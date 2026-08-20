Jae Crowder Joins ASVEL for First European Stint
Jae Crowder signed with LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne for the 2026-27 season, sending the longtime NBA veteran to Europe for the first time in his career. The 36-year-old played 13 NBA seasons across nine franchises, averaging 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists over 812 regular-season games. Crowder also appeared in 115 playoff contests and reached the NBA Finals with Miami in 2020 and Phoenix in 2021. His last NBA stop came with Sacramento in 2024-25, when he logged only nine appearances before later playing in Puerto Rico. With Crowder now committed to ASVEL, he carries no value in NBA fantasy formats.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews