Brock Purdy to Use Mobility More in 2026
Brock Purdy is prepared to use his mobility more this season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Purdy told Fowler, "I'm never going to be a 4.4 guy, 4.5 guy. The thing I pride myself on is moving quickly, moving the chains when I need 10, 12 yards. I think I can add that for our offense, for sure." Purdy has averaged 12.8 rushing yards per game in his career and has scored 11 touchdowns in 45 starts. The former seventh-round pick dealt with a toe injury that cost him seven games last season, likely hindering his rushing ability in 2025. Currently ranked QB11 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Purdy offers QB1 upside with a high floor in Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN