Stefon Diggs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: New Team, Lower Fantasy Value
Stefon Diggs has been in the news more for his off-the-field troubles than his on-the-field touchdowns over the past couple years. He was able to record the seventh 1,000-yard year of his storied career last season during his one-and-done stint with the AFC champion New England Patriots. After not getting much attention from teams this offseason, Diggs signed with the receiver-starved Washington Commanders, which looks like a match made in fantasy heaven on paper. Washington's passing attack was ravaged by injuries in 2025 to franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels, WR1 Terry McLaurin, and TE Zach Ertz. Diggs fills the void at the WR2 position alongside McLaurin and gives the now-healthy Daniels another consistent pass catcher to throw to. Hopefully Diggs' legal troubles are behind him, but unfortunately his best days might be behind him, too. He only has seven touchdown receptions over his last 25 games, and he has not had a 50-yard catch since 2023. McLaurin will still be Daniels' top option, so Diggs might be looking at finishing between the 750-900-yard range this season as the WR2. He is now more of a possession receiver than a game breaker. Diggs' value is higher in PPR since he should be able to snag 75-85 passes, but in standard leagues his value will not be like it once was. He is not the same player, which is why he is on his fourth team in four years.