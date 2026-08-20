Malique Lewis Nears Deal with Cairns Taipans
Malique Lewis is nearing a deal with the Cairns Taipans for NBL27, according to ESPN's Olgun Uluc. The Trinidad and Tobago forward would join Cairns as an import and fill the team's final roster spot, keeping him in the NBL after two seasons with the South East Melbourne Phoenix through the Next Stars program. Milwaukee holds Lewis' NBA draft rights after he was selected No. 60 in the 2026 NBA Draft, making this a draft-and-stash development year rather than an NBA opportunity. Lewis averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals last season. His defensive tools and improved shooting keep him interesting long-term, but he is off NBA fantasy radars for now.
Source: Olgun Uluc
Source: Olgun Uluc