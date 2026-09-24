Martin Perez Placed on 10-Day Injured List with Lower Back Inflammation
Sep 24, 2026, 10:21 PM ETAtlanta Braves left-hander Martin Perez (back) has been placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation, per Jesus Cano of The Athletic. While Perez could technically return in the middle of the National League Division Series, Braves manager Walt Weiss has already said that the veteran left-hander will likely not be available unless the team makes it to the National League Championship Series. Perez had a surprisingly excellent season for Atlanta in 2026, recording a 9-9 record with a 3.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 102 strikeouts across 142 innings (30 games). The 35-year-old's 17.1% strikeout rate limits his fantasy value, but he's been a quality innings eater who likely would have played a role in the Braves' playoff rotation. Without Perez, Braves right-handers Tyler Mahle, Grant Holmes, and JR Ritchie profile as the team's top arms behind ace Chris Sale.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jesus Cano
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Willson Contreras Still Experiencing Pain, Not Expected to Play on Friday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 10:08 PM ETBoston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (hand) said he is still experiencing pain when swinging and that he does not expect to return to his team's lineup on Friday, per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. Contreras has not played since September 17 after being hit by a pitch on his right hand. X-rays on the hand have come back negative, but the playoff-bound Red Sox have little incentive to force Contreras back out onto the field for their final few games of the regular season. The 34-year-old is a critical piece of the team's lineup, as he's hit .276/.387/.518 with 27 home runs, 81 RBI, 68 runs scored, and three stolen bases. Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, fantasy managers may be forced to leave Contreras on their bench.--Will Brady
Source: Boston Herald - Mac Cerullo
Luis Arraez Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 8:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies infielder Luis Arraez (ankle) suffered a sprained left ankle in Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Phillies say that he will be evaluated further, according to Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Arraez tried to avoid being tagged on a ground ball in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park and should now be considered day-to-day until we have more details. Before leaving, Arraez went 0-for-3 at the plate. Bryson Stott moved from third base to second, with Edmundo Sosa entering the contest to take over at the hot corner in Philly. If Arraez misses time going into the final weekend of the regular season, Sosa would likely continue to start at third for the Phillies, with Stott sticking at the keystone. The 29-year-old Arraez came into Thursday's action hitting .283/.314/.376 with two homers and 21 RBI in 45 games since the Phils acquired him in a deadline deal with the San Francisco Giants. The four-time All-Star and three-time batting champion would be a big loss for the Phillies if they advance to the postseason and he cannot make it back for the start of the wild-card series next week. Overall, Arraez came into Thursday with a league-high .312 batting average, looking to win his fourth batting title.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Lochlahn March
Jeremy Pena Back in Astros' Lineup on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 8:04 PM ETHouston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (wrist) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for the Astros on Thursday night against the division-rival Athletics and right-hander Mason Barnett, according to MLB.com. Pena was hit by a pitch on his wrist on Tuesday against the A's and was held out as a result on Wednesday, but he is back in action for the series finale in Sacramento as the Astros try to keep pace with the Texas Rangers for the lead in the American League West division. It is great news for Houston as they look to punch their ticket to the postseason in the final week of the 2026 regular season. It would be an understatement to say that Pena has been banged up with injuries this year, but he has done well at the plate when he has been available for the 'Stros, slashing .275/.325/.469 with a .795 OPS, 20 home runs, 51 RBI, 77 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across his 426 at-bats. Pena has gotten hot lately, too, hitting .367 with three home runs in his last 30 at-bats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 4:30 PM ETAtlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (shin) is starting in right field and is batting second against the visiting Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Brady Singer on Thursday, per MLB.com. Acuna fouled a ball off his left shin in Tuesday's game against the Reds and did not start on Wednesday, but he is back for the series finale and should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups against Singer. In just five career at-bats against Singer, Acuna is hitting .600 with a solo home run. The 28-year-old former MVP and five-time All-Star had two separate stints on the injured list this year with hamstring injuries, which have limited his overall production for fantasy managers. Acuna has hit .259 (102-for-394) with 20 home runs, 55 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 60 runs scored. Braves fans can breathe a sigh of relief that they did not lose Acuna just before the start of the playoffs next week, and they will be hoping he can carry over his hot hitting in September. In 19 games during the month, he has gone 25-for-74 (.338) with seven homers and 19 RBI in 81 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jesus Luzardo Throws Bullpen Session on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 4:14 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) threw a bullpen session that consisted of around 30 pitches on Thursday, as expected, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Luzardo said the session went well. The Phillies could look to have Luzardo throw a simulated game this weekend to face live hitters, and he remains very much in play to return to the starting rotation for the start of the postseason next week in the wild-card series. The Phillies must first get into the postseason, as they entered Thursday tied with the Chicago Cubs for the final wild-card spot in the National League, with the Arizona Diamondbacks on their tails at three games behind with four left to play. Luzardo will be eligible to come off the 15-day injured list for the regular-season finale on Sunday, but he almost certainly won't be an option to pitch in that game as the Phillies look to save him for the playoffs. Getting the 28-year-old southpaw back for next week is the team's top priority after he went 14-5 with a career-best 2.87 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 221:52 K:BB in 178 2/3 innings across 29 starts in his second year with the organization.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb
