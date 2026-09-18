Juwan Johnson Cleared for Week 2 After Dealing With Illness
Sep 18, 2026, 2:41 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (illness) has been officially cleared to play in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to the team's official website. Johnson came down with an illness earlier this week and did not practice on Wednesday. He was limited on Thursday before returning to a full practice on Friday, and he should be a full-go for Sunday's contest in Baltimore. The 30-year-old picked up where he left off last year in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime with three catches on seven targets for 54 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. Johnson had a career-best season in 2025 while working with young quarterback Tyler Shough, catching 77 of 102 targets for 889 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games, and he is at least a high-end TE2 option going into Week 2 in the Saints' up-tempo offense. Johnson could have clear TE1 upside this weekend if receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is limited or inactive.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleansSaints.com
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Chris Olave Questionable to Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 2:22 PM ETNew Orleans Saints top wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the team's Week 2 game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Olave was pulled from practice early on Thursday as a precaution due to a minor hamstring injury, but he was limited again on Friday and is not a slam dunk to play this weekend. With that said, barring a setback, Olave appears to be on the right side of questionable. Fantasy managers will want to check back on his status before the team's game this Sunday in Baltimore to confirm that he is officially active. If the 26-year-old is active, as RotoBaller expects, he should be treated as a must-start fantasy wideout after going off in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime with 10 catches on 13 targets for 182 yards. Olave has built some strong chemistry with young quarterback Tyler Shough and has been a target magnet in head coach Kellen Moore's offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Jeremiyah Love to Continue Rotating Carries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 2:16 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters on Friday that running backs Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier are "gonna rotate," according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. "They are. This is a long season." LaFleur continued. In the Week 1 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Allgeier played 59% of the offensive snaps, compared to the 43% from Love. Allgeier led the way with 17 rushing attempts for 61 yards while catching both of his targets for nine yards. Love, meanwhile, had 11 carries for 41 yards and his first rushing touchdown, adding two catches on four targets for nine yards through the air. Love, the third overall pick in this year's draft from Notre Dame, has clear three-down abilities and more explosive fantasy upside than Allgeier, but in more of a timeshare for the foreseeable future in 2026, he should be viewed as on the RB2/3 borderline for weekly fantasy lineups. Things could get a bit more dicey for Love's fantasy managers once veteran James Conner (foot) returns from Injured Reserve, too.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Michael Penix Jr. Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 2:10 PM ETDespite practicing in full all week, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has officially been ruled out for Week 2 against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, according to Will McFadden of the team's official website. It is the second straight game to begin the 2026 season that Penix will miss after suffering a partial tear of his ACL late last season. Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) is doubtful to play after injuring himself in practice last Thursday before being ruled out of the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Penix told reporters early this week that he is "really close," but there are some more "technical things" that he wants to achieve before he feels 100% and ready to play in an NFL game. Remember, Penix missed most of training camp and all of the preseason, so he is a bit behind the other players. If he is taking all of the first-team practice reps next week, it will signal that Penix is getting set to make his season debut in Week 3 on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. Veteran backup Cooper Rush will make a second straight start for the Falcons this weekend against Carolina, making him a desperation QB2 option in superflex leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Will McFadden
Josh Downs' Stock Down After Underwhelming Week 1 Usage
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 18, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAs he has done throughout his four-year career, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs worked primarily from the slot in a Week 1 loss to the Ravens, and although he led the team in pass-play snaps, he earned only three targets, finishing with two receptions for 37 yards. With fellow wideout Alec Pierce seemingly being eased back toward a full workload and running only 22 total routes after missing most of training camp while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, Downs had the opportunity to seize a more impactful role, but he was unable to capitalize. After missing practice on Thursday with a heel injury, Pierce returned to the field on Friday, and there is an expectation that his involvement will continue to ramp up, so Downs' usage will need to be monitored moving forward, but a similar role in the team's Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs could lead to him becoming an early-season drop candidate.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Rush Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 18, 2026, 1:51 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush has again been named the starter ahead of the team's Week 2 divisional matchup with the Carolina Panthers, with head coach Kevin Stefanski confirming on Friday. Rush was thrust into a starting role two days ahead of the Falcons' season-opening loss to the Steelers, when Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) popped up on the injury report and was ruled out with an oblique injury. With the Falcons already ruling out 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. ahead of Sunday's game, Rush will make his second consecutive start, making all Falcons pass-catchers difficult to trust even against a Panthers defense fresh off allowing 59 points to the Chicago Bears. Rush completed only 12 passes in Week 1, with eight going to running back Bijan Robinson, while Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. combined for four targets, two receptions, and 29 yards. Rush is RotoBaller's QB32 for Week 2.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Atlanta Falcons
Jalen McMillan to Be a Game-Time Decision
