Carson Beck Not Expected to Play Against Cowboys
Carson Beck (ribs) is not expected to play in the second preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Beck suffered a rib injury during the Hall of Fame game in early August. The injury was deemed not serious, but he will miss his second preseason game this season. Beck showed promise in that game against the Carolina Panthers, completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. With Beck unlikely to be available and starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett sitting with most of the starters, veteran Gardner Minshew will start on Saturday. The third-round pick hopes to return next week in their final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
Source: Darren Urban - Cards Chatter
Source: Darren Urban - Cards Chatter