Maikel Garcia Likely Headed to Injured List
Maikel Garcia (hamstring) is likely headed to the 10-day Injured List, according to Joel Goldberg. Royals manager Matt Quatraro said the team plans to place him on the shelf after Garcia suffered a hamstring strain during Thursday's win over the Athletics. This is a tough break for Garcia, who was playing in just his fourth game since returning from nearly a two-month absence. If he is placed on the IL, fantasy managers shouldn't expect him back until some point in September. Nick Loftin figures to return to being the primary third baseman in Kansas City. Fantasy managers might want to consider moving on from Garcia, who is looking at a multi-week absence.
Source: Joel Goldberg
Source: Joel Goldberg