Joey Porter Jr. Drawing Trade Interest

Aug 20, 2026, 9:41 PM ET
According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is drawing trade interest, and multiple teams around the NFL have wondered about him as a potential trade target, per sources. Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract, and with the cornerback market where it stands, teams have wondered if the Steelers would be open to moving the Pro Bowl caliber corner. Porter excels at disrupting receivers' timing at the line of scrimmage and has a stellar reputation for avoiding touchdowns in coverage, limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 56.2 passer rating when they try to throw his way. While he lacks run defense and tackling ability, he is considered a top cornerback. While he is currently on the PUP list, the former second-round pick out of Penn State should draw a lot of interest from teams in need of help in the secondary.--Nicho RoesslerSource: Jordan Schultz