence of defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. has not helped Porter's case. He could remain out indefinitely with his back injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor and Jeremy Fowler
Chig Okonkwo Ruled Out for Week 2
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 18, 2026, 1:27 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Cowboys, according to team senior writer Zach Selby. Okonkwo exited his Commanders debut, a season-opening loss to the Eagles, after making two catches for 16 yards, and he has been unable to practice all week leading up to a second consecutive divisional matchup. Head coach Dan Quinn told the assembled media on Friday that Okonkwo is working hard and the team will reassess his status next week when Washington hosts the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Zach Selby
Brock Bowers Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 18, 2026, 1:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was spotted during the media accessible portion of Friday's practice for the first time since undergoing meniscus trim surgery on September 9th. Bowers missed the Raiders' season-opening win over the Dolphins, but his camp has held to a recovery timeline of 1-2 weeks, despite the procedure generally requiring a 4-6 week absence. Bowers' presence on Friday is an encouraging sign, and fantasy managers will need to check the team's official injury report when it is released later in the day for further information on his participation level. The third-year player was RotoBaller's TE1 heading into the 2026 season, and he should be viewed as a must-start as soon as he is made active to play.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Sam Warren