White Sox Place Luis Castillo on Injured List With Shoulder Impingement
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 4:08 PM ETThe Chicago White Sox announced on Thursday that they placed right-hander Luis Castillo (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list with a right-shoulder impingement and recalled right-hander Tyler Davis from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. The White Sox had recently sent Castillo to the bullpen, but he did not fare any better there, posting a 13.50 ERA in three relief appearances after recording a 7.52 ERA in his final six starts of the year. The 33-year-old veteran Dominican will finish his 2026 regular season with a 4-11 record, 5.85 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 112 strikeouts, and 44 walks in 130 2/3 innings across 29 appearances (23 starts) with both the White Sox and Seattle Mariners. Castillo was much worse in his nine outings (six starts) with the White Sox, recording an 8.42 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, and 26:12 K:BB in 31 innings. He will be eligible to return for the American League Division Series in the playoffs, but we have most likely seen the last of Castillo with the White Sox this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Chicago White Sox
Alex Bregman Has Resumed Hitting
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 3:23 PM ETChicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (face) did not return to the starting lineup for the team's series finale against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on Thursday, but he has resumed hitting, according to The Athletic's Patrick Mooney. The All-Star third baseman continues to recover from a freak accident when he was hit by a foul ball while in the on-deck circle against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Bregman suffered multiple facial fractures, but manager Craig Counsell has not ruled him out from returning for the final regular-season series of the year this weekend at Fenway Park against his old team, the Boston Red Sox. "But he's feeling good in terms of the hitting part. That went well. He's happy with how that went, so we'll just do a little more, run around a little bit more today and see how that makes him feel. And we'll just keep progressing," Counsell said. To be cleared to play this weekend in Boston, Bregman needs to get the swelling down around his left eye. Bregman is hoping that his strong month of September (.295 average, .968 OPS in 18 games) can shift seamlessly into the start of the postseason next week, despite his freak face injury last weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Patrick Mooney
Jacob Lombard Shows Upside Potential, Downside Risk in First Season
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 24, 2026, 3:16 PM ETMiami Marlins infield prospect Jacob Lombard's first taste of professional baseball was a mixed bag while playing for Single-A Jupiter. The Marlins' fourth-ranked prospect hit four home runs, stole 11 bases, and registered a 13.1 percent walk rate in 22 games for the Hammerheads. He also propelled the team to the Florida State League playoffs (which they went on to win) by hitting a go-ahead home run with the team down to its final strike of the season, then went 5-for-14 (.357) with a pair of home runs during the playoffs. The downside was that he hit just .220 during the regular season, due largely to an astronomical 39.4 percent strikeout rate. If the 2026 first-round draft pick can make progress in that area next season, he should see time at High-A and perhaps even Double-A by season's end. At just 18 years old, it will be a few years before he debuts in the majors, but there is plenty of upside here to make him a worthy stash in dynasty leagues.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Willson Contreras Won't Return in Series Finale
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 3:16 PM ETBoston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (hand) is missing a sixth straight game in Thursday's series finale against the visiting Cleveland Guardians, per MLB.com. Nick Sogard is making another start at first base and will bat out of the leadoff spot against Guardians right-hander Daniel Espino. Contreras was hit by a pitch on his right hand in last Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. X-rays came back negative, but Boston has elected to give him some extra rest with the postseason starting next week. We would expect Contreras to return during this weekend's series at home against the Chicago Cubs. The four-time All-Star has hit a career-high 27 home runs while driving in 81 runs in 129 games across 533 plate appearances, but he has only played in four games in September after hitting only .217 (18-for-83) with three homers, 11 walks, and 26 strikeouts in 23 games in August. The Red Sox will need Contreras, who has been one of their most consistent hitters for the majority of the 2026 season, in top form if they want to make a deep playoff run.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Ceddanne Rafaela Back in Boston's Lineup
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 3:10 PM ETBoston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (hamstring) is starting in center field and batting sixth for Thursday's series finale against the visiting Cleveland Guardians and right-hander Daniel Espino, according to MLB.com. Rafaela returned from a stay on the injured list due to a quadriceps injury but was pulled on Wednesday night against the Guardians with tightness in his hamstring. An MRI exam on Thursday morning apparently ruled out anything concerning, and the power/speed threat and starting center fielder is back in action for the final game of the series at Fenway Park. It is great news for the Red Sox, who did not want to head into the start of the postseason next week without their starting center fielder. The 26-year-old will now have four games to try to set a new career-high mark in home runs, as he enters Thursday's action with 16 homers, 70 RBI, 17 stolen bases, 67 runs scored, and a .284/.319/.444 slash line in 536 at-bats this year. Rafaela was a first-time All-Star this year in his third full season in the big leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Cam Cannarella Displays Power Potential, Eyes 2027 MLB Debut
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 24, 2026, 3:06 PM ETMiami Marlins outfield prospect Cam Cannarella tore through the Miami farm system this season on his way to Triple-A, logging just 19 games at High-A, then only 34 at Double-A before earning the promotion to the minors' highest level. Although his strikeout rate spiked from 12.9 percent at the lower levels to 23.8 percent while at Jacksonville, the Marlins' sixth-ranked prospect maintained a strong walk rate of 14.1 percent and still hit .282 with an .813 OPS to go along with three home runs and 11 steals in 45 games with the Jumbo Shrimp. In all, he hit 15 home runs across all three levels, not bad for someone who doesn't have a highly rated power tool, so it's something to keep an eye on in 2027. If the 23-year-old can continue to produce home runs to go with his penchant for contact and a keen eye, not to mention his plus speed, there could be a valuable fantasy asset here who would be on the verge of making his MLB debut next year.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Ike Irish Returns from Injury, Will Head to Arizona Fall League
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 24, 2026, 2:55 PM ETBaltimore Orioles outfield prospect Ike Irish (knee) was enjoying his first full season of professional baseball earlier this year while playing for High-A Fredericksburg. The former first-round draft pick had really heated up before a torn left meniscus ended his season in late July. The Orioles' fifth-ranked prospect batted .361 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, and nine steals over his final 26 games before the injury. The hot stretch pushed his season-long slash line to .286/.388/.528 with 16 home runs and 20 steals in just 76 games for the Keys. The left-handed hitter recently returned to the diamond and will head to the Arizona Fall League to make up for lost time. As such, he should be fully healthy come spring and looks ready to spend much of the 2027 season at Double-A. He likely won't make his major league debut until 2028, but the 22-year-old has shown good contact, plenty of power, and an ability to steal bases despite not having a ton of speed, so his dynasty arrow is pointing way up for the potential to impact multiple fantasy categories.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Liam Doyle Finishes 2026 on a High Note
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 24, 2026, 2:37 PM ETSt. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Liam Doyle capped off his 2026 season with a strong start in the Double-A Texas League Championship on Wednesday, allowing just one run (zero earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters in five innings of work. It followed his earlier playoff start in which the left-hander gave up just one earned run on no hits and five walks while striking out eight batters in only 3 2/3 innings pitched. The former fifth-overall draft pick spent the entirety of the 2026 regular season at Double-A Springfield, recording a 3.76 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and a 17.6 percent K-BB% in 23 starts (130 K in 103 IP). His performance this year puts the Cards' top pitching prospect on track for Triple-A in 2027 and a possible MLB debut at some point next year. If there is one criticism, it is that his walk rate remained elevated throughout the season, coming in at 12.5 percent, but so long as the 6-foot-2 hurler can keep striking out batters at a high clip, then it shouldn't get in the way of moving up the ladder. The 22-year-old remains a strong dynasty stash.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Charlie Condon Eyes 2027 Debut After 27-Homer Campaign
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 24, 2026, 2:29 PM ETColorado Rockies corner infield/outfield prospect Charlie Condon capped off a strong 2026 season by smacking a home run in his final game of the year. The Rockies' third-ranked prospect finished with 27 long balls in 130 games played, while batting .273 with a stellar .390 on-base percentage thanks to a 13.2 percent walk rate. The former third-overall draft pick continued to strike out at a high rate of 25.1 percent, though that isn't that out of the ordinary for a guy who has as much power as he does. The 6-foot-5 slugger surprisingly never got the call to the majors this year despite a few very hot stretches of production, but that doesn't mean he won't be in the mix for a roster spot in 2027. The 23-year-old has a shot to make the team out of camp next year, and even if he doesn't, expect him to be one of the first high-profile prospect names called up in 2027. The strikeouts could make him a batting-average risk for fantasy, but the pop he possesses will play well at Coors Field, and the right-handed hitter is still a solid dynasty investment.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Theo Gillen Shows Off Multi-Category Potential in 2026
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 24, 2026, 2:11 PM ETTampa Bay Rays outfield prospect Theo Gillen recorded a strong 2026 season, one that began at High-A and finished at Double-A. The Rays' second-ranked prospect was promoted to Double-A after 57 games at High-A, and despite a dip in batting average from .342 to .288, he did not appear to be overmatched. The former first-rounder's strikeout rate actually improved there, from 23.8 percent to 19.8 percent, while his walk rate remained steady. All in all, the 6-foot-2 slugger slashed .315/.419/.546 with 22 home runs and 44 steals in 116 games and moved all the way up to No. 12 on MLB.com's top prospects list. His type of all-around skill set makes the left-handed hitter a valuable dynasty asset, and he'll have his sights set on Triple-A next year. Once he's knocking on the door to the major leagues, which could be as soon as later next season, even redraft managers should be keeping a close eye on him.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Kevin Gausman Unsure When he Might Pitch Again
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:42 PM ETChicago Cubs veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman (shoulder) said his left shoulder is still sore from the diving play he made at third base in the loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Gausman is getting treatment, but he would not predict his availability to pitch in the wild-card series next week. The 35-year-old is now up in the air as an option to pitch for the Cubbies in Game 1 of the wild-card series next week against an undetermined opponent. In his final regular-season start of 2026 on Wednesday night, Gausman allowed two earned runs on six hits (one homer) while walking one and striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision. He had a 4.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 23 starts with the Toronto Blue Jays to begin the year before being traded to the Cubs at the deadline in early August. Gausman was not quite as good in nine starts with Chicago, going 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 57:11 K:BB in 50 1/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 670 The Score - Bruce Levine
Sandy Alcantara Will Not Start This Weekend
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:35 PM ETMiami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said on Thursday that right-hander Sandy Alcantara will not make one more start this weekend against the division-rival Atlanta Braves, according to Stephen Strom. However, Alcantara, who picked up another save in the win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night, will continue to be available out of the bullpen. Alcantara is 100% healthy, but McCullough said he felt like it was the right time to give the right-hander a breather with the season coming to an end this weekend. Going into Thursday's series finale against Chicago, the 31-year-old Dominican has gone 13-11 on the year with a 3.89 ERA (4.09 FIP) and 1.23 WHIP with 152 strikeouts and 59 walks in a league-high and career-high 213 innings pitched across 35 appearances (33 starts). Although he will not make another start this week, Alcantara could still help fantasy managers vying for a championship if he continues to work as a high-leverage reliever in save situations with regular closer Pete Fairbanks (hand) done for the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Stephen Strom
Ceddanne Rafaela Undergoing MRI Exam on his Hamstring
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:27 PM ETBoston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (hamstring) is undergoing an MRI exam on Thursday on his injured right hamstring, manager Chad Tracy told Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. In his return from a quadriceps injury on Wednesday that had landed him on the injured list, Rafaela was pulled from the contest against the Cleveland Guardians with tightness in his right hamstring. The Red Sox are hoping it was just a cramping issue, but we will know for sure at some point on Thursday. Fantasy managers should not expect the starting center fielder to be back in action for Thursday's series finale against the Guardians at Fenway Park, but hopefully Rafaela will be ready to return for Friday's series opener against the visiting Chicago Cubs. The 26-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2026 and is currently slashing a healthy .284/.319/.444 with a .763 OPS, 16 home runs, 70 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 67 runs scored across his 136 games played. If Rafaela can return before the end of the weekend, he will have a chance to set a new career high in home runs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Xavier Edwards Remains Out of Marlins' Lineup
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:21 PM ETMiami Marlins middle infielder Xavier Edwards (thumb) continues to sit for Thursday's series finale at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, per MLB.com. Jared Serna will make the start at the keystone for the Fish and will bat eighth against Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd. The 27-year-old Edwards injured his thumb on Saturday against the San Diego Padres and has not played since. With the Marlins eliminated from postseason contention, they might elect to sit Edwards for the rest of the final week of the regular season. He has minimal power, but Edwards is a spark plug because of his speed and contact skills, and he is currently hitting .280/.360/.371 with a .730 OPS, a career-high six home runs, 52 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 61 runs scored across 142 games played and 595 plate appearances in just his second full season in the majors. Edwards' next chance to return to the lineup will be in Friday's series opener in Miami against the division-rival Atlanta Braves.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Logan Gilbert Struggling to Limit Power Down the Stretch of 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 11:58 AM ETAcross 182 innings (31 starts) in 2026, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert has recorded a 12-11 record with a 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 197 strikeouts. While Gilbert has still been a very useful pitcher for fantasy managers, he hasn't been quite as dominant this season as he has been in his peak years. After posting a 32.3% strikeout rate in 2025, Gilbert's strikeout rate has fallen to 26.7% in 2026. The 29-year-old's numbers have taken a considerable hit lately, as he's posted a 6.65 ERA across 21 2/3 innings in September. Surrendering the long ball has been a major issue for Gilbert in the second half of the season. Across 56 1/3 innings (10 starts) since the beginning of August, Gilbert has allowed 14 home runs (2.20 HR/9). Heading into his final scheduled start of 2026 against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for the usually dependable Gilbert.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller