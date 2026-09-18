Cooper Rush Trending Towards Making Another Start
Sep 18, 2026, 12:29 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush is taking the majority of the throws with the starters in the final practice of the week on Friday, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Raimondi notes that this is the same way last Friday looked before Rush made the start in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has been practicing in full as he finishes off the final stages of his recovery from a partially torn ACL late last year, but without full first-team reps in practice this week, he is unlikely to make his 2026 season debut this weekend against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) has not practiced all week and is expected to be officially ruled out for Week 2 on Friday. The 32-year-old Rush threw for 143 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in last week's 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he could be in for a better showing this weekend against a Carolina defense that gave up nearly 60 points to the Chicago Bears in the season opener.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
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Alec Pierce Returns to Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 12:24 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is back at practice on Friday after not going on Thursday due to a heel injury, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. Pierce was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, so his absence on Thursday could have just been for rest purposes. The 26-year-old also suffered a wrist/hand injury in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but tests later revealed that it was nothing serious. All signs are pointing towards Pierce being ready for the Week 2 tilt this Sunday night on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, but fantasy managers will want to check back on his status on the team's final injury report on Friday. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Cincinnati has led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the past two seasons, and he should be considered a boom/bust WR4/flex in fantasy lineups this weekend if he is active. Pierce caught four of his six targets last Sunday for 61 yards in the 41-23 loss to the Ravens.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen
Zay Flowers Practicing on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 12:20 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is participating in practice on Friday, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Flowers missed the first two practices of the week before returning to practice on Friday, although it is unclear whether he did enough on Friday to gain clearance to play in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. Before injuring his hamstring in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, the 26-year-old made his fantasy managers happy with five catches on his six targets for a career-high 150 yards and his first touchdown of 2026. Despite returning to the field on Friday, Flowers is very much up in the air for Week 2, and fantasy managers must check back for his final status on Friday's injury report. Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane fractured his wrist in Week 1 and is on Injured Reserve, so if Flowers cannot play this weekend, the Ravens will be using Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, and rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy scratch in the season opener, in starting three-wide sets against New Orleans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Kyle Pitts Sr. Sees Stock Drop After One-Target Opener
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 12:11 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. disappeared from the passing game in Week 1, finishing without a catch on one target against Pittsburgh. He was still on the field for 38 of Atlanta's 60 offensive snaps, so the problem wasn't playing time. It was involvement. Bijan Robinson drew 10 targets, Drake London had four, and Jahan Dotson saw three while Pitts got one. That's a sharp change from 2025, when Pitts finished with 118 targets, 88 catches, 928 yards, and five touchdowns on his way to a TE2 finish in PPR scoring. The quarterback situation gives him some cover. Tua Tagovailoa has yet to practice this week with an oblique injury, while Cooper Rush and Michael Penix Jr. have both been full participants. Atlanta still hasn't announced who will start Sunday. Pitts can rebound quickly if the passing game settles down, but one target after last year's volume is enough to knock his fantasy stock down heading into Week 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 12:03 PM ETHouston Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is not practicing on Friday morning and is not expected to play on Sunday in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice, a league source told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Collins also did not practice on Thursday, and he could be ruled out entirely on the team's final injury report on Friday. Fantasy managers should remove Collins from their starting lineups right now for a healthier option. It will be a big loss for Houston's offense as they try to keep up with Cincy's high-scoring attack this weekend. Collins, 27, caught seven of 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in a strong season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. With Collins heading for an absence in Week 2, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson are expected to start in three-wide sets for the Texans. Boutte, who caught just one of his two targets for 21 yards in an underwhelming debut with the team, could be in line for a much larger workload on Sunday with Collins likely sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Jalen Coker Practicing Again Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 12:01 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) was back on the field Friday, according to Joe Person. Coker rolled his ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Chicago but stayed in the game and finished with eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He opened the week in a precautionary walking boot, then was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Dave Canales said earlier this week that he expected Coker to play against Atlanta and hoped to turn him loose Friday. Carolina had not posted its final injury report at the time of this update, so Coker's official Week 2 designation is still pending. His participation Friday is another encouraging sign that he'll be available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
Jason Sanders to Kick for Jets Again in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 11:58 AM ETKicker Jason Sanders will be the New York Jets' kicker again for their Week 2 contest at home against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Aaron Glenn told Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Sanders will once again be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for this Sunday's game as the Jets try to improve to 2-0. The 30-year-old former seventh-rounder in 2018 from New Mexico made three of his four field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in the 23-10 Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, with his only miss coming from 50-plus yards out. It was a nice showing in the season opener and was enough to hold off Blake Grupe, who remains on the Jets' roster as kicking insurance. In most fantasy football leagues, there should be better streaming options available at the kicking position than Sanders, who will need to continue to play well to hold off Grupe.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Aaron Donald "Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 11:49 AM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that the hope and belief is that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will make his season debut in the Week 2 Monday night tilt against the New York Giants. It is not a guarantee that Donald will be cleared to play on Monday, but all signs are pointing to the All-Pro pass-rusher making his much-anticipated return to the Rams for the team's home opener on national television. Donald did not make the trip to Australia with the Rams for the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers last Thursday, but it appears he is in better football shape a week later and is raring to go. It is great news for L.A. after they placed star pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) on Injured Reserve this week, but if Donald does return on Monday, fantasy managers in IDP formats should be hesitant to start him because he will most likely be on a strict snap count in his first NFL game since retiring after the 2023 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Joe Burrow Expected to Play Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 11:45 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) was out for the team stretch during Friday's walkthrough, according to Paul Dehner Jr. That's another good sign after Burrow was limited Wednesday and Thursday with back tightness. Burrow has been clear all week that he expects to play Sunday in Houston. He threw for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 25-of-35 passing in the opener against Tampa Bay. Cincinnati had not posted its final Week 2 injury designations at the time of this update, so Burrow's official status is still pending. Barring a change there, he is expected to start against the Texans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Paul Dehner Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr. Not Seen Stretching on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 11:42 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was not seen during the stretching period of practice open to the media on Friday, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Pittman did not practice on Thursday due to a foot injury and was limited on Wednesday. He could still return to the practice field on Friday, but as of right now, the veteran wideout is looking extremely questionable to play in the Week 2 game this Sunday against the New England Patriots. The former second-rounder in 2020 from USC by the Indianapolis Colts caught all three of his targets for 58 yards in his team debut in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, but he might be on the cusp of missing his first game of the year in 2026. Fantasy managers should be checking back for Pittman's final status on Friday's injury report. If he does not play or is limited in any way this weekend, DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, and rookie Germie Bernard would be in line for more targets, as well as tight end Pat Freiermuth. Pittman is shaping up as a pretty risky WR4/flex play for fantasy managers this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
DeVonta Smith's Stock Dips After Quiet Week 1
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 11:34 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was still on the field for almost everything in Week 1, but the fantasy return wasn't there. He caught three of six targets for 53 yards against Washington while playing 52 of 55 offensive snaps. Six targets led the team. That part is fine. The concern is how crowded things can get when Philadelphia doesn't throw much. Jalen Hurts attempted only 25 passes, and Dallas Goedert turned five targets into 77 yards and two touchdowns. Dontayvion Wicks had four targets and finished with 73 yards and a score. Smith isn't losing his job or suddenly getting squeezed off the field, so this is a mild drop rather than a major warning sign. Still, a near-every-down role only goes so far if the Eagles keep the passing volume down and Goedert and Wicks are taking meaningful chunks of it. Smith comes out of Week 1 with his usage intact, but a little less margin for error than fantasy managers hoped.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
LeQuint Allen Jr. Expected to Reclaim Third-Down Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 11:24 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (hip) should be much more involved after playing only one offensive snap in the opener. Head coach Liam Coen told Ryan O'Halloran that he "fully anticipates" Allen returning to a regular role on third downs. That was Allen's specialty as a rookie. He logged 146 third-down snaps last season, far more than any other Jacksonville running back, even though he finished with only 33 offensive touches. Allen caught 10 of his 11 targets for 54 yards and also earned trust in pass protection. He has remained limited at practice this week with the hip injury, so there is still some uncertainty about how quickly the Jaguars expand his workload. Still, Coen's comments make it clear that the one-snap showing against Cleveland isn't what Jacksonville has planned for Allen going forward. His path to fantasy relevance remains through passing-down work rather than a large rushing role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Omar Cooper Jr. Ruled Out for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 18, 2026, 11:14 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, according to Zack Rosenblatt. Cooper sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday after being labeled week-to-week earlier in the week, so the rookie will miss at least one game. He made an impact before getting hurt in the opener, turning his only target into a 30-yard gain that set up New York's first touchdown. Cooper played just five offensive snaps before leaving. The MRI brought encouraging news, and the hope remains that he can return within four weeks, though there is no firm timetable yet. Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell remain atop the receiver group, while Isaiah Williams played 40 offensive snaps in Week 1 and should stay involved with Cooper unavailable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Troy Franklin Enduring a Massive Dip in Volume
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 10:45 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin is quickly losing the fantasy stock that he worked hard to earn last season. Franklin finished the 2025 season as the overall WR31 in PPR leagues with over 100 targets and six touchdowns. Managers knew his fantasy-relevant role was going to be threatened in 2026 after the team traded for Jaylen Waddle, but perhaps everyone underestimated the extent to which Franklin would be taken out of the offense. He played just 33% of the snaps on Monday night, fetching one target (zero receptions). In addition to Waddle, Franklin was out-snapped and out-produced by both Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant, potentially dropping him to No. 4 on the depth chart. Between his low snap share and the crowded receiver room, Franklin is no longer worth considering for fantasy lineups, starting with Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Managers could even justify dropping him in leagues with 10 or fewer teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Seahawks D/ST a Fine Option in Week 2
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 18, 2026, 10:44 AM ETThe Seahawks D/ST felt like a risky play heading into a Week 1 matchup with the New England Patriots, but they ended up scoring 13 fantasy points. As such, this unit is beginning to prove that it is matchup-proof. While the Arizona Cardinals look like they should have a quality offense in 2026, fantasy managers should not shy away from the Seahawks D/ST. While Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is not one to put the ball in harm's way, the Seahawks' defensive line should have no issues taking Brissett down in the backfield. Seattle also appears to be on track to getting healthier in the secondary in Week 2. Additionally, the Seahawks project to keep Arizona's overall scoring output down. As a result, this unit has a chance to push for double-digit fantasy points once again in Week 2. RotoBaller has the Seahawks D/ST ranked at No. 4 for the week. Fire them up with confidence.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Germie Bernard Faces Uphill Battle to Earn a Meaningful Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 10:42 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard generated plenty of buzz in fantasy football leagues near the end of the summer. The rookie finished his first NFL preseason with five catches, 64 yards, and one touchdown, showing an ability to produce against professional defenses. However, he didn't have a very seamless transition to the regular season. The 22-year-old played just 4% of the snaps in Week 1 and was not targeted. He operated behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., as expected, but he also played fewer snaps than Roman Wilson. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw the ball 40 times in the Steelers' win, but if Bernard can't even get on the field, he'll have no chance to build a rapport with the veteran quarterback. He's off the radar in all redraft leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Myers a Strong Kicking Option Once Again in Week 2
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 18, 2026, 10:41 AM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers should be in lineups in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. Myers shrugged off his preseason accuracy issues by hitting all three of his kicks in Week 1. He scored seven fantasy points; a respectable day for a kicker. Seattle's offense should be more productive in Week 2 in an easier matchup and with a week of preparation for backup quarterback Drew Lock. As such, the team should find itself in plenty of scoring positions with opportunities for Myers to kick extra points and field goals. This was the overall K1 in 2025 on the back of incredible accuracy from distance. Until he demonstrates in the regular season that he has lost that ability, Myers should be in your lineup weekly.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner a TE2 in Week 2
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 18, 2026, 10:39 AM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is a TE2 in Week 2 at the Arizona Cardinals. Barner was a non-factor in Week 1, earning just two targets. Seattle's offense was out of sorts with backup quarterback Drew Lock having to step in early for an injured Sam Darnold (glute). Better days should be ahead for Barner, but it is difficult to trust the third-year tight end until we know how the pass catchers will be supported by Lock over the next couple of weeks. Week 2's matchup with Arizona does not present a huge challenge for Seattle's offense, so Barner could get loose in the red zone. However, deploying him in fantasy would be a very risky move. For now, leave Barner on your bench. If he demonstrates chemistry with Lock after a week of preparation, he could be worth considering in Week 3 and beyond.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
George Holani Could be on Flex Radar if Involvement Continues
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 18, 2026, 10:37 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back George Holani earned a 46% snap share in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. He only carried the ball eight times for 29 yards, but his snap share should not be overlooked. While he should be nowhere near lineups in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, Holani is a wait-and-see candidate. If this type of involvement continues, and the production follows, Holani could find himself on the flex radar until Zach Charbonnet (knee) returns from injury. On the flip side, if Holani remains unproductive, fellow running back Jadarian Price could take a much higher snap share as the season wears on. For now, leave Holani on your bench or on waivers, but keep an eye on his involvement in Week 2's game plan for a team that wants to run the ball often.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Rashid Shaheed a Player to Watch for in Week 2
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 18, 2026, 10:36 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed was quiet in Week 1 despite a 66% snap share. That figures to change in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. Shaheed's involvement in the offense seemed to be increasing beyond what we saw in 2025. He earned three targets and had a play drawn up specifically for him out of the backfield that was nullified by a penalty. This team wants to get Shaheed the ball, and Week 2 should provide fantasy managers with a better indication as to whether his involvement will be fantasy-relevant. Seattle's offense as a whole was sloppy in Week 1. Quarterback Drew Lock had to step in early, and it took the team an entire half to find its legs. That should change in a much easier matchup in Week 2. If it continues to be clear that Seattle wants to feature Shaheed in this offense, he will be worth holding beyond Week 2. Leave him on your bench for one more week to see what happens.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye's Decision-Making Called Into Question After Week 1
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 18, 2026, 10:34 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a Week 1 performance that he'd like to forget. The former No. 3 overall pick completed 23 of his 33 pass attempts for 178 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 47 yards and took three sacks. The highlight of the game was Maye's ability to move around in the pocket and decide when to take off and run. However, the rest of his decision-making was iffy. In the fourth quarter, Maye stayed in the pocket and threw the ball away, taking an intentional grounding penalty. Shortly after, he rolled out of the pocket and was about to take a loss, so he should have thrown the ball away. Instead, he took the loss of yards. And then, of course, that quarter culminated in the ill-advised pass to the end zone that was picked off. If Maye had played more conservatively, the Patriots could have kicked a field goal to tie the game, at the very least. Instead, he tried to play hero ball, and it resulted in a loss for the Patriots and fewer points for Maye's fantasy managers. In his defense, Maye was facing off against a very aggressive and talented Seahawks defense. However, he'll need to show that he can handle these challenges, as his schedule doesn't get any easier. Maye will face off against T.J. Watt and the Steelers in Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller