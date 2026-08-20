Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams' Connection On Point
Matthew Stafford's connection with wide receiver Davante Adams has been on point this offseason. According to The Athletic's Nate Atkins, Stafford and Adams excelled in joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, connecting on two touchdowns and on crossers and slants over the middle. After Stafford missed all of training camp last season with a back issue, he and Adams struggled, especially early in the season. Now, with a full offseason and star wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) not practicing, Stafford is finding Adams all across the field in camp. Adams had only 789 yards in 14 games last season but scored a league-high 14 receiving touchdowns. If Nacua's injury or possible suspension lingers into the season, Adams could be an elite option at wide receiver.
Source: Nate Atkins - The Athletic
Source: Nate Atkins - The Athletic