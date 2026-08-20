CJ Abrams is Day-to-Day with Ankle Injury
CJ Abrams (ankle) is being held out of the starting lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. This comes after Abrams was forced to exit early during Wednesday's game after suffering a left ankle sprain. According to Mark Zuckerman, Nats' manager Blake Butera said Abrams is day-to-day, but he could require imaging. The team will likely wait and see how Abrams feels on Friday before they decide what to do going forward. The expectation is that Nasim Nunez and Jose Tena will be asked to hold down the fort in the middle of the infield until Abrams can return. Fantasy managers should check back on Friday for another update on his status.
Source: Mark Zuckerman
Source: Mark Zuckerman