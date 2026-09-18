Michael Penix Jr. Officially Ruled Out for Week 2

Sep 18, 2026, 1:30 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) was inactive in the team's season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, but his future with the organization is in question after the two sides failed to agree to a contract extension before the start of the 2026 regular season, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor and Jeremy Fowler. The 26-year-old was put on the Physically Unable to Perform list this summer and missed all of training camp with an aggravated back injury that he reported in late July. Porter was listed as limited on Wednesday for conditioning purposes, but he was back to being listed with a back injury on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy has declined to give specifics on Porter's timeline or availability for Week 2 against the New England Patriots. "I don't know if he ever puts on a Steelers uniform again," a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN. There has been a significant difference between the Steelers' view of Porter's value and how he views himself. The Steelers' organizational precedent that does not fully guarantee a large portion of the contract was considered a sizable hurdle. The emergence of defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. has not helped Porter's case. He could remain out indefinitely with his back injury.