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 18, 2026, 1:38 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) missed the team's season-opening loss to the Bengals with a knee injury sustained midway through training camp, and head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that he will be listed as questionable ahead of Tampa's Week 2 matchup with the Browns, considering him a game-time decision. McMillan logged full practice participation on Wednesday and Thursday, and Bowles gave no indication of any setback Friday, so he appears to be trending toward his season debut. The third-year player missed four games as a rookie with lingering hamstring issues and was limited to only four games in 2025 after suffering a serious preseason neck injury, but he has been an impactful fantasy presence whenever healthy and active.--Patrick McGrath
Source: River Wells
Joey Porter Jr. May Never Play for Steelers Again
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 1:30 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) was inactive in the team's season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, but his future with the organization is in question after the two sides failed to agree to a contract extension before the start of the 2026 regular season, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor and Jeremy Fowler. The 26-year-old was put on the Physically Unable to Perform list this summer and missed all of training camp with an aggravated back injury that he reported in late July. Porter was listed as limited on Wednesday for conditioning purposes, but he was back to being listed with a back injury on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy has declined to give specifics on Porter's timeline or availability for Week 2 against the New England Patriots. "I don't know if he ever puts on a Steelers uniform again," a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN. There has been a significant difference between the Steelers' view of Porter's value and how he views himself. The Steelers' organizational precedent that does not fully guarantee a large portion of the contract was considered a sizable hurdle. The emergence of defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. has not helped Porter's case. He could remain out indefinitely with his back injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor and Jeremy Fowler
Chig Okonkwo Ruled Out for Week 2
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 18, 2026, 1:27 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Cowboys, according to team senior writer Zach Selby. Okonkwo exited his Commanders debut, a season-opening loss to the Eagles, after making two catches for 16 yards, and he has been unable to practice all week leading up to a second consecutive divisional matchup. Head coach Dan Quinn told the assembled media on Friday that Okonkwo is working hard and the team will reassess his status next week when Washington hosts the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Zach Selby
Brock Bowers Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 18, 2026, 1:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was spotted during the media accessible portion of Friday's practice for the first time since undergoing meniscus trim surgery on September 9th. Bowers missed the Raiders' season-opening win over the Dolphins, but his camp has held to a recovery timeline of 1-2 weeks, despite the procedure generally requiring a 4-6 week absence. Bowers' presence on Friday is an encouraging sign, and fantasy managers will need to check the team's official injury report when it is released later in the day for further information on his participation level. The third-year player was RotoBaller's TE1 heading into the 2026 season, and he should be viewed as a must-start as soon as he is made active to play.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Sam Warren
Joe Burrow Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 1:02 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is good to go versus the Houston Texans in Week 2, head coach Zac Taylor told Ben Baby of ESPN. Burrow was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday after coming out of the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with back soreness, but it was nothing serious, and Burrow will suit up this weekend against a Texans team with a strong pass rush. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a Week 1 performance against the Bucs in which he threw for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 35 pass attempts. Despite the tough matchup this Sunday and coming off a minor back injury, Burrow should be considered a must-start QB1 in traditional fantasy leagues for the second game of the 2026 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Baby
Jalen Coker Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 12:54 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) upgraded to a full practice on Friday and has been cleared to play in the Week 2 contest this Sunday in Atlanta against the division-rival Falcons, according to the team's official website. Coker tweaked his ankle in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears and was seen in a walking boot on Monday. He put in two limited practices to begin the week but ultimately has been cleared to play. The 24-year-old former undrafted free agent from Holy Cross will be looking for an encore this weekend after one of his best games as a pro in the season opener, when he caught eight of nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago. Now that Coker has been cleared to play against Atlanta, he should be treated as a strong WR3/flex option for fantasy managers with upside for WR2 numbers as Carolina's WR2. If Coker can play a full season in 2026 -- injuries limited him to 22 total games in his first two seasons -- there is clear breakout potential here.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Panthers.com
Cooper Rush Trending Towards Making Another Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 12:29 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush is taking the majority of the throws with the starters in the final practice of the week on Friday, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Raimondi notes that this is the same way last Friday looked before Rush made the start in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has been practicing in full as he finishes off the final stages of his recovery from a partially torn ACL late last year, but without full first-team reps in practice this week, he is unlikely to make his 2026 season debut this weekend against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) has not practiced all week and is expected to be officially ruled out for Week 2 on Friday. The 32-year-old Rush threw for 143 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in last week's 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he could be in for a better showing this weekend against a Carolina defense that gave up nearly 60 points to the Chicago Bears in the season opener.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Alec Pierce Returns to Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 12:24 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is back at practice on Friday after not going on Thursday due to a heel injury, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. Pierce was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, so his absence on Thursday could have just been for rest purposes. The 26-year-old also suffered a wrist/hand injury in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but tests later revealed that it was nothing serious. All signs are pointing towards Pierce being ready for the Week 2 tilt this Sunday night on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, but fantasy managers will want to check back on his status on the team's final injury report on Friday. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Cincinnati has led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the past two seasons, and he should be considered a boom/bust WR4/flex in fantasy lineups this weekend if he is active. Pierce caught four of his six targets last Sunday for 61 yards in the 41-23 loss to the Ravens.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen
