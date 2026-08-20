Michael Penix Jr. Hopes to be Cleared Soon
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) was asked about his timeline for return and said on July 29 that his doctor wanted to give him four more weeks at that clearance level "before going to the next stage." Throughout this timeframe, Penix has been participating in individual drills, one-on-ones with pass catchers, and seven-on-sevens. Now that we are approaching that four-week mark, Penix is trending towards further conversations with the doctor, in hopes of being cleared soon and competing for the starting role. The Falcons brought in former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year, $1.3 million contract in March, and although Penix has missed valuable camp reps, head coach Kevin Stefanski has not officially named a starting quarterback for the regular season. Penix figures to see the field at some point during the season; however, due to missing some time in camp, Tagovailoa appears to be in the driver's seat. Penix is not on the fantasy radar in one-quarterback leagues, but remains someone to keep an eye on in superflex and dynasty formats. Rotoballer ranks him as the QB36 off the board.
Source: Tori McElhaney
Source: Tori McElhaney