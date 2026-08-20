👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Malique Lewis Nears Deal with Cairns Taipans

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 20, 2026, 9:43 PM ET

Forward Malique Lewis is nearing a deal with the Cairns Taipans for NBL27, according to ESPN's Olgun Uluc. The Trinidad and Tobago forward would join Cairns as an import and fill the team's final roster spot, keeping him in the NBL after two seasons with the South East Melbourne Phoenix through the Next Stars program. Milwaukee holds Lewis' NBA draft rights after he was selected No. 60 in the 2026 NBA Draft, making this a draft-and-stash development year rather than an NBA opportunity. Lewis averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals last season. His defensive tools and improved shooting keep him interesting long-term, but he is off NBA fantasy radars for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Olgun Uluc
Power your platform with RotoBaller News

More Recent News

See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NBA

Aaron Holiday Signs with Maxima Roma in Italy
Kade Anderson

to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Michael Penix Jr.

Hopes to be Cleared Soon
NBA

Jae Crowder Joins ASVEL for First European Stint
CFB

Quinn Henicle Wins Old Dominion Quarterback Job
NBA

James Harden Returns to Cavaliers on Three-Year, $97 Million Deal
CFB

Cleveland Browns Tight End Dae'Quan Wright Enters Transfer Portal
Quinshon Judkins

Dealing with Minor Nagging Injury
Rome Odunze

Foot Hasn't Been an Issue
CFB

Notre Dame's Junior Tuihalamaka Entering Transfer Portal
CFB

Quintrevion Wisner Back at Florida State Practice
CFB

Kansas State Star Left Tackle John Pastore Out for Season
CFB

Brent Venables Signs Six-Year Extension with Oklahoma
Puka Nacua

Remains Out With Psoas Soreness
Ja'Kobi Lane

Continues to Turn Heads at Ravens Camp
Quinshon Judkins

Misses Second Straight Practice
Chris Olave

Appears to Get Day Off Thursday
Sam LaPorta

Dealing With Hip Injury
Patrick Mahomes

Won't Play in Second Preseason Game
Makai Lemon

Back at Practice
Tyler Warren

Expected to Miss About a Week
Rachaad White

Won't Play on Saturday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Looks "Great" in Return to Practice
CFB

Keelon Russell Expected to be Named Alabama's QB1
Malik Nabers

Not Participating in Joint Practice
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Denver Nuggets

DeMar DeRozan Emerges as Denver's Top Free-Agent Target
Santi Aldama

Sits Out Spain Qualifiers
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Sacramento Kings

Elfrid Payton Draws Kings Interest
Jordan Mason

Standing Out at Training Camp
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
Sacramento Kings

Cameron Payne to Work Out for Kings
CFB

Dozie Ezukanma Remains Hospitalized After Locker-Room Scuffle
Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Denver Nuggets

Julian Reese Headed to Denver, to be Waived
Cam Whitmore

Headed to Cleveland
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Tre Mann

Traded to Wizards
Max Strus

Traded to the Clippers
Peyton Watson

Lands in Cleveland
CFB

Former Seahawks Running Back TJ Harden to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Georgia Still Searching for Third-Down Running Back
CFB

Notre Dame's Receiver Rotation Shaping Up
CFB

Skyler Locklear Wins Missouri State Quarterback Job
CFB

Kennesaw State Names Rickie Collins the Week 1 Starting Quarterback
CFB

Luke Weaver Named San Jose State Starting Quarterback
CFB

Dylan Stewart, Jacarrius Peak Unlikely to Be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Louisiana Lawsuit Grants Return to College Football for Current NFL Players
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
Jacob deGrom

Will Start on Thursday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays Targeting Saturday Return for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Ketel Marte

D-Backs GM Non-Committal on Ketel Marte's Return This Year
DK Metcalf

Says He'll Be Fine for Week 1
Jayden Higgins

Suffers Torn ACL
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in the Right Direction Heading to BMW Championship
Aaron Rai

Needs Strong Finish at BMW Championship
Kurt Kitayama

Putting Together a Solid Finish to 2026 Season
Alex Smalley

Continues Rising in FedEx Cup Standings
Ryan Gerard

Hitting His Stride Heading to BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy

Struggles at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Still in Good Spot to Make Tour Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick

in Solid Form Heading to BMW Championship
Justin Thomas

Needs a Big Week at BMW Championship
Jake Knapp

Riding Strong Form Into the BMW Championship
Omarion Hampton

Sets the Tone in Joint Practice
Rickie Fowler

Looking to Keep His Season Going at BMW Championship
Justin Rose

a Solid Value Play at BMW Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Looking to Find His Putting Stroke at BMW Championship
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Be Sidelined at Least a Month
Brooklyn Nets

Nick Pringle Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Nets
Russell Henley

a Boom-or-Bust Option at BMW Championship
NBA

Garrison Mathews Leaves the NBA for Olimpia Milano
Collin Morikawa

Could Be a Risky Play at the BMW Championship
OG Anunoby

Sets Sights on Knicks Title Defense
Cameron Young

Looking to Bounce Back at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Officially Named Stanford's Starting Quarterback
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Nears EuroLeague Move to ASVEL
P.J. Washington

Confident He Stays in Dallas
Patrick Cantlay

Hopes to Take Elite Iron Play to BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre

It's Impossible to Trust Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
New Orleans Pelicans

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players