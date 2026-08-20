Aaron Holiday Signs with Maxima Roma in Italy
Aaron Holiday is headed overseas after signing with Maxima Roma, the first-year Italian club set to compete in Lega Basket Serie A and the EuroCup in 2026-27. The 29-year-old leaves the NBA after eight seasons with Indiana, Washington, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Houston, averaging 6.4 points and shooting 38.4 percent from three across 505 regular-season games. Holiday spent the last three years with the Rockets, posting 5.5 points, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 rebounds in 13.7 minutes across 57 games last season. Houston's guard rotation now includes Fred VanVleet and Marcus Smart, leaving no clear path back there. Holiday's deal reportedly has an NBA out, but he is off fantasy radars unless he returns stateside.
Source: Lachard Binkley
Source: Lachard Binkley