Zay Flowers Practicing on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 12:20 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is participating in practice on Friday, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Flowers missed the first two practices of the week before returning to practice on Friday, although it is unclear whether he did enough on Friday to gain clearance to play in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. Before injuring his hamstring in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, the 26-year-old made his fantasy managers happy with five catches on his six targets for a career-high 150 yards and his first touchdown of 2026. Despite returning to the field on Friday, Flowers is very much up in the air for Week 2, and fantasy managers must check back for his final status on Friday's injury report. Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane fractured his wrist in Week 1 and is on Injured Reserve, so if Flowers cannot play this weekend, the Ravens will be using Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, and rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy scratch in the season opener, in starting three-wide sets against New Orleans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Kyle Pitts Sr. Sees Stock Drop After One-Target Opener
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 12:11 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. disappeared from the passing game in Week 1, finishing without a catch on one target against Pittsburgh. He was still on the field for 38 of Atlanta's 60 offensive snaps, so the problem wasn't playing time. It was involvement. Bijan Robinson drew 10 targets, Drake London had four, and Jahan Dotson saw three while Pitts got one. That's a sharp change from 2025, when Pitts finished with 118 targets, 88 catches, 928 yards, and five touchdowns on his way to a TE2 finish in PPR scoring. The quarterback situation gives him some cover. Tua Tagovailoa has yet to practice this week with an oblique injury, while Cooper Rush and Michael Penix Jr. have both been full participants. Atlanta still hasn't announced who will start Sunday. Pitts can rebound quickly if the passing game settles down, but one target after last year's volume is enough to knock his fantasy stock down heading into Week 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 12:03 PM ETHouston Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is not practicing on Friday morning and is not expected to play on Sunday in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice, a league source told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Collins also did not practice on Thursday, and he could be ruled out entirely on the team's final injury report on Friday. Fantasy managers should remove Collins from their starting lineups right now for a healthier option. It will be a big loss for Houston's offense as they try to keep up with Cincy's high-scoring attack this weekend. Collins, 27, caught seven of 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in a strong season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. With Collins heading for an absence in Week 2, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson are expected to start in three-wide sets for the Texans. Boutte, who caught just one of his two targets for 21 yards in an underwhelming debut with the team, could be in line for a much larger workload on Sunday with Collins likely sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Jalen Coker Practicing Again Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 12:01 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) was back on the field Friday, according to Joe Person. Coker rolled his ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Chicago but stayed in the game and finished with eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He opened the week in a precautionary walking boot, then was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Dave Canales said earlier this week that he expected Coker to play against Atlanta and hoped to turn him loose Friday. Carolina had not posted its final injury report at the time of this update, so Coker's official Week 2 designation is still pending. His participation Friday is another encouraging sign that he'll be available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
Jason Sanders to Kick for Jets Again in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 11:58 AM ETKicker Jason Sanders will be the New York Jets' kicker again for their Week 2 contest at home against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Aaron Glenn told Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Sanders will once again be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for this Sunday's game as the Jets try to improve to 2-0. The 30-year-old former seventh-rounder in 2018 from New Mexico made three of his four field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in the 23-10 Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, with his only miss coming from 50-plus yards out. It was a nice showing in the season opener and was enough to hold off Blake Grupe, who remains on the Jets' roster as kicking insurance. In most fantasy football leagues, there should be better streaming options available at the kicking position than Sanders, who will need to continue to play well to hold off Grupe.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Aaron Donald "Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 11:49 AM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that the hope and belief is that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will make his season debut in the Week 2 Monday night tilt against the New York Giants. It is not a guarantee that Donald will be cleared to play on Monday, but all signs are pointing to the All-Pro pass-rusher making his much-anticipated return to the Rams for the team's home opener on national television. Donald did not make the trip to Australia with the Rams for the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers last Thursday, but it appears he is in better football shape a week later and is raring to go. It is great news for L.A. after they placed star pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) on Injured Reserve this week, but if Donald does return on Monday, fantasy managers in IDP formats should be hesitant to start him because he will most likely be on a strict snap count in his first NFL game since retiring after the 2023 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Joe Burrow Expected to Play Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 11:45 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) was out for the team stretch during Friday's walkthrough, according to Paul Dehner Jr. That's another good sign after Burrow was limited Wednesday and Thursday with back tightness. Burrow has been clear all week that he expects to play Sunday in Houston. He threw for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 25-of-35 passing in the opener against Tampa Bay. Cincinnati had not posted its final Week 2 injury designations at the time of this update, so Burrow's official status is still pending. Barring a change there, he is expected to start against the Texans. UPDATE: Burrow was a full participant on Friday and feels good, according to BengalsTalk.com's Jay Morrison--Bruno Mulé
Source: Paul Dehner Jr.