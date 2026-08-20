Terrance Ferguson's Route Tree Expanding in 2026
Terrance Ferguson is seeing his route tree expand significantly heading into 2026, according to The Athletic's Nate Atkins. With star wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) not practicing, Ferguson is stepping up as a playmaker for reigning MVP Matthew Stafford. During joint practice with the New Orleans Saints, Ferguson caught two touchdowns in the red zone and was used all over the formation, a development that is exciting for the second-year tight end. "Coming in (last year), I never expected to play the positions I'm playing. Being able to play F, Z, Y, and X, all of them together, it's definitely been a big jump." Ranked as the TE21 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Ferguson is a high-upside tight end to target in the late rounds of fantasy drafts.
Source: Nate Atkins - The Athletic
Source: Nate Atkins - The Athletic