Sep 24, 2026, 3:16 PM ET

Miami Marlins infield prospect Jacob Lombard's first taste of professional baseball was a mixed bag while playing for Single-A Jupiter. The Marlins' fourth-ranked prospect hit four home runs, stole 11 bases, and registered a 13.1 percent walk rate in 22 games for the Hammerheads. He also propelled the team to the Florida State League playoffs (which they went on to win) by hitting a go-ahead home run with the team down to its final strike of the season, then went 5-for-14 (.357) with a pair of home runs during the playoffs. The downside was that he hit just .220 during the regular season, due largely to an astronomical 39.4 percent strikeout rate. If the 2026 first-round draft pick can make progress in that area next season, he should see time at High-A and perhaps even Double-A by season's end. At just 18 years old, it will be a few years before he debuts in the majors, but there is plenty of upside here to make him a worthy stash in dynasty leagues.