Charlie Condon Eyes 2027 Debut After 27-Homer Campaign
Sep 24, 2026, 2:29 PM ETColorado Rockies corner infield/outfield prospect Charlie Condon capped off a strong 2026 season by smacking a home run in his final game of the year. The Rockies' third-ranked prospect finished with 27 long balls in 130 games played, while batting .273 with a stellar .390 on-base percentage thanks to a 13.2 percent walk rate. The former third-overall draft pick continued to strike out at a high rate of 25.1 percent, though that isn't that out of the ordinary for a guy who has as much power as he does. The 6-foot-5 slugger surprisingly never got the call to the majors this year despite a few very hot stretches of production, but that doesn't mean he won't be in the mix for a roster spot in 2027. The 23-year-old has a shot to make the team out of camp next year, and even if he doesn't, expect him to be one of the first high-profile prospect names called up in 2027. The strikeouts could make him a batting-average risk for fantasy, but the pop he possesses will play well at Coors Field, and the right-handed hitter is still a solid dynasty investment.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
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Theo Gillen Shows Off Multi-Category Potential in 2026
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 24, 2026, 2:11 PM ETTampa Bay Rays outfield prospect Theo Gillen recorded a strong 2026 season, one that began at High-A and finished at Double-A. The Rays' second-ranked prospect was promoted to Double-A after 57 games at High-A, and despite a dip in batting average from .342 to .288, he did not appear to be overmatched. The former first-rounder's strikeout rate actually improved there, from 23.8 percent to 19.8 percent, while his walk rate remained steady. All in all, the 6-foot-2 slugger slashed .315/.419/.546 with 22 home runs and 44 steals in 116 games and moved all the way up to No. 12 on MLB.com's top prospects list. His type of all-around skill set makes the left-handed hitter a valuable dynasty asset, and he'll have his sights set on Triple-A next year. Once he's knocking on the door to the major leagues, which could be as soon as later next season, even redraft managers should be keeping a close eye on him.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Kevin Gausman Unsure When he Might Pitch Again
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:42 PM ETChicago Cubs veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman (shoulder) said his left shoulder is still sore from the diving play he made at third base in the loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Gausman is getting treatment, but he would not predict his availability to pitch in the wild-card series next week. The 35-year-old is now up in the air as an option to pitch for the Cubbies in Game 1 of the wild-card series next week against an undetermined opponent. In his final regular-season start of 2026 on Wednesday night, Gausman allowed two earned runs on six hits (one homer) while walking one and striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision. He had a 4.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 23 starts with the Toronto Blue Jays to begin the year before being traded to the Cubs at the deadline in early August. Gausman was not quite as good in nine starts with Chicago, going 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 57:11 K:BB in 50 1/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 670 The Score - Bruce Levine
Sandy Alcantara Will Not Start This Weekend
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:35 PM ETMiami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said on Thursday that right-hander Sandy Alcantara will not make one more start this weekend against the division-rival Atlanta Braves, according to Stephen Strom. However, Alcantara, who picked up another save in the win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night, will continue to be available out of the bullpen. Alcantara is 100% healthy, but McCullough said he felt like it was the right time to give the right-hander a breather with the season coming to an end this weekend. Going into Thursday's series finale against Chicago, the 31-year-old Dominican has gone 13-11 on the year with a 3.89 ERA (4.09 FIP) and 1.23 WHIP with 152 strikeouts and 59 walks in a league-high and career-high 213 innings pitched across 35 appearances (33 starts). Although he will not make another start this week, Alcantara could still help fantasy managers vying for a championship if he continues to work as a high-leverage reliever in save situations with regular closer Pete Fairbanks (hand) done for the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Stephen Strom
Ceddanne Rafaela Undergoing MRI Exam on his Hamstring
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:27 PM ETBoston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (hamstring) is undergoing an MRI exam on Thursday on his injured right hamstring, manager Chad Tracy told Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. In his return from a quadriceps injury on Wednesday that had landed him on the injured list, Rafaela was pulled from the contest against the Cleveland Guardians with tightness in his right hamstring. The Red Sox are hoping it was just a cramping issue, but we will know for sure at some point on Thursday. Fantasy managers should not expect the starting center fielder to be back in action for Thursday's series finale against the Guardians at Fenway Park, but hopefully Rafaela will be ready to return for Friday's series opener against the visiting Chicago Cubs. The 26-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2026 and is currently slashing a healthy .284/.319/.444 with a .763 OPS, 16 home runs, 70 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 67 runs scored across his 136 games played. If Rafaela can return before the end of the weekend, he will have a chance to set a new career high in home runs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Xavier Edwards Remains Out of Marlins' Lineup
