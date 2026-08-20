Chiefs Hope Kenneth Walker Reshapes the Offense
Kenneth Walker to run; they hope he reshapes the offense. The Chiefs went out and got the Super Bowl MVP Walker in the offseason from the Seahawks, and signed him to a three-year, $43.05 million contract to be the team's lead running back after they moved on from Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Walker, entering his age 25 season, was one of the NFL's most efficient runners in the league, as he ranked sixth in evaded tackles, fourth in explosive rating, third in breakaway, and 12th in yards per touch. Reports from camp have also suggested that the Chiefs brought him in for his explosiveness and plan to get him more involved in the passing game. Last season, his ceiling was capped by Zach Charbonnet, who had 12 rushing touchdowns, and Walker enters a Patrick Mahomes-led offense where he will not have much competition for touches with Emari Demercado, Emmett Johnson, and Brashard Smith behind him. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB10 for the season, and he has the upside to finish inside the top five given his projected workload and explosiveness.
Source: The Kansas City Star
Source: The Kansas City Star