Sep 24, 2026, 2:37 PM ET

St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Liam Doyle capped off his 2026 season with a strong start in the Double-A Texas League Championship on Wednesday, allowing just one run (zero earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters in five innings of work. It followed his earlier playoff start in which the left-hander gave up just one earned run on no hits and five walks while striking out eight batters in only 3 2/3 innings pitched. The former fifth-overall draft pick spent the entirety of the 2026 regular season at Double-A Springfield, recording a 3.76 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and a 17.6 percent K-BB% in 23 starts (130 K in 103 IP). His performance this year puts the Cards' top pitching prospect on track for Triple-A in 2027 and a possible MLB debut at some point next year. If there is one criticism, it is that his walk rate remained elevated throughout the season, coming in at 12.5 percent, but so long as the 6-foot-2 hurler can keep striking out batters at a high clip, then it shouldn't get in the way of moving up the ladder. The 22-year-old remains a strong dynasty stash.