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:21 PM ETMiami Marlins middle infielder Xavier Edwards (thumb) continues to sit for Thursday's series finale at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, per MLB.com. Jared Serna will make the start at the keystone for the Fish and will bat eighth against Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd. The 27-year-old Edwards injured his thumb on Saturday against the San Diego Padres and has not played since. With the Marlins eliminated from postseason contention, they might elect to sit Edwards for the rest of the final week of the regular season. He has minimal power, but Edwards is a spark plug because of his speed and contact skills, and he is currently hitting .280/.360/.371 with a .730 OPS, a career-high six home runs, 52 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 61 runs scored across 142 games played and 595 plate appearances in just his second full season in the majors. Edwards' next chance to return to the lineup will be in Friday's series opener in Miami against the division-rival Atlanta Braves.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Logan Gilbert Struggling to Limit Power Down the Stretch of 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 11:58 AM ETAcross 182 innings (31 starts) in 2026, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert has recorded a 12-11 record with a 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 197 strikeouts. While Gilbert has still been a very useful pitcher for fantasy managers, he hasn't been quite as dominant this season as he has been in his peak years. After posting a 32.3% strikeout rate in 2025, Gilbert's strikeout rate has fallen to 26.7% in 2026. The 29-year-old's numbers have taken a considerable hit lately, as he's posted a 6.65 ERA across 21 2/3 innings in September. Surrendering the long ball has been a major issue for Gilbert in the second half of the season. Across 56 1/3 innings (10 starts) since the beginning of August, Gilbert has allowed 14 home runs (2.20 HR/9). Heading into his final scheduled start of 2026 against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for the usually dependable Gilbert.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jackson Merrill's Resurgent Second Half Has Continued Through September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 11:47 AM ETAcross 653 plate appearances in 2026, San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill is hitting .252/.300/.459 with 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 82 runs scored, and 26 stolen bases. The 23-year-old got off to a rough start to the year, hitting .219 with 10 home runs across 396 plate appearances before the All-Star break. However, Merrill has been red hot in the second half, hitting .300 with 16 homers across his last 261 trips to the plate. Merrill has been particularly key to San Diego's late-season surge as an offense, hitting .325 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 10 runs scored, and two stolen bases over his first 85 plate appearances in September. The star center fielder has lowered his strikeout rate this month to 18.8% while also posting elite barrel (19.7%) and hard-hit (62.1%) rates. Heading into San Diego's final weekend of the regular season, Merrill profiles as one of the top five-category producers in all of fantasy baseball.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Brown Riding Strikeout Hot Streak into Final Start of 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 11:33 AM ETAcross 102 innings (19 starts) in 2026, Houston Astros right-hander Hunter Brown has recorded a 6-3 record with a 3.26 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 120 strikeouts. The 28-year-old got off to a rough start to the year, missing over two months with a shoulder injury and posting a 4.94 ERA across 27 1/3 innings in July. However, Brown has begun to rediscover his top form in recent outings. Across his last 33 1/3 innings (six starts), Brown is 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts. Brown has had issues with command all year long, and his 11.9% walk rate has led to an elevated WHIP. However, he's boosted his strikeout rate all the way up to 28.1% and has struck out 39.1% of the batters he's faced across his first four starts of September. Heading into his final start of the regular season on Saturday against the Athletics, Brown is beginning to look like the fantasy ace he was drafted to be ahead of 2026.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Bazzana a Priority Add Amid September Surge
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 11:21 AM ETAcross 501 plate appearances in 2026, Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana is hitting .245/.337/.404 with 15 home runs, 57 RBI, 53 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases. The 24-year-old's underlying batted-ball metrics are underwhelming, as he's logged just a 4.8% barrel rate and a 36.2% hard-hit rate. However, Bazzana's 11.2% walk rate is impressive for a young player and helps him get on base consistently and use his speed. Bazzana has also been red-hot of late, hitting .288 with six home runs, 15 RBI, and 11 runs scored across 69 plate appearances in September. If the former top prospect is starting to grow into his power, he could begin to emerge as one of the better second base options for fantasy managers. In leagues where he's on the waiver wire, Bazzana should be a priority target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Bell a Reliable Run Producer to Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 11:15 AM ETAcross 655 plate appearances in 2026, Minnesota Twins first baseman Josh Bell is hitting .255/.317/.416 with 20 home runs, 92 RBI, 76 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The 34-year-old may not have one clear standout skill, but he remains a steady source of power and run production. Bell has kept his strikeout rate manageable at 19.9% while still posting solid barrel (9.5%) and hard-hit (42.0%) rates. The veteran switch-hitter also remains locked into everyday playing time in the heart of the Twins lineup, putting him in a good position to rack up runs and RBI. Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, Bell profiles as a balanced producer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Coby Mayo Remains a Worthy Power Streamer to Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 11:10 AM ETAcross 444 plate appearances in 2026, Baltimore Orioles third baseman/first baseman Coby Mayo is hitting .225/.293/.463 with 24 home runs, 63 RBI, 63 runs scored, and four stolen bases. Swing-and-miss is the obvious red flag in Mayo's profile, as he's struck out in 30.2% of his plate appearances. However, the 24-year-old brings significant power upside with a 13.7% barrel rate and a 47.6% hard-hit rate. Mayo has hit .265 with 12 home runs since the All-Star break, and he's established himself as an everyday presence in the heart of the Baltimore lineup. For fantasy managers in need of power, Mayo profiles as a priority target on the waiver wire heading into the final weekend of the regular season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Carlos Lagrange Could Join Yankees' Playoff Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:02 AM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that right-handed pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange is "in the conversation" for a spot on the team's postseason roster for the wild-card series next week against the division-rival Boston Red Sox, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. The 23-year-old Dominican is the team's No. 3 prospect at MLB Pipeline, and he has been ramping up his throwing program since coming off the seven-day injured list on Sept. 16 with a sprained right shoulder. Lagrange went 1-4 this year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, recording a 4.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 85:33 K:BB in 64 1/3 innings pitched across 19 appearances (11 starts). If Lagrange is pulled up to the Yankees' playoff roster, he would be making his major-league debut in the postseason in a relief role out of the bullpen. The 6-foot-7, 248-pounder has the tools to excel in high-leverage spots with an upper-90s fastball with armside run and multiple secondary pitches that can generate swings and misses consistently.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Kevin Gausman Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 11:52 PM ETChicago Cubs right-hander Kevin Gausman (shoulder) came up wincing and in some apparent pain after diving to tag a runner out at third base during his start on Wednesday at Wrigley Field against the visiting Miami Marlins, according to Tony Andracki. Gausman was pulled from the game, but he was also at 101 pitches on the night. Manager Craig Counsell said that Gausman's left shoulder got extended awkwardly and "grabbed on him" on the play. He is now sore, and the Cubs will see how he feels in the next couple of days. Gausman is lined up to potentially start Game 1 or 2 next week in the wild-card series in the playoffs. The good news for the Cubs is that the injury is to the veteran's non-throwing arm as well. He came one out shy of a quality start for his fantasy managers on Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on six hits (one homer) while walking one and striking out seven in 5 2/3 frames for a no-decision. The 35-year-old veteran came into his final start of the regular season with a 9-12 record, 4.55 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 177 strikeouts in 172 innings pitched in 2026 with the Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tony Andracki
Anthony Volpe Could Play Some Third Base This Week
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 10:59 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that shortstop/second baseman Anthony Volpe could see some playing time at third base this week, per the Talkin' Yanks podcast. Volpe has mostly played shortstop in his MLB career, but he recently filled in at second base while Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was sidelined by a thumb injury. With Chisholm Jr. back, it appears that New York could work Volpe into the mix at third base. The Yankees have gotten underwhelming production at the hot corner from Ryan McMahon, who has hit .210 with 11 home runs across 356 plate appearances in 2026. Volpe's numbers don't appear much better on the surface, as he's hit .244/.321/.335 with two home runs, 26 RBI, 24 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 234 plate appearances. However, the 25-year-old has been better in September, hitting .263 with four stolen bases across 40 trips to the plate this month.--Will Brady
Source: Talkin' Yanks
Chase Burns Working on Adding a Sinker
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 10:47 PM ETCincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (groin) was working on a sinker in his final starts before being placed on the 15-day injured list with a groin strain, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Charlie's Chalkboard Substack. Burns put together a dominant season in 2026, recording a 15-3 record with a 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 185 strikeouts across 154 1/3 innings (29 starts). However, Burns threw almost exclusively four-seam fastballs and sliders, mixing in the occasional changeup as well. Burns told Goldsmith that adding the sinker and continuing to develop his changeup should help him go deeper into games. If Burns can successfully add a sinker to his repertoire over the offseason, he could take his production to an even higher level in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: Charlie's Chalkboard - Charlie Goldsmith
Garrett Crochet Will Not Pitch this Week
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 10:36 PM ETBoston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (shoulder) will not appear in a regular-season game this week but is still in play to return during the postseason, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Crochet is currently on the 60-day injured list and has not pitched since late April due to shoulder and lat issues. However, he's been working toward a return and could be a factor out of the bullpen for Boston at some point in the playoffs. While 2026 has been a lost year for the 27-year-old, Crochet was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2025. Across 205 1/3 innings (32 starts), he recorded an 18-5 record with a 2.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 255 strikeouts. Crochet also has experience as a reliever, making 54 appearances out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in 2021.--Will Brady
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Jesus Luzardo Expected to Throw Off a Mound "Very Soon"
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 10:27 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) played catch for a fourth straight day on Wednesday and is expected to progress to mound work "very soon," per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Luzardo has been sidelined since early September by shoulder inflammation, but it appears he has a chance to work out of the bullpen for the Phillies in the National League Wild Card Series. Across 178 2/3 innings (29 starts) before the injury, the 28-year-old recorded a 14-5 record with a 2.87 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 221 strikeouts. Luzardo posted a career-best 30.4% strikeout rate and an elite 23.2% K-BB rate. While the talented left-hander is unlikely to be fully built up as a starter, getting Luzardo back in any capacity would still be a major boost for Philadelphia.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb
Shane McClanahan Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 10:19 PM ETTampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said that left-hander Shane McClanahan (forearm) is "not in play" for the team's American League Division Series roster, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. McClanahan has been sidelined since early September with left forearm tightness. While Cash did not rule McClanahan out if Tampa Bay advances past the ALDS, it appears the 29-year-old's return is not imminent. Injuries are nothing new for McClanahan, who missed all of 2024 and 2025 due to elbow and triceps issues. He was productive when healthy in 2026, recording a 10-7 record with a 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 106 strikeouts across 118 innings (24 starts). If McClanahan is able to return at some point in October, it seems likely that he would work out of the bullpen rather than attempting to build up as a starter.--Will Brady
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Aaron Judge Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 10:10 PM ETNew York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (calf) said he intends to be ready for Game 1 of the American League Wild-Card Series, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Judge is currently on the 10-day injured list as he battles a calf strain, but it appears he has a chance to be on the field when the Yankees open postseason play next Tuesday. It's been an injury-marred 2026 season for Judge, who was sidelined from late May until early September by a stress fracture in his rib and then immediately went back on the IL with the calf issue. He's also been below his incredibly lofty standard when healthy enough to play, hitting .241/.360/.511 with 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 285 plate appearances. Still, getting Judge back would obviously be a massive boost for a Yankees lineup that has largely struggled without its best player.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Ceddanne Rafaela Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 9:05 PM ETBoston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (hamstring) left Wednesday's game early against the Cleveland Guardians due to tightness in his right hamstring, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Before Rafaela was replaced in center field by Jarren Duran, he went 1-for-1 at the plate in his first game back from a stay on the 10-day injured list this month due to a right-quadriceps injury. The Red Sox initially reported that Rafaela left the game at Fenway Park due to cramping, so hopefully it is nothing serious with the playoffs set to start next week. The 26-year-old's next chance to return to the starting lineup will be for Thursday's series finale against Cleveland. If Rafaela cannot finish out the final week of the 2026 regular season, he could be up in the air for the wild-card series next week against the division-rival New York Yankees. He was an All-Star for the first time this year and came into Wednesday's tilt hitting a nice .282/.317/.443 with a .760 OPS, career-high-tying 16 home runs, 70 RBI, 17 steals, and 67 runs scored across 135 games played and 569 plate appearances in his third full season in the majors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey