Gardner Minshew II Set to Start Against Cowboys
Gardner Minshew II will start Saturday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. With starter Jacoby Brissett resting, along with the rest of the starters, and rookie quarterback Carson Beck (ribs) not expected to play, Minshew is set to start. The veteran quarterback has started 47 games in his career, including one start with the Kansas City Chiefs, which he left early due to a knee injury. The former sixth-round pick signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Cardinals this offseason as a backup behind Brissett. While fantasy managers should avoid targeting Minshew in fantasy drafts, he could be worth a look if Brissett misses time and the team decides to be patient with their third-round rookie.
Source: Darren Urban - Cards Chatter
Source: Darren Urban - Cards